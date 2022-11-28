United States PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics Report 2022-2023: An Essential Tool for Publishing Executives, M&A Advisors, Market Analysts, and Industry Consultants

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States PreK-12 Enrollment & Demographics, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United StatesPreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics 2022-2023 examines data, trends, and outlook for students enrolled in public and private schools in the US. The data and findings are based on internal research and analysis of official data drawn from governmental agencies, associations and other authoritative and timely sources.

Simba has the knowledge base and perspective gained from more than 20 years' covering this market and the rapid changes in technology, the economy, mergers, partnerships and public policy that affect it.

After one and a half years of disruptive learning caused by the pandemic, nearly 100% of PreK-12 students returned to school full time by the third quarter of 2021. During the 2020-2021 school year, there were 18,254 public school districts and 98,609 public schools, with enrollment trending up from 47.2 million in 2020 to 50.6 million in 2021, driven by increasing birth rates, immigration and expanding access to prekindergarten.

The United States PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics 2022-2023 market research report covers the following major categories:

Enrollment Rates

Public Schools

Private Schools

Charter Schools

Homeschooling

Graduation Rates

Students in Poverty

ELL Population

Special Services

Connected Students

Digital Learning

United StatesPreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics 2022-2023 contains detailed and granular data and analysis on key trends and developments in these areas including:

Digital learning, home schooling and virtual schools

Decline in Catholic schools

Private school enrollment trends

Higher disenrollment in preschool and kindergarten

Widening learning gaps for students with limited online access

Increasing graduation rates

Key trends discussed include:

The rise in digital learning

The push for uninterrupted internet connections

Increased support for school choice

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction & Methodology

Methodology

Back to School: Is the Enrollment Rate Recovering?

COVID-Associated Disenrollment Reversed



Disenrollment is Higher in Preschool and Kindergarten



Table Enrollment Rate by Grade, 2020-2021



California Continues to Illustrate Pandemic Trends



Where Students Went and Departure Impact



Fiscal Consequences of Disenrollment

Public Schools: Numbers & Students

Public School Enrollment Growth Slows



Table Trends in Public School Enrollment, 2000-2030P (in millions)





Table Enrollment Trends in Elementary, Secondary, and Degree-Granting Postsecondary Institutions, 2000-2019 (in millions)



Varying Enrollment Patterns Across the States



Table Projected Percentage Change in Public Elementary & Secondary Enrollment, 2020 to 2030



Birth Rates to Impact Future Enrollment

Private School Enrollment: Decline in Catholic Schools' Enrollment

Private Schools in Demand Despite High Cost - an Opportunity



Catholic School Enrollment Witnesses an Increasing Trend



Table Percent Change in Catholic School Enrollment, 2016-2021



Support for School Choice Continues to Grow

Increasing Interest in Charter Schools

Table Charter School Trends, 2000-2020



Table Charter Schools by State, 2019-2020



Characteristics of Charter Schools

Pandemic-Led Homeschooling Surge Continues

Table Homeschooling Trends, 2003-2019



Virtual Schools' Future Still Bright

Graduation Rates Inch Up

Table Adjusted Cohort Graduation Rates for Public High School Students, 2018-2019



Dual Enrollment Offers Opportunities

The Decline for Students in Poverty

Table Title 1 Schools by State, 2020-2021



Enrollment Trend for Students Experiencing Homelessness

ELL Population Continues to Grow

Table Trends in English-Language Learner Enrollment, 2000-2001 to 2019-2020



Table Percentage of Public-School Students Who Are ELL by State, 2019-2020

Services Support Special Needs Students

Table Trends in Youth Receiving IDEA Services, 2017-2018 to 2020-2021

PreK Progress on a Downward Trend

Table Enrollment Growth in State-Funded Preschool Programs, 2017-2018 to 2020-2021



Table Enrollment & Per-Child Spending in State-Funded Preschool, 2020-2021



Pandemic Impacts PreK



Table Pandemic impact on Enrollment, Pre-Pandemic to Fall of 2021



Expat Influence on Enrollment, Diversity in School



Table Leading Countries of Origin Ranking by Number of Immigrant Students, Fall of 2020

More Connected Students; Needs to Expand

Table 3-18-Year-Old Children with Home Internet Access, 2016-2019

Conclusion

