United States Pet Supplements Market Report 2021-2025 with In-depth Analysis of the CBD Market
Feb 05, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Supplements in the U.S., 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pet Supplements in the U.S., 8th Edition is a detailed examination of how the above trends are playing out in the pet supplements market as marketers seek new ways to make supplements an integral part of pets' wellness routines.
Despite the favorable outlook, pet supplement marketers continue to contend with marketers of functional, condition-specific treats and foods as pet owners seek out ways to address their pets' nutritional needs in more convenient and pet-pampering formats. Another long-term battle in the largely mature market is how to remain relevant by identifying and utilizing the latest, on-trend ingredients, such as CBD, while still assuring consumers of product safety and efficacy.
Often mirroring corresponding concerns on the human side of the market, factors related to COVID-19 caused sales of pet supplements to shoot up 21% in 2020 to nearly $800 million, quadrupling the rate of sales growth seen in 2019.
Among these factors are the intensified focus on health and wellness, with locked-down pet owners in closer contact with their pets and thus more in tune with their health needs, and the heightened demand for natural remedies offering relief from stress and anxiety, with CBD leaping off the charts among humans and pets alike.
Add to this the pandemic-accelerated migration of consumers online, where supplements tend to excel due to their small size/low shipping costs, info-centric nature, need for replenishment, and customizability, and the pandemic- driven influx of new pets into the market among worried and bored American families seeing the comfort, companionship, and diversion pets offer, and the outlook remains solid for the foreseeable future, with U.S. retail sales of pet supplements expected to well exceed $1 billion by 2025.
Building on the analysis presented in the previous editions of this report, this fully updated eighth edition of Pet Supplements in the U.S. covers historical and projected retail sales from 2015 through 2025, competitive strategies of key players, and trends in new product development such as condition-specific formulations, life stage-focused products, feline supplements, natural/organic supplements, and carry-overs from the human supplements market, as well as retail channel trends.
The report provides an in-depth examination of the CBD market, following trends in regulation, consumer perceptions, new product development, and marketing. Featuring exclusive data from the publisher's Surveys of Pet Owners, the report details supplement purchasing trends as well as attitudes and demographic characteristics of both conventional and CBD pet supplement purchasers.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
THE MARKET
- Introduction
- Scope of Report
- Report Methodology
- Market Size and Composition
- Pet Supplement Sales Experience COVID-Related Spike
- Pet Supplement Sales by Channel
- Products for Dogs Dominate Pet Supplement Sales
- Market Outlook
- Pandemic Intensifies Encourages Interest in Pet Health and Wellness
- Figure 1-1 Pet Health and Wellness Concerns as a Result of COVID-19, 2020 (percent of pet owners)
- Owners Turn to Pet Supplements for Health and Wellness Benefits
- Human Supplement and Pet Supplement Use Overlap
- Work-from-Home Trend Fuels Demand for Supplements
- The Financial Impact of the Coronavirus
- Pandemic Fuels Pet Population Growth
- Coronavirus Impact on Shopping Behavior
- Pet CBD Sales Near $100 Million
- Supplements Compete with Functional Foods and Treats
- Senior and Overweight Pets
- Veterinarians Harbor Enormous Market Clout
- Pet Supplement Regulation
- FDA and AAFCO Monitor Pet Supplements
- National Animal Supplement Council
- The AVMA and Pet Supplements
- Regulating CBD
- Regulating CBD Use in Pets
- Market Projection
MARKETER AND RETAIL TRENDS
- Competitive Overview
- Standing Out in the Growing Crowd
- Pet Supplement Channel Lines in the Omnimarket Era
- Consumer Purchasing by Brand
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments
- Pet Supplements Market Expansion
- Four Pet Supplement Marketers Make Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Businesses List
- CBD Marketers Gain Certifications and Accreditations
- Retail Trends
- Internet Ahead of Brick-and-Mortar Use in Traditional Pet Supplement Purchasing
- More Pet Owners Buying Pet Supplements Online
- Pet Supplement Merchandising in Pet Specialty Retailers
- Mass-Market, Farm & Feed, and Natural Food Channels
MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
- New Product Activity Centers Around CBD
- Calming Aids and Anxiety Support Supplements
- Veterinary Formulas Add Scientific Weight
- Joint Health Supplements
- Immunity-Related Supplements Get COVID Boost
- Probiotics Linked to Immunity and Digestive Support
- Allergy/Skin & Coat Supplements
- Lifestage-Specific Supplements
- Cat Supplements Offer More Than Hairball Relief
- Supplements for Small Animals
CONSUMER TRENDS
- Overview of Pet Supplement Purchasing
- Dog Owners More Likely to Purchase Supplements
- Most Traditional Supplement Purchasers Are Confident in Product Quality
- Pet Supplement Expenditures
- Factors Influencing Pet Supplement Purchases
- Sought-After Characteristics of CBD Supplements
- Pet Supplement Formats
- Condition-Specific Pet Supplements
- Where Traditional Pet Supplements Are Purchased
- Where CBD Pet Supplements Are Purchased
- Demographic Trends
- Homes with Children and Urban Dwellers Skew High for Pet Supplement Use
- Younger Pet Owners and CBD Users Skew High for Pet CBD Supplement Purchases
OPPORTUNITIES
- Opportunity 1: Pandemic Intensifies Focus on Health and Wellness
- Opportunity 2: Calming Products Benefit from Pandemic-Heightened Anxiety
- Opportunity 3: CBD Across the Board
- Opportunity 4: Customized and Subscription-Based Supplements
- Opportunity 5: Pet Population Boom
- Opportunity 6: Natural/Organic Supplements
- Opportunity 7: Senior Pets
- Opportunity 8: Omnichannel Marketing
- Opportunity 9: Getting More Veterinarians on Board
CHAPTER 2: THE MARKET
INTRODUCTION
- Scope of Report
- Report Methodology
MARKET SIZE AND COMPOSITION
- Pet Supplement Sales Experience COVID-Related Spike
- Pet Supplement Sales by Channel
- Products for Dogs Dominate Pet Supplement Sales
MARKET OUTLOOK
- COVID-19 Places National Spotlight on Health and Wellness
- Heightened Focus on Health and Wellness Extends into Pet Market
- Owners Turn to Pet Supplements for Health and Wellness Benefits
- Immune System Top of Mind
- Human Supplement and Pet Supplement Use Overlap
- Human Supplement Purchasers More Likely to Purchase Pet Supplements
- Coronavirus Crisis Impacts Every Facet of the Pet Market
- Work-from-Home Trend Fuels Demand for Supplements
- The Financial Impact of the Coronavirus
- Continued Economic Hardship Not Yet Straining Pet Ownership
- Non-Affluent Households Once Again Threatened by Price Pressures
- Pandemic Fuels Pet Population Growth
- To Avert Pet Relinquishment, New Pet Owners Need Information and Assistance
- Coronavirus Impact on Shopping Behavior
- Omnimarket Era Is Here to Stay
- Changes in General Shopping Patterns
- Brick-and-Mortar Shopping Shifts
- Online Shopping Shifts
- Pet CBD Sales Near $100 Million
- Confusion Remains About What Constitutes a CBD Product
- Signs of Mainstream Acceptance of CBD
- CBD Pet Supplements Still Awaiting FDA/AAFCO Approval
- CBD Use Grows During COVID-19
- Conditions Treated with CBD
- Consumer Attitudes Toward CBD
- Supplements Compete with Functional Foods and Treats
- Senior and Overweight Pets
- Veterinarians Harbor Enormous Market Clout
- Supplements as Preventive Care May Lower Vet Costs
PET SUPPLEMENT REGULATION
- FDA and AAFCO Monitor Pet Supplements
- FSMA and Pet Supplements
- National Animal Supplement Council
- Product Labeling and Claims
- Scientific Advisory Committee
- Adverse Event Reporting
- Additional NASC Membership Requirements
- The AVMA and Pet Supplements
- Regulating CBD
- Regulating CBD Use in Pets
- The AVMA Position on CBD
MARKET PROJECTION
CHAPTER 3: MARKETER AND RETAIL TRENDS
COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW
- Standing Out in the Growing Crowd
- Pet Supplement Channel Lines in the Omnimarket Era
- Online
- Veterinary
- Pet Specialty
- Mass Market
- Consumer Purchasing by Brand
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments
- Swedencare Acquires Animal Pharmaceuticals
- Hemp Technology Acquires True Leaf Pet
- Manna Pro Acquires Doggie Dailies and Hero Pet Brands
- Whitebridge Pet Brands Acquires Cardinal Laboratories
- Elanco Acquires Bayer's Animal Health Unit
- AnimalBiome Completes Seed Funding Round
- Pet Supplements Market Expansion
- KND Labs Expands Reach into U.K. and E.U.
- W.F. Young Expands into Canada
- Brilliant Salmon Oil Establishes Several Partnerships
- Holistic Hound Partners with Pet Food Experts
- Choice Pet Products Partners with Two Pet Supplement Marketers
- Clear Conscience Pet Develops Private-Label Products
- Medterra Enters Strategic Partnerships
- Pet Edge Expands into Private-Label Pet Supplements
- Ark Naturals and Wholistic Pet Rebranding Efforts
- Four Pet Supplement Marketers Make Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Businesses List
- Leap Venture Studio Announces Third Cohort
- CBD Marketers Gain Certifications and Accreditations
RETAIL TRENDS
- Internet Ahead of Brick-and-Mortar Use in Traditional Pet Supplement Purchasing
- Online Retailers Are the Primary Destination for Pet CBD Purchases
- More Pet Owners Buying Pet Supplements Online
- Top Online Marketers and Brands
- Pet Supplement Merchandising in Pet Specialty Retailers
- Petco Repositions as The Health & Wellness Company
- Petco Site Visit
- PetSmart
- Independent Pet Stores
- Mass-Market, Farm & Feed, and Natural Food Channels
- Walmart and Target
- Farm & Feed Stores
- Whole Foods
CHAPTER 4: MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
- New Product Activity Centers Around CBD
- Calming Aids and Anxiety Support Supplements
- Veterinary Formulas Add Scientific Weight
- Joint Health Supplements
- Immunity-Related Supplements Get COVID Boost
- Probiotics Linked to Immunity and Digestive Support
- Allergy/Skin & Coat Supplements
- Lifestage-Specific Supplements
- Sidebar: Milk Replacers
- Cat Supplements Offer More Than Hairball Relief
- Supplements for Small Animals
CHAPTER 5: CONSUMER TRENDS
OVERVIEW OF PET SUPPLEMENT PURCHASING
- Note on Data Sources
CONSUMER PURCHASING, BUYING HABITS, AND ATTITUDES
- Dog Owners More Likely to Purchase Supplements
- Most Traditional Supplement Purchasers Are Confident in Product Quality
- Pet CBD Supplement Use May Be Hampered by Trust Issues
- Pet Supplement Expenditures
- Factors Influencing Pet Supplement Purchases
- Sought-After Characteristics of CBD Supplements
- Pet Supplement Formats
- Condition-Specific Pet Supplements
- Where Traditional Pet Supplements Are Purchased
- Supercenters Lead in Brick-and-Mortar Purchasing
- Where CBD Pet Supplements Are Purchased
DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS
- Homes with Children and Urban Dwellers Skew High for Pet Supplement Use
- Younger Pet Owners and CBD Users Skew High for Pet CBD Supplement Purchases
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijxgnn
