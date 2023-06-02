United States Pet Supplements Markets, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027 - Pet Supplements Compete with Pet Food on Health and Wellness

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Pet Supplements Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market outlook for pet supplements remains solid, with U.S. retail sales expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed examination of how trends are playing out as marketers seek new ways to make supplements an integral part of pets' wellness routines.

Building on the analyses presented in previous editions of this report, this fully updated ninth edition covers historical and projected retail sales from 2017 through 2027, competitive strategies of key players, and trends in new product development including condition-specific formulations, life-stage-focused products, feline supplements, veterinarian-developed products, and carry-overs from the human supplements market, as well as retail channel trends.

Overriding concerns about pet health and wellness and the central part pets play in the household prompted pet owners to continue spending on pet supplements throughout 2022, driving the market to just over $1 billion, an 11% increase from 2021 and reflecting an 11% CAGR for 2017-2022.

The report provides an in-depth examination of the CBD market, following trends in regulation, consumer perceptions, new product development, and marketing. Featuring exclusive data from the analyst's Surveys of Pet Owners, the report details pet supplement purchasing trends as well as attitudes and demographic characteristics of both conventional and CBD pet supplement purchasers.

Although inflation accounts for much of this dollar advancement, and the growth rate has halved from 2020 and 2021, it remains well above the 4% and 5% rates seen pre-pandemic. Survey results from November 2022 show that nearly half of pet supplements purchasers spent more on supplements in the previous 12 months than in 2021, a positive sign amidst economic uncertainty.

Other factors favoring supplement purchasing include a growing reliance on calming/anxiety supplements, the expanding population of senior pets, and a shift towards science-based and veterinarian-formulated supplements.

Despite the favorable outlook, pet supplement marketers continue to compete with marketers of functional, condition-specific treats and foods as pet owners seek out ways to address their pets' nutritional needs in convenient and pet-pampering formats. Another long-term battle in the largely mature market is how to remain relevant by identifying and utilizing the latest, on-trend ingredients while assuring consumers of product safety and efficacy, and engendering more support among the veterinary community.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

THE MARKET

Market Size and Composition

Pet Supplement Sales Surpass $1 Billion

Pet Supplement Sales by Channel

Products for Dogs Dominate Pet Supplement Sales

Market Outlook

Price Inflation Top-of-Mind Concern

Supply Chain Woes Persist

Human Supplement and Pet Supplement Use Overlap

Focus on Health and Wellness

Pet Supplements Compete with Pet Food on Health and Wellness

Pets Central to Home Life

Pets and Owners Physically Closer than Ever

Pet Owner Interest in CBD Supplements Persists

Veterinarians Harbor Enormous Market Clout

Pet Supplement Regulation

FDA and AAFCO Monitor Pet Supplements

National Animal Supplement Council

The AVMA and Pet Supplements

Regulating CBD

Market Projection

MARKETER AND RETAIL TRENDS

Competitive Overview

Standing Out in the Growing Crowd

Pet Supplement Channel Lines in the Omnimarket Era

Pet Owner Brand Preference

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments

Four Pet Supplement Marketers Make Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Businesses List

