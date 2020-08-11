United States Pet Market Responding to the COVID-19 Crisis
Along with virtually every other area of the U.S. economy, the pet industry will be battered by the coronavirus pandemic through 2020 and beyond. But the pet industry stands out as famously recession resistant, coming through 9/11 and the Great Recession of 2008 relatively unscathed. Moreover, all four of the pet industry product and service sectors - pet food & treats, non-food pet supplies, veterinary services, and non-medical pet services - come into the crisis on firm footing.
Perhaps the timeliest edition of the annual U.S. Pet Market Outlook ever, this report focuses on the current and expected impact of the coronavirus pandemic across all areas of the market, projecting future retail sales and trends in light of the coronavirus crisis.
Among the key predictions:
- Sales declines and slowdowns across all market sectors, with non-medical pet services (including boarding/daycare) taking the sharpest hit, and pet food holding up best as a must-have staple with a strong healthcare component.
- A further surge in online shopping for pet products, as pet owners flock to the Internet for home delivery or curbside/parking lot pickup from brick-and-mortar pet stores and veterinarians.
- A sharp uptick in adoption of and reliance on veterinary telehealth services such as those offered by GuardianVets, PetCoach, and TeleVet.
- A private-label surge as cash-strapped pet owners facing months if not years of economic uncertainty, and a demand-driven uptick in store-brand production.
- A silver lining of increased dog and cat ownership among households eager for the emotional support and physical comfort pets provide in this stay-at-home era.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Sizing, Shares, and Trends
- Look Back at 2019
- Sales Projections by Sector
- Historical and Projected Market Share Shifts by Product or Service Classification
- Market Shares by Animal Type
- Share of Pet Product Sales by Channel
- Historical and Projected Channel Share Shifts
- Share of Non-Veterinary Services Sales by Type
- Housing Trends and Market Potential
- Aging Pet Population
- Pet Overweight/Obesity
- Pet Tech Products Post Double-Digit Growth
- E-Commerce in Context
- Chewy Ahead in Sales, Amazon in Percent of Online Pet Product Shoppers
- e-Commerce Competition and Channel Loyalty
- The Decade of the Dog
- Dog Owners at 73% of Overall Pet Households
- Market Opportunities
- Opportunities Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Pets as Family as Pet Population Driver
- E-commerce
- Veterinary Telemedicine and Back-Office Systems
- Pet Food: Rethinking Superpremium
- DCM Controversy Spurs Interest in Grain-Free Pet Food Alternatives Including Grain-Inclusive and Limited Ingredient Recipes
- Science-Based and Veterinary Diets
- Subscription-Based Products and Services
- Focus on Felines
- Cause Marketing, Sustainability, Animal Welfare
- "Pet Effect" as Pet Population Driver
- Lower-Income Households
Foreword: Assessing Coronavirus Pandemic Impacts on the Pet Industry
- The Great Recession as Context
- Pet Ownership Rates in Wake of Great Recession
- Pet Spending Is "Sticky"
- Non-Medical Pet Care to Suffer Sharpest Hit
- Boost to Veterinary Telehealth
- Supply Chain Shortages
- Short-Term Bump for Consumables
- Private Label Opportunities
- Doubling Down on Online Shopping
Market Trends
- Market Performance
- Looking Back at 2014-2019
- Growth in the Age of E-Commerce and IT
- Pet Product and Servicing Spending Per Pet-Owning Household
- Looking Forward to 2024
- Sharp Decline in 2020, But Recovery Beginning in 2021
- Pet Food Sales Growth Relatively Stable
- Veterinary Services Will Experience Long-Term Impact
- "Non-Essential" Non-Food Pet Supplies Will Take a Hit
- Sharpest Cuts Expected for Non-Medical Pet Services
- Market Shares and Segmentation
- Historical and Projected Market Share Shifts by Product or Service Classification
- Market Shares by Animal Type
- Shares of Pet Product Sales by Channel
- Historical and Projected Channel Share Shifts
- Boarding and Grooming Account for Bulk of Non-Medical Services Sales
- Market Drivers
- The Coronavirus Crisis
- E-commerce Driving Market Growth, Innovation
- Investment and M&A
- Pet as Family
- Pets in Public
- HABRI Documents Human Health Benefits of Pet Ownership
- Economic Improvement Reflected in Pet Owner Outlook
- Pet Ownership Trends
- Focus on Felines
- Housing Trends May Hinder Pet Ownership from Reaching Full Potential
- Dog and Cat Ownership Down Among Lower-Income Households
- Pet Adoption Continues to Supplant Livestock Sales
- Smaller Dogs Remain Big
Industry Trends
Retail Trends
Pet Ownership Trends
