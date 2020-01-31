United States Poultry Market Review & Forecast 2007-2025 - Market Value & Volume, Product & Consumption, Prices, Trends, Imports & Exports, and Leading Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Poultry Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data Coverage

Market volume and value

Per Capita consumption

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Trade (exports and imports) in the USA

Export and import prices

Market trends, drivers and restraints

Key market players and their profiles

The revenue of the poultry market in the U.S. amounted to $24.5B in 2018, remaining stable against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).

The market value increased at an average annual rate of +3.0% from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being observed over the period under review. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when the market value increased by 19% y-o-y. Poultry consumption peaked at $24.8B in 2017, and then declined slightly in the following year.



Production in the U.S.



In 2018, the amount of poultry produced in the U.S. amounted to 22M tonnes, approximately reflecting the previous year. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.2% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period.

Exports from the U.S.



In 2018, exports of poultry from the U.S. stood at 1.9M tonnes, lowering by -10.3% against the previous year. In general, poultry exports continue to indicate an abrupt decline. In value terms, poultry exports amounted to $2.2B (estimates) in 2018.



Exports by Country



Mexico (395K tonnes) was the main destination for poultry exports from the U.S., accounting for a 21% share of total exports. Moreover, poultry exports to Mexico exceeded the volume sent to the second major destination, China, Hong Kong SAR (128K tonnes), threefold. Angola (92K tonnes) ranked third in terms of total exports with a 4.9% share.



From 2007 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of volume to Mexico stood at +2.2%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: China, Hong Kong SAR (+5.1% per year) and Angola (+1.2% per year).



In value terms, Mexico ($493M) remains the key foreign market for poultry exports from the U.S., comprising 22% of total poultry exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by China, Hong Kong SAR ($202M), with a 9.1% share of total exports. It was followed by Canada, with a 6.1% share.



Export Prices by Country



The average poultry export price stood at $1,181 per tonne in 2018, falling by -3.7% against the previous year. Over the last eleven years, it increased at an average annual rate of +1.5%. Export prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest export price was Canada ($2,458 per tonne), while the average price for exports to South Korea ($598 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of export prices was recorded for supplies to Russia, while the export prices for the other major destinations experienced more modest paces of growth.



Imports into the U.S.



In 2018, approx. 114K tonnes of poultry were imported into the U.S.; growing by 5.4% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the total imports indicated a prominent expansion from 2007 to 2018: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +4.0% over the last eleven years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, the poultry imports decreased by -34.0% against 2015 indices. In value terms, poultry imports stood at $262M (estimates) in 2018.



Imports by Country



Chile (68K tonnes) and Canada (41K tonnes) were the main suppliers of poultry imports to the U.S., together accounting for 97% of total imports.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main suppliers, was attained by Chile.



In value terms, the largest poultry suppliers to the U.S. were Chile ($137M) and Canada ($115M), with a combined 96% share of total imports.



Import Prices by Country



In 2018, the average poultry import price amounted to $2,303 per tonne, growing by 4.4% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2018, it increased at an average annual rate of +2.3%. Average import prices varied somewhat amongst the major supplying countries. In 2018, the country with the highest import price was Canada ($2,771 per tonne), while the price for Chile totaled $2,007 per tonne.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of import prices was attained by Canada.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the poultry market in the USA. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports). The forecast exhibits market prospects through 2025.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions To Grow Your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology And AI Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business

1.4 Glossary And Specific Terms



2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview Of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends



3. Market Overview

Understanding The Current State Of The Market And Its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Market Structure

3.3 Trade Balance

3.4 Per Capita Consumption

3.5 Market Forecast To 2025



4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products To Diversify Your Business

4.1 Top Products To Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products Worldwide

4.3 Most Consumed Product Worldwide

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export



5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

Choosing The Best Countries To Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries To Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries



6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing The Best Countries To Boost Your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets



7. Production

The Latest Trends And Insights Into The Industry

7.1 Production Volume And Value



8. Imports

The Largest Importers On The Market And How They Succeed

8.1 Imports From 2007-2017

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country



9. Exports

The Largest Exporters On The Market And How They Succeed

9.1 Exports From 2007-2017

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country



10. Profiles Of Major Producers

The Largest Producers On The Market And Their Profiles



Perdue Farms

Simmons Foods

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Jennie-O Turkey Store

Fieldale Farms Corporation

Butterball

George's Processing

Wayne Farms

West Liberty Foods

Mountaire Farms of Delaware

House of Raeford Farms

O. K. Foods

Mountaire Farms

George's

Koch Foods of Mississippi , Mountaire

, Mountaire Continental Grain Company

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation of Georgia

Nash Johnson & Sons Farms

Marjac Holdings

Columbia Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (processing Division)

Simmons Prepared Foods

Case Foods

