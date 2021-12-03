United States Pet Services Market Report 2021-2025: Market to Reach $15.8 Billion - Focus on Grooming, Boarding & Day Care, Training, Pet Insurance

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Services in the U.S." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Harder hit by the pandemic than any other pet industry sector due to sheltering, the travel bust, and the temporary suspension of many hands-on services, the non-medical pet services sector - defined by this report as grooming, boarding/day care, pet sitting/walking, training outside of the veterinary sector, along with pet insurance - is on the rebound, with sales expected to approach $16 billion by 2025.

COVID-19 setbacks notwithstanding, a growing range of non-medical pet services are gaining in dollar importance within the overall pet industry. Correspondingly, non-veterinary pet care professionals - especially groomers and trainers - increasingly serve as pet industry influencers.

Driving the recovery are tailwinds including pet owners' increasingly direct involvement with the health of their pets; the intensive brick-and-mortar retailer focus on pet services as a bulwark against additional e-commerce losses; the "pandemic pet" boom in ownership and spending; urbanization; the graying populations of pets and their owners; and the skew to higher-income household in pet ownership and spending. Technological innovation and venture capital will also continue to propel the business forward, spurring further market disruption, including virtual and home-based services designed to capitalize on the new normal of more home-anchored lifestyles.

Pet Services in the U.S. examines these and other opportunities for market development, breaking out historical and projected sales of non-medical pet services by type and providing a detailed look at consumer demographics.

Scope and Methodology

This report focuses on the non-medical pet services sector in the U.S., including grooming, boarding (including day care outside of the home), training, and pet sitting/walking, with emerging service areas also taken into consideration. Report coverage also includes pet insurance. Medical and non-medical services provided through the veterinary sector are outside the scope of this report, but discussed in the context of the competitive landscape.

The information contained in this report was obtained from primary and secondary research. Primary research includes national online consumer polls of U.S. adult pet owners (age 18+) conducted on an ongoing basis by the publisher, to measure purchasing patterns and attitudes regarding pet products and services.

With sample sizes of approximately 2,000 pet owners, these surveys are based on national online research panels that are census representative on the primary demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and household income. The main surveys used in this report were conducted from November/December 2020 through August-September 2021.

This report also provides proprietary new pet ownership data for 2020, factoring in the recent surge in pet adoption as well as full-year 2020 product sales trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Scope of Report

Grooming

Training

Other Services

Pet Insurance

Opportunities

New Pet Owners

Health & Wellness

Veterinary Synergy

Technology

Membership Programs

Payment Options

Safety

"Omniservice"

Pet Service Professionals Increasingly Influential

2. Market Overview

Chapter Highlights

Looking Back

Pandemic Takes a Toll

Proactive Market Response and Good Tailwinds

The Pet Population Boom

Looking Ahead

Market Poised for a Rebound

Pet Acquisition Trends Remain Positive in H1 2021

Pandemic Intensifies Focus on Health and Wellness

Surge in Senior Pets

Market to Reach $15.8 Billion in 2025

in 2025 Post-Pandemic Pet Relinquishment Is Cause for Concern

Industry Trends

Competitive Structure

Non-Medical Pet Services Through the Veterinary Channel

Pet Specialty Retailers Increasingly Reliant on Services

Petco All In On Services

Services Also Integral to PetSmart's Strategy

Walmart Launches Walmart Pet Care

Franchise Operations

Best Friends Pet Care

Independents Also Big On Pet Services

Online Bookings

Overview of Consumer Usage Rates

Grooming, Insurance Are the Growth Categories

3. Grooming

Chapter Highlights

Category Overview

On the Rebound from Pandemic Downturn

Competitive Overview

Services an Integral Part of PetSmart's Strategy

Petco Bolsters Services Menu with Veterinary, Loyalty Programs

Mobile Grooming on the Ups

Wag N' Wash Making Enviable Inroads

Consumer Focus

Growth Rates for Pet Grooming Customer Base

Size of Pet Grooming Customer Base

Usage Rates for Pet Grooming

Shares of Pet Grooming Customer Base by Dog/Cat Ownership

Growth Demographics for Dog Grooming Services

Detailed Demographics for Dog Grooming

4. Boarding & Day Care

Chapter Highlights

Category Overview

Pandemic Stricken Boarding on the Rebound

Competitive Overview

PetSmart PetsHotels Number 200+

Camp Bow Wow

Dogtopia

Best Friends Pet Care

Consumer Focus

Growth Rates for Pet Boarding Customer Base

Size of Pet Boarding Customer Base

Usage Rates for Pet Boarding

Shares of Pet Boarding Customer Base by Dog/Cat Ownership

Growth Demographics for Dog Boarding Services

Top Demographics for Dog Day Care

Detailed Demographics for Dog Boarding

5. Training

Chapter Highlights

Category Overview

A Billion-Dollar-Plus Business

Pandemic Measures Yield Enduring Trends

Competitive Overview

Petco and PetSmart and Homing in on Virtual Training

Bark Busters Home Dog Training

Sit Means Sit

Consumer Focus

Growth Rates for Pet Training Customer Base

Size of Pet Training Customer Base

Usage Rates for Pet Training

Top Demographics for Dog Training Services

6. Other Services

Chapter Highlights

Category Overview

Homebound Pet Owners Mitigate Need for Home-Based Services

Competitive Overview

Rover Teams Up with Walmart, Merges with True Wind Capital SPAC

Wag! "Techs Up" Amidst the Pandemic

Barkly Pets Looking to Run With the Big Dogs

Fetch! Pet Care

DoodyCalls

Pet Butler

Emerging Pet Services

7. Pet Insurance

Chapter Highlights

Category Overview

Market Advancing, Pandemic Notwithstanding

Nearly Two Dozen Market Players

Human Insurance Company Cross-Over Branding

Major Retailers Including Petco and Walmart Tapping In

Tapping Employee Benefits Programs

Consumer Focus

Growth Rates for Pet Insurance Customer Base

Size of Pet Insurance Customer Base

Usage Rates for Pet Insurance

Shares of Pet Insurance Customer Base by Dog/Cat Ownership

Top Demographics for Pet Insurance

Growth Demographics for Dog Insurance

Detailed Demographics for Dog Insurance

Companies Mentioned

Bark Busters Home Dog Training

Barkly Pets

Best Friends Pet Care

Camp Bow Wow

Dogtopia

DoodyCalls

Fetch! Pet Care

Pet Butler

Petco

PetSmart

Rover

Sit Means Sit

Wag N' Wash

Wag!

Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrcgj5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

