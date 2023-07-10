United States Pet Medications Markets Report 2022-2023 & 2027 - Primary Focus on Parasiticides Including Flea/Tick and Heartworm Prevention

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Medications in the U.S., 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet medications market surpasses $12 billion for the first time in 2022, and the publisher expects growth to continue at a modest but steady pace through 2027.

For more than a year, the US has seen unrelenting inflation across all consumer packaged goods categories, and pet owners have not been spared.

For the pet medications market, 2020 and 2021 were boom years, but the market's lackluster 3.7% growth during 2022 is actually indicative of unit sales losses stemming from higher prices, fewer veterinary visits, and a declining dog population. At the same time, a strong pipeline of patented prescription drugs is helping to keep dollar sales growing.

Pet health remains the foremost market driver, bolstered by the pandemic and the intensified human/animal bond. Also working in the market's favour is more convenient access to prescription pet medications available online, with Chewy, WalmartPetRx, Petco, and PetSmart all diving in headfirst.

Pet Medications in the U.S., 8th Edition examines these and other opportunities for market growth, with a primary focus on parasiticides including flea/tick and heartworm prevention. Coverage also extends to other market-shaping developments, with numerous images illustrating marketing and product trends.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET TRENDS

Scope and Methodology

Market Size & Composition

Market Outlook

Looking Ahead

Competitive Overview

Retail Trends

PRESCRIPTION PRODUCTS

Prescription Products Market Share

Marketer Profiles

Marketing and New Product Trends

OTC PRODUCTS

OTC Product Sales

Marketer Profiles

Marketing and New Product Trends

CONSUMER TRENDS

Pet Medication Purchasing Patterns

Parasiticide Purchasing Patterns by Channel

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Opportunity 1 - Increased Focus on Health and Wellness

Opportunity 2 - Affordability

Opportunity 3 - Bolstering the Veterinary Sector

Opportunity 4 - Omnichannel Marketing

Opportunity 5 - Senior Pets

Opportunity 6 - Felines

Opportunity 7 - New Products Fueled by Generics and Patent Expiration

Opportunity 8 - Innovations in Human Health

Opportunity 9 - Gen Z and Millennials

CHAPTER 2: MARKET TRENDS

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

Market Definition

Product Regulation

Report Methodology

Generational Breakouts

MARKET SIZE & COMPOSITION

Inflation Impacts Pet Medications Market

US Retail Sales of Pet Medications Top $12 Billion in 2022

in 2022 Share of Sales by Animal Type

Share of Sales by Distribution Channel

Pet Medications Sales by Pet-Owning Household

Share of Sales by Product Type

Table 2-6. Share of US Retail Sales of Pet Medications by Product Type, 2022 (percent and dollars in millions)

Parasiticide Sales by Type

MARKET OUTLOOK

Pet Owners Buffeted by Economic Pressures

Pet Medications Not Spared Substantial Headwinds

Pet Medication Sales Threated by Higher Prices, Drop in Vet Usage

Even Higher-Income Households Impacted By Inflation

Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness

Pet Medications Among Top Pet Health Products

Owners Continue to Spend on Pet Health

Pet Obesity and Aging Pets Contribute to Health Concerns

"Pets as Family"

Declining Dog Population

Younger Pet Owners May Give Up Pets

Pet Medication Sales Dependent on Challenged Veterinary Sector

Fairness to Pet Owners Fails to Pass Once Again

E-Commerce Impacts Pet Medication Sales

Supply Chain Issues Persist

Pet Medication Supply Impacted by Human Medication Demand

Parasiticide Use Hindered by Product Confusion, Perception of Risk

FDA, EPA Issues Warnings

FDA Delays Draft Guidance for Heartworm Disease Prevention Products

FDA, AVMA Target Illicit Use of Veterinary Drugs

Competition from Supplements and Pet Food/Treats

LOOKING AHEAD

Pet Medication Sales to Reach $14 Billion by 2027

by 2027 COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW

Prescription and OTC Marketers

M&A and Investment Activity

Vetnique Labs Acquired by Gryphon Investors

PetMed Express Acquires PetCareRx, Invests in Telemedicine Platform

Dechra Eyes Offer From Investment Firm

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Acquires Covetrus

Manna Pro Rebrands as Compana Pet Brands

Bessemer Invests in Pet Flavors

Neogen Acquires CAPInnoVet

Global and US Conglomerates Dominate Pet Medications Market

Pet Medications Market Increasingly Linked to Other Animal Health Areas

Innovation Spurred by Cost, Convenience, and Safety

Mars' Companion Venture Fund

Nestle Purina Pet Care Innovation Prize

Generics Increasing Competition and Spurring Innovation

FDA Addresses Compounded Pet Medications

RETAIL TRENDS

Veterinarian Top Destination for Pet Meds Purchases

Prescription Parasiticides Most Frequently Purchased in Vet Channel

Veterinary Loyalty More Common Among Older Pet Owners

E-commerce Continues to Accelerate

E-Commerce Share of Market

Younger Pet Owners More Likely To Purchase Pet Medications Online

Chewy Top Destination for E-commerce Pet Medication Purchases

E-commerce Retailer Loyalty Lacking Among Prescription Pet Medication Purchasers

The Omnipresent Internet

E-Commerce Attracts New Participants

Petco Quietly Partners with Vetsource for Prescription Fulfillment

Pet Supplies Plus Expands Offerings to Include Prescription Products

PetSmart Resumes Online Prescription Program Through Allivet

Pet Specialty Brick & Mortar Stores Focus on OTC Medications

CHAPTER 3: PRESCRIPTION PRODUCTS

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

PRESCRIPTION PRODUCTS MARKET SHARE

Prescription Products Account for 80% of Pet Medications Market

MARKETER PROFILES

Dozens of Marketers Participate in Prescription Pet Medications Market

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Elanco

Merck Animal Health

Virbac

Zoetis

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

Parasiticides

Pet Owners Choose Between Flea/Tick, Heartworm, or Combination Products

Flea and Tick Products

NexGard

Simparica

Comfortis, Credelio, and Program 6

BRAVECTO

The Heartworm Market

Combination Products

Broad Spectrum Wormers

Vaccines and Other Drugs

Working Toward a COVID-19 Vaccine for Pets

CHAPTER 4: OTC PRODUCTS

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

OTC PRODUCT SALES

OTC Products Account for 20% of Overall Pet Medications Market

MARKETER PROFILES

OTC Marketers Focus on Parasiticides, First Aid Products

Central Garden & Pet

Ceva Animal Health

Hartz Mountain Corp.

PetIQ

Vetoquinol

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

Parasiticides

Flea and Tick Products

FRONTLINE Plus

Advantage II, Advantage XD, Advantus, and K9 Advantix II

Seresto Flea/Tick Collar Turmoil

EFFIPRO PLUS and EFFITIX PLUS

Catego and Vectra/Vectra 3D

Activyl and Activyl Protector

Adams and Zodiac

UltraGuard

Advecta, Capstar, NextStar, PetArmor, and Sergeant's

Broad Spectrum Wormers and Mite Treatments

Natural Products

First Aid Products

CHAPTER 5: CONSUMER TRENDS

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

PET MEDICATION PURCHASING PATTERNS

Purchasing Rates by Product Type

Pet Medication Purchasing Frequency

Two-Thirds of Dog or Cat Households Use Parasiticide Products

Nearly Half of Dog Owners Use Oral Parasiticides

Parasiticide Usage by Number, Age of Pets

FRONTLINE Most Frequently Used Flea/Tick Brand

PARASITICIDE PURCHASING PATTERNS BY CHANNEL

Vet Clinics Most Frequently Used Channel for Parasiticide Purchases

APPA Data Show Similar Purchase Patterns

Cross-Shopping Patterns by Channel

Pet Owners More Likely to Purchase Medication at Veterinary Clinic

Share of Spending on Prescription Pet Medications by Channel

Table 5-10. Share of Spending on Prescription Pet Medications by Channel, 2023 (percent of prescription pet medication purchasers)

Changes in Parasiticide Purchasing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgglxc

