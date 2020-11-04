United States Post-Acute Market 2020: Patient-Driven Payment Model Increases Reimbursement, Reduces Therapy Hours

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Post-Acute Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Skilled nursing facilities represent 9% of COVID-19 cases and 42% of all U.S. deaths

Three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, occupancy rates declined at 73% of skilled nursing facilities

88% of senior housing executives list worker shortages as a top concern

Who Should Buy This Report:

Healthcare investors

Health systems

Healthcare distributors

Healthcare manufactures

Group Purchasing Organizations

Government Health Agencies

State Health Agencies

Healthcare Providers

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary 2020 Post-Acute Market Overview Aging Population Drives Demand To The Post-Acute Market SNF Residents By The Numbers COVID-19 Spreads Within U.S. Long-Term Care Facilities COVID-19 Changes Long-Term Care Facility Business Models Nursing Homes Increase Screening, Require PPE, And Limit Visitation After COVID-19 COVID-19 Increases Need For PPE At Long-Term Care Facilities Leading To Shortages Senior Housing Worker Shortages And Occupancy Are Top Concerns Senior Housing Occupancy Decreases During COVID-19 SNF Worker Shortages Top Concern For Senior Housing Leaders Long-Term Care Workforce Demographics COVID-19 Worsens Worker Shortages After Several Years Of Decline, Overall Revenues For Skilled Nursing Facilities Increased In 2019 SNF Medicare Margins Continue To Fall Medicaid's Contribution To SNF Payer Mix Increases Higher Margin SNFs Have Higher Length Of Stay, Occupancy, And Share of Facility Revenue COVID-19 Likely To Destabilize Occupancy For Skilled Nursing Facilities Sepsis Top Condition Leading To SNF Admissions SNF Costs Increase At A Lower Rate Than Other Long-Term Care Options Patient-Driven Payment Model Increases Reimbursement, Reduces Therapy Hours Private Investors Lead Increase In Acquisitions Assisted Living Occupancy Stabilizes And Costs Increase Inpatient Rehabilitation Cases Increase And Margins Grow CCRCs Report Higher Occupancy Growth Rates Than Non-CCRC Facilities Number of LTAC Cases and Facilities Continue To Decline Memory Care Occupancy Increases With Aging Population Fueling Demand GHX Lists Top Post-Acute Care Products Sold Through Distribution GHX Reports Post-Acute Care Sales By Segment

