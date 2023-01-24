United States Pet Product Retail and Internet Shopping Trends Report 2023 Featuring Key Retailers - Amazon, Chewy, Walmart, PetSmart, and Petco

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Pet Product Retail and Internet Shopping Trends, 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a data-rich analysis of pet product retail sales and shopping patterns in the U.S., with a primary focus on dog and cat products. Report coverage spans e-commerce, discount stores/supercenters and supermarkets, pet specialty stores, and the veterinary sector.

The industry term "omnichannel," from the retailing and marketing communications point of view, focuses on brick & mortar and internet sales.

The publisher's term "omnimarket," from a broader competitive landscape vantage, further emphasizes that pet owner spending is broadening across a transformed set of products, services, and high-tech product/service hybrids, with competitors aggressively crossing former business boundaries to vie for consumer mindshare and customer loyalty.



All pet and vet industry opportunities intertwine with channel shopping trends, as well as with the digital platforms both as sales juggernauts and as consumer behaviour influencers.



In the wake of COVID-19, a reset of the U.S. pet industry is evident in several trends - which, being synergistic and intertwined, are best wielded in strategic combinations.

A permanent remix of physical and digital shopping behaviors, with buy online, pick up at store (BOPUS) and curbside bridging the two.

In an omnimarket era, on top of mergers and acquisitions, a fluid role for partnerships.

An entrenched role for autoship/subscription purchasing in key pet product categories.

Beyond autoship, a competitive focus on efficient home delivery of products as larger consumer market trends play out in pet products.

In a digitalized era of abundant retail and ubiquitous product options, an essential role for private label and customer rewards programs.

Beyond rewards programs, a growing role for pet care spending and financing options.

The continued retail-ization of vet and pet services.

At a general level, the humanization of pets and the premiumization of pet products and services means that human market trends have overtopped the traditional pet industry levees.



At the industry-specific level, however, innovation in pet health and wellness is the omnimarket driver. Wellness-seeking consumerism is hardly new nor specific to the pet market, but it exerts a unifying principle in a way not feasible in the much larger and messier human consumer market, of which the pet industry is a microcosm.

Scope of Report

Along with detailed retail sales and share quantification, the discussion examines competitive dynamics, pet product shopper psychographics, and customer demographics by channel and key retailers (such as Amazon, Chewy, Walmart, PetSmart, and Petco). Focus chapters on pet food and pet medication/flea control further assess retail dynamics in these core pet market categories.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE & METHODOLOGY

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

OVERVIEW OF DOLLAR SALES AND CHANNEL USAGE

Retail vs. Veterinary Sales

Internet vs. Brick & Mortar Retail Sales

Pet Specialty vs. All Other Sales

Retail Channel Pet Product Sales and Shares

Retail Channel Pet Food Sales and Shares

Retail Channel Pet Supplies (Non-Food) Sales and Shares

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Pet Omnimarket

Pet Industry Reset

Wellness as Omnimarket Driver

SHOPPER PSYCHOGRAPHICS

Pets as Homemakers

Cats as Family

Pet Parenting Day and Night

The Pet Market as Health Market

Pet Products Are Themselves Priority

FOCUS ON PET FOOD

Brick & Mortar vs. e-Commerce Sales Projections

Growth in Online Shopping Curbs Brick & Mortar Performance

Walmart Is Top Pet Food Retailer by Shopper Draw

Cross-Channel Shopping for Pet Food

FOCUS ON PET MEDICATIONS

e-Commerce Intrusion on Veterinary Sector Dominance

Customer Draw for Flea Control by Channel

CHAPTER 2: OVERVIEW OF DOLLAR SALES AND CHANNEL USAGE

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

TOPLINE PET PRODUCT DOLLAR SALES

Retail vs. Veterinary Sales

Internet vs. Brick & Mortar Retail Sales

Pet Specialty vs. All Other Sales

Retail Channel Pet Product Sales and Shares

Retail Channel Pet Food Sales and Shares

Retail Channel Pet Supplies (Non-Food) Sales and Shares

CHAPTER 3: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

THE PET INDUSTRY OMNIMARKET

Omnimarket vs. Omnichannel

Pet Product Shopper Draw Among Leading Retailers: In-Store vs. Online, 2022 (% shopping in last 30 days)

Pet Industry Omnimarket

Pet Industry Reset

Wellness as Omnimarket Driver

Corporate Versions of Omnimarket: Mars, Chewy, Petco, CGP

Mars as the Mother of Omnimarket

The Chewy Ecosystem

Chewy Practice Hub

The Petco Ecosystem

Incubating Cross-Industry Innovation

Mars' Companion Fund

Mars' Leap Venture Studio and Academy

Mars' Leap Venture Studio 2022 Cohort

Nestle Purina's PetCare Innovation Prize

The Central Garden & Pet Ecosystem

Amazon and Pet/Vet Services: When Will the Shoe Drop?

Amazon 248, Walmart 178, Sears 0

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships and Alliances

THE TOOLBOX FOR COMPETING

Leveraging Private Label

Walmart Veterinarian-Formulated Pure Balance Pro+ Pet Food

Private-Label Pet Product Introductions

Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Small Pet Furniture at Petsmart.com

& Jeremiah Brent Small Pet Furniture at Petsmart.com PetSmart's Anything for Pets Platform

PetSmart Anything for Pets Video Still

A Bump Likely for Private Label

Private-Label Usage Rates

Customer Rewards and Loyalty Programs

Pet Honesty Customer Rewards Program

Autoship, Subscribe & Save

Banfield Pet Hospital Shop Autoship Offer

Top Categories for Autoship/Subscription Purchasing

BarkBox and Subscription Boxes

Home Delivery, BOPUS, and Curbside

DoorDash for Merchants Outreach to Pet Stores

The BOPUS and Curbside Options

Tie-in to Online Grocery Shopping

Variations on Curbside

Centre LeClerc's Kibble Vending Kiosk in Supermarket Parking Lot (Lamballe, Brittany)

Direct-to-Consumer

The Farmers Dog Delivery

PetPlate Delivery

Direct-to-Consumer as Purer-Play Threat to Autoship

Payment Services for Customers

Chewy Holiday Gift Card

Zoetis Card-Based Petcare Rewards Program

The Retail-ization of Vet and Pet Care Services

Essentials PetCare at Walmart

Mobile Vet and Pet

Pharmacy Services at Tractor Supply

CHAPTER 4: SHOPPER PSYCHOGRAPHICS

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

PETS AS HOMEMAKERS

Motivations for Pet Ownership

Pets as Family

Cats as Family

Pet Parenting Day and Night

The Pet Market as Health Market

SHOPPER PRIORITIES AND VALUES

Pet Products Are Themselves Priority

Quality as Most Important Factor to Product Purchasing

PET WELLNESS AS PURCHASE DRIVER

On the Hunt for Pet Health Products

Addressing Pet Stress Among Dogs and Cats

Serving the Aging Pet Population

Products for Overweight and Special Needs Pets

Pet Food as Health Care

CHAPTER 5: FOCUS ON PET FOOD

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

SALES & SHARES

Online vs. Brick & Mortar Sales

Pet Food Product Sales and Shares by Retail Channel

Growth in Online Shopping Curbs Brick & Mortar Performance

Walmart Is Top Retailer by Shopper Draw

Retail Shopping Skews by Dog/Cat Ownership

Cross-Channel Shopping for Pet Food

Internet Not Just About Sales

DTC Fresh Pet Food Challenges Brick & Mortar-Based Retailers

Chewy Autoship for Fresh Dog Food

Find Freshpet Dog Food at Walmart and Other Retailers

Wholehearted Fresh at Petco.com

SHOPPER DEMOGRAPHICS: PET FOOD

Customer Demographics: Leading Channels and Retailers

Detailed Demographic Tables

CHAPTER 6: FOCUS ON PET MEDICATIONS

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

SALES AND SHARES

e-Commerce Intrusion on Veterinary Sector Dominance

Banfield Pet Hospital Shop

Chewy Pet Pharmacy

Pet Supplies Plus Pharmacy: How It Works

On-Site Veterinary vs. Online Share of Rx Flea/Tick/Heartworm Shopping

On-Site Brick & Mortar vs. Online Share of OTC Flea/Tick Product Shopping

Customer Draw for Flea Control by Channel

Cross-Channel Shopping for Flea Control

The Online Boom

Walmart Online Pet Pharmacy

Tractor Supply Online Pet Pharmacy

Retail Purchasing Patterns for Over-the-Counter Medications

CBD and Direct-to-Consumer Delivery

Pet Releaf CBD Products

SHOPPER DEMOGRAPHICS: FLEA CONTROL

Customer Demographics: Vet Sector vs. Leading Retailers

Detailed Demographic Tables

