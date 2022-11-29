United States Pharmaceutical Industry Industry Report 2022 Featuring Abbot Laboratories, AbbVie, Allergan, Amgen, BMS, Eli Lilly and Co, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer, & Teva

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Industry in the United States 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US pharmaceutical industry continues to be a global leader, and despite the severe impact of the pandemic on the sector, the industry has come back on track, and pharmaceutical spending is expected to increase in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic left a trail of destruction all around the world, and no industry has been able to escape the impact over the last two years. The pandemic has changed the way the pharmaceutical industry works. Pharmaceutical companies adapted to the pandemic by adopting new technologies and better ways of working to come to terms with this new reality.

The outlook for the US pharmaceutical market remains positive, with the COVID vaccination program going strong and the pandemic slowly coming under control. It is estimated that as of August 2021, nearly 350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the US.

The author brings you a complete analysis of the Pharmaceutical Industry in the United States 2022. The report covers a brief profile of the global pharmaceutical industry, an analysis of the US pharmaceutical industry, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, the US generic drugs industry and the US OTC pharmaceutical industry as well.

The report analyzes the US pharmaceutical industry through two frameworks - a PEST analysis and a Porter's Five Forces Business Strategy analysis. The report looks at strategies for market entry, and the role of the government in the industry.

Major industry players in the industry are analyzed through an analysis of their business segments, a financial analysis and an in-depth SWOT analysis.

Complete with a comprehensive section on the research and development going on in the US pharmaceutical industry, this latest research is a collection of all you need to know about the US Pharmaceutical Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Global Pharmaceutical Industry

B.1 Industry Definition

B.2 Industry Overview

B.3 Industry Value

B.4 Market Share Analysis

B.5 Industry Forecast

C. Analyzing the Pharmaceutical Industry in the US

C.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

C.2 Industry Statistics

C.3 Industry Growth by Value Analysis

C.4 Industry Segmentation

C.5 Market Share Analysis

C.6 Industry Forecast

D. US Pharmaceutical Industry - SWOT Framework Analysis

D.1 Strengths to Build Upon

D.2 Weaknesses to Overcome

D.3 Opportunities to Exploit

D.4 Threats to Overcome

E. Analyzing the US Generics Industry

E.1 Industry Definition

E.2 Industry Statistics

E.3 Industry Growth Analysis

E.4 Industry Forecast

F. Analyzing the US OTC Pharmaceutical Industry

F.1 Industry Definition

F.2 Industry Statistics

F.3 Industry Growth by Value Analysis

F.4 Industry Segmentation

F.5 Market Share Analysis

F.6 Industry Forecast

G. US Pharmaceutical Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

G.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

G.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

G.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

G.4 Threat of New Entrants

G.5 Threat of Substitutes

H. US Pharmaceutical Industry: PEST Framework Analysis

H.1 Political Features

H.2 Economic Aspects

H.3 Social Aspects

H.4 Technological Aspects

I. International Competition and Economic Trends in the US Pharma Industry

I.1 Overall Changes in the Industry

I.2 Consolidation

I.3 Modifications in Geographical Concentrations

I.4 Global Trade and Competition

J. Key Trends in the Pharmaceutical Sector Supply Chain

J.1 Restructuring of the Supply Chain

J.2 Decline of Market Share and Margins

J.3 Decreased Access to Newer Drugs

K. Market Trends & Challenges

L. Research and Development

L.1 Economics of Innovation

L.2 R&D Process

L.3 New Medicines under Development

L.4 Treatments for Rare Diseases

L.5 Case Study - Personalized Medicines

L.6 Patent Incentives & Cooperation in the Industry

M. Patents in the US Pharmaceutical Industry

M.1 Introduction

M.2 Hatch Waxman Provisions

M.3 Patent Protection Regime for Branded Drugs

M.3.1 How to Extend the Exclusivity

M.3.2 Limitations on Multiple 30 Month Stays

M.3.3 Medicare Amendments

M.3.4 Changes in the Medicare Rx Drug Improvement Act

M.4 Looking at Offensive Patenting

M.5 Defensive Patenting

M.6 Conclusion

N. Leading Players

N.1 Corporate Snapshot

N.2 Business Segment Analysis

N.3 Financial Analysis

N.4 SWOT Analysis

Abbot Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Allergan Plc

Amgen

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