Retail Trends

Internet Ahead of Brick-and-Mortar Use in Pet Supplement Purchasing

Top Online Marketers and Brands

Pet Supplement Merchandising in Pet Specialty Retailers

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

Condition-Specific Formulas Front and Center

Veterinary Formulas Add Scientific Weight

Natural Supplements

Calming Aids and Anxiety Support Supplements

CBD Offers More than Just Anxiety Treatment

Joint Health Supplements

Condition-Specific Lines Cover All the Bases

Omegas and Fish Oil Supplements

Immunity-Related Supplements Get COVID Boost

Probiotics Linked to Digestive Support and Immunity

Allergy/Skin & Coat Supplements

Alternative Formats

Lifestage-Specific Supplements

Cat Supplements Offer More Than Hairball Relief

Supplements for Other Pets

CONSUMER TRENDS

Consumer Purchasing, Buying Habits, and Attitudes

Dog Owners More Likely to Purchase Supplements

Most Supplement Purchasers Are Confident in Product Quality

Factors Influencing Pet Supplement Purchases

Pet Supplement Formats

Condition-Specific Pet Supplements

Internet Ahead of Brick-and-Mortar Shopping in Pet Supplement Purchasing

Use of Special Offers and Promotions

Demographic Trends

Homes with Children and Urban Dwellers Skew High for Pet Supplement Use

Gen Z, Households with Young Children Skew High for Pet CBD Supplement Purchases

OPPORTUNITIES

Challenge: Rising Prices, Economic Pressures

Opportunity 1: Health and Wellness

Opportunity 2: Condition-Specific and Customized Supplements

Opportunity 3: Researching CBD

Opportunity 4: Calming, Immune Products Benefit from Pandemic-Heightened Anxiety

Opportunity 5: Senior Pets

Opportunity 6: Omnichannel Marketing

Opportunity 7: Getting More Veterinarians on Board

Opportunity 8: Science-Based Supplements

CHAPTER 2: THE MARKET

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

INTRODUCTION

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

MARKET SIZE AND COMPOSITION

Pet Supplement Sales Surpass $1 Billion

Pet Supplement Sales by Channel

Retail Sector vs. Vet Sector Growth

Products for Dogs Dominate Pet Supplement Sales

MARKET OUTLOOK

Price Inflation Top-of-Mind Concern

Supply Chain Woes Persist

Human Supplement and Pet Supplement Use Overlap

Focus on Health and Wellness

Pet Obesity and Aging Pets Contribute to Health Concerns

Pet Supplements Compete with Pet Food on Health and Wellness

Digestive, and Skin/Coat Health Top Conditions Treated by Foods, Treats

Pets Central to Home Life

Pets and Owners Physically Closer than Ever

Pet Owner Interest in CBD Supplements Persists

Pet CBD Sales Near $100 Million

Consumer Education a Must in CBD Pet Supplement Market

CBD Pet Supplements Still Awaiting FDA/AAFCO Approval

Veterinarians Harbor Enormous Market Clout

Knowledge Gap a Prime Opportunity

PET SUPPLEMENT REGULATION

FDA and AAFCO Monitor Pet Supplements

FSMA and Pet Supplements

National Animal Supplement Council

Product Labeling and Claims

Scientific Advisory Committee

Adverse Event Reporting

Additional NASC Membership Requirements

The AVMA and Pet Supplements

Regulating CBD

FDA Explores Regulation, Issues Warnings

Regulating CBD Use in Pets

The AVMA Position on CBD

MARKET PROJECTION

CHAPTER 3: MARKETER AND RETAIL TRENDS

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW

Standing Out in the Growing Crowd

Pet Supplement Channel Lines in the Omnimarket Era

Online

Veterinary

Pet Specialty

Mass Market

Pet Owner Brand Preference

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments

Encompass Pet Group Acquires WildPaw

Antelope Acquires Ark Naturals

Antelope Acquires Diggin' Your Dog and Super Snouts

Swedencare Acquires NaturVet

Manna Pro Acquires Oxbow Animal Health

ADM Acquires Controlling Stake in P4

Manna Pro Acquires Dinovite

Kinderhook Acquires Primal Pet Foods

H&H Group International Holdings Acquires Zesty Paws

Cargill Invests in AnimalBiome

Vestar Capital Partners Acquires PetHonesty

Wind Point Partners Acquires FoodScience Corp.

Whitebridge Acquires Grizzly Pet Products

Pet Supplements Market Expansion and Accolades

Mars Petcare Dips Its Toe in Supplement Market Waters

Central Garden & Pet Announces New Pet Wellness Brand

Chewy Launches Private-Label Supplements Line

Manna Pro Rebrands as Compana Pet Brands

Bausch + Lomb Introduces Pet Supplement Line

FreshCap Expands Into Pet Supplements Market

Ziggy Marley's Apawthecary Announces Merger with One Farm

Apawthecary Announces Merger with Pet Releaf Launches Functional Line, Invests in Sustainability

Zesty Paws Expands into Walmart

Target Launches Pet Nutrition Brand

Primal Pet Foods Introduces Pet Supplement Line

Holistic Hound Earns NASC Certification

Vetio Animal Health Opens New Manufacturing Facility

Four Pet Supplement Marketers Make Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Businesses List

RETAIL TRENDS

Internet Ahead of Brick-and-Mortar Use in Pet Supplement Purchasing

Pet Supplement Purchaser Shopper Loyalty

Top Online Marketers and Brands

Pet Supplement Merchandising in Pet Specialty Retailers

Petco Site Visit

PetSmart

Independent Pet Stores

Mass-Market and Farm & Feed Channels

Walmart and Target

Farm & Feed Stores

CHAPTER 4: MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

Condition-Specific Formulas Front and Center

Veterinary Formulas Add Scientific Weight

Natural Supplements

Calming Aids and Anxiety Support Supplements

CBD Offers More than Just Anxiety Treatment

Joint Health Supplements

Condition-Specific Lines Cover All the Bases

Omegas and Fish Oil Supplements

Immunity-Related Supplements Get COVID Boost

Probiotics Linked to Digestive Support and Immunity

Allergy/Skin & Coat Supplements

Alternative Formats

Lifestage-Specific Supplements

Sidebar: Milk Replacers

Cat Supplements Offer More Than Hairball Relief

Supplements for Other Pets

Reptiles

Small Mammals

Birds

CHAPTER 5: CONSUMER TRENDS

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

OVERVIEW OF PET SUPPLEMENT PURCHASING

Note on Data Sources

CONSUMER PURCHASING, BUYING HABITS, AND ATTITUDES

Dog Owners More Likely to Purchase Supplements

Most Supplement Purchasers Are Confident in Product Quality

Factors Influencing Pet Supplement Purchases

Pet Supplement Formats

Conditions Treated with CBD

Internet Ahead of Brick-and-Mortar Shopping in Pet Supplement Purchasing

Pet Owners Choose Home Delivery

Amazon Top Website for Online Pet Supplement Purchases

Pet Specialty Top Destination for In-Store Pet Supplement Purchases

Use of Special Offers and Promotions

DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS

Homes with Children and Urban Dwellers Skew High for Pet Supplement Use

Gen Z, Households with Young Children Skew High for Pet CBD Supplement Purchases



Companies Mentioned





ADM

AnimalBiome

Antelope

Ark Naturals

Bausch + Lomb

Cargill

Central Garden & Pet

Chewy

Diggin' Your Dog

Dinovite

Encompass Pet Group

FoodScience Corp.

FreshCap

Grizzly Pet Products

H&H Group International Holdings

Kinderhook

Manna Pro

Mars Petcare

NaturVet

Oxbow Animal Health

P4

PetHonesty

Primal Pet Foods

Super Snouts

Swedencare

Vestar Capital Partners

Whitebridge

WildPaw

Wind Point Partners

Zesty Paws

Ziggy Mar .





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1g13m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets