United States Pet Market Responding to the COVID-19 Crisis

Along with virtually every other area of the U.S. economy, the pet industry will be battered by the coronavirus pandemic through 2020 and beyond. But the pet industry stands out as famously recession resistant, coming through 9/11 and the Great Recession of 2008 relatively unscathed. Moreover, all four of the pet industry product and service sectors - pet food & treats, non-food pet supplies, veterinary services, and non-medical pet services - come into the crisis on firm footing.

Perhaps the timeliest edition of the annual U.S. Pet Market Outlook ever, this report focuses on the current and expected impact of the coronavirus pandemic across all areas of the market, projecting future retail sales and trends in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Among the key predictions:

Sales declines and slowdowns across all market sectors, with non-medical pet services (including boarding/daycare) taking the sharpest hit, and pet food holding up best as a must-have staple with a strong healthcare component.

A further surge in online shopping for pet products, as pet owners flock to the Internet for home delivery or curbside/parking lot pickup from brick-and-mortar pet stores and veterinarians.

A sharp uptick in adoption of and reliance on veterinary telehealth services such as those offered by GuardianVets, PetCoach, and TeleVet.

A private-label surge as cash-strapped pet owners facing months if not years of economic uncertainty, and a demand-driven uptick in store-brand production.

A silver lining of increased dog and cat ownership among households eager for the emotional support and physical comfort pets provide in this stay-at-home era.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Sizing, Shares, and Trends

Look Back at 2019

Sales Projections by Sector

Historical and Projected Market Share Shifts by Product or Service Classification

Market Shares by Animal Type

Share of Pet Product Sales by Channel

Historical and Projected Channel Share Shifts

Share of Non-Veterinary Services Sales by Type

Housing Trends and Market Potential

Aging Pet Population

Pet Overweight/Obesity

Pet Tech Products Post Double-Digit Growth

E-Commerce in Context

Chewy Ahead in Sales, Amazon in Percent of Online Pet Product Shoppers

e-Commerce Competition and Channel Loyalty

The Decade of the Dog

Dog Owners at 73% of Overall Pet Households

Market Opportunities

Opportunities Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic

Pets as Family as Pet Population Driver

E-commerce

Veterinary Telemedicine and Back-Office Systems

Pet Food: Rethinking Superpremium

DCM Controversy Spurs Interest in Grain-Free Pet Food Alternatives Including Grain-Inclusive and Limited Ingredient Recipes

Science-Based and Veterinary Diets

Subscription-Based Products and Services

Focus on Felines

Cause Marketing, Sustainability, Animal Welfare

"Pet Effect" as Pet Population Driver

Lower-Income Households

Foreword: Assessing Coronavirus Pandemic Impacts on the Pet Industry

The Great Recession as Context

Pet Ownership Rates in Wake of Great Recession

Pet Spending Is "Sticky"

Non-Medical Pet Care to Suffer Sharpest Hit

Boost to Veterinary Telehealth

Supply Chain Shortages

Short-Term Bump for Consumables

Private Label Opportunities

Doubling Down on Online Shopping

Market Trends

Market Performance

Looking Back at 2014-2019

Growth in the Age of E-Commerce and IT

Pet Product and Servicing Spending Per Pet-Owning Household

Looking Forward to 2024

Sharp Decline in 2020, But Recovery Beginning in 2021

Pet Food Sales Growth Relatively Stable

Veterinary Services Will Experience Long-Term Impact

"Non-Essential" Non-Food Pet Supplies Will Take a Hit

Sharpest Cuts Expected for Non-Medical Pet Services

Market Shares and Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Share Shifts by Product or Service Classification

Market Shares by Animal Type

Shares of Pet Product Sales by Channel

Historical and Projected Channel Share Shifts

Boarding and Grooming Account for Bulk of Non-Medical Services Sales

Market Drivers

The Coronavirus Crisis

E-commerce Driving Market Growth, Innovation

Investment and M&A

Pet as Family

Pets in Public

HABRI Documents Human Health Benefits of Pet Ownership

Economic Improvement Reflected in Pet Owner Outlook

Pet Ownership Trends

Focus on Felines

Housing Trends May Hinder Pet Ownership from Reaching Full Potential

Dog and Cat Ownership Down Among Lower-Income Households

Pet Adoption Continues to Supplant Livestock Sales

Smaller Dogs Remain Big

Industry Trends

Retail Trends

Pet Ownership Trends

Companies Mentioned



Colgate-Palmolive (Hill's)

General Mills (Blue Buffalo)

GuardianVets

Mars

MRI-Simmons

Nestl Purina

PetCoach

TeleVet

United Veterinary Services Association (UVSA)

Watt Publishing

