United States Plant-based Chicken Sausage Market to Surpass USD 741.77 Million By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "United States Plant-based Chicken Sausage Market Segments - By Nature (Organic and Conventional), by Sources (Soy, Tofu, Wheat, Pea, Oats, Beans, and Others), by Distribution Channels (Online and Offline {Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Independent Small Groceries, and Food Service}), and Country - United States Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 276.24 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 741.77 million expanding at a CAGR of 11.6% by the end of 2031. The market is propelled by rising demand for vegan food and plummeting meat production.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Beyond Meat

Dietz & Watson

Bilinski's

Conagra, Inc.

Trader Joe's

No Evil Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Thin N' Trim

Sweet Earth, Inc.

General Mills Inc . (Progresso)

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include nature, sources, distribution channels, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Segment Highlights:

The market in the United States is expected to hold a substantial market share due to the increased awareness of animal rights and rising consumer interest in plant-based diets. Moreover, high demand for organic food products and rising health awareness in the country are likely to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Plant-based chicken sausage is typically pea or soy protein, specific oil, spices, and other plant additions. It contains less saturated fat than animal meat on average.

Plant-based meat has minimum cholesterol, saturated fat, and calories than animal meat. Plant-based meats offer various nutritional benefits which draw consumer attention.

Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of plant-based food over animal meat is expected to boost the market in the coming years.

Favorable marketing of plant-based chicken is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The conventional segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the easy availability of food products at a low cost.

The soy segment is anticipated to hold a major market revenue share as it offers various health benefits such as muscle development, improvement in athletic performance, and post-workout recovery.

segment is anticipated to hold a major market revenue share as it offers various health benefits such as muscle development, improvement in athletic performance, and post-workout recovery. The offline segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, with rising opportunities for cross-selling and upselling by manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers.

Read 113 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "United States Plant-based Chicken Sausage Market Segments - by Nature (Organic and Conventional), by Sources (Soy, Tofu, Wheat, Pea, Oats, Beans, and Others), by Distribution Channels (Online and Offline {Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Independent Small Groceries, and Food Service}), and Country (United States) - United States Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Sources

Soy

Tofu

Wheat

Pea

Oats

Beans

Others

Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

Supermarket/Hypermarket



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Independent Small Groceries



Food Service

Country

United States

