United States PreK-12 Instructional Materials Market Report 2022: K-12 Instructional Materials Providers Adjust to Lingering Impacts of Covid

In this report the analyst examines the competitive landscape of publishers of PreK-12 instructional materials

The report finds that publishers are making a variety of adjustments to what they need to do to be competitive and successful to deal with the realities of the lingering impacts of Covid.

These include addressing ongoing student learning loss; focusing on digital solutions where possible and appropriate; helping in addressing the social and emotional health not just of students, but teachers and families as well, and focusing on providing flexible learning solutions.

Addressing learning loss, emphasis on digital solutions among publishers' focus

Although the intensity and drastic changes in learning from Covid have receded, publishers of K-12 Instructional Materials still are adjusting and making changes in their business, products and marketing from the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

In the just-published report, United States PreK-12 Instructional Materials Competitive Analysis 2022, the analyst reports on the range of new focus areas and marketing and product strategies that have largely been brought on, or in some cases accelerated, by the pandemic.

Publishers are also looking to ensure that their materials and tools can adapt to a wide range of learning styles and will work for students with all levels of needs and background.

Another area looked at in the report is the importance of new priorities for K-12 publishers. These include offering professional development, resources for social-emotional learning and even what role to play and what to offer to assist in creating family communication solutions.

As for the products themselves, the report also found that companies are looking to offer tools and platforms that help integrate and improve back-end administrative and educational functions.

Other key issues covered in the report include how leading public companies responded to lockdown trends and challenges; industry performance in 2021 which examines the key drivers of growth; challenges to operating margins; revenue trends and a dramatic increase in the net sales of PreK-12 education net sales.

Also covered are M&A activity, stock price trends in 2021 through 2022, a discussion of the move of certain large public education companies going private, the increase of private equity investments, and a roundup of SPACS and IPOs.

What this Report Covers

In addition to examining these impactful PreK-12 learning and publishing trends, the report also examines the key companies that make up the industry and provides insight into how the industry performed in 2021.

Here the research report provides data on forces like key drivers of growth, challenges to operating margins, revenue trends, M&A activity, stock price trends, the infusion of private equity, public educational publishers who went private, and a discussion of SPACS and IPOs

Key Findings

Key findings examined and analyzed in this report include the need for publishers to ensure that their materials and tools can adapt to a wide range of learning styles and will work for students with all levels of needs. Also noted is a pressing need for publishers to expand their scope and market and examine what they can offer and solutions for family communication matters.

Key Companies Profiled

Simba has also profiled the following major educational material publishers: Cambium Learning; Cengage; Discovery Education; Goodheart-Willcox Company; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Kahoot!; McGraw Hill; Pearson; Renaissance Learning; Savvas Learning Company; Scholastic Corporation and Stride Learning Solutions.

Outlined and described in the report are:

Examining what role to play in addressing the learning loss experienced by so many students

Recommitting to digital solutions, which not only provide certain inherent advantages over print but also help with supply chain challenges and reduce higher materials costs

Introducing solutions to strengthen students, teachers, and families' social-emotional health, which also encompasses social-emotional-learning (SEL)

Providing increased attention to the growing and challenging needs of teachers

Focusing on providing flexible learning solutions: developing products, services and tools that will work in-person, hybrid, blended and remotely.

Key Topics Covered:





Methodology

Introduction

Operational Trends in 2021-2022

Post-Lockdown Trends and Challenges



How Companies Responded

Education Companies' Financial Performance in 2021

Table Simba Information's PreK-12 Performance Index, Latest Full Fiscal Year



Key Drivers of Growth



Industry Challenges Impact Operating Margins



Positive Revenue Trends Continue into 2022



AAP: PreK-12 Education Net Sales Up 34.6% in 2021

Stock Price Trends in 2021-2022

Table Public Education Company Stock Index, January 2021- June 2022



Back to Earth in 2022



Large Public Education Companies Continue To Go Private



SPACs and IPOs: Smaller Growth Companies Go Public

M&A Activity in 2021 and Beyond

M&A Activity Robust in PreK-12 Sector in 2021 and 2022



Digital Drives M&A



Table M&A Activity Involving Suppliers of PreK-12 Educational Solutions, Calendar Year 2021



Active Scenario Continues into 2022



Table M&A Activity Involving Suppliers of PreK-12 Educational Solutions, First Half of Calendar Year 2022

Infusion of Private Equity Accelerates

Table Selected Private-Equity Investments in Education Companies Involved in PreK-12 Education, January 2021 - June 2022

-

List of Unicorns Lengthens



Pool of Investors Grows



Table Selected Private Equity Investors in PreK-12 Education, 2022



Private Equity Is Attracted To, Helps Support Educational Innovation

Company Profiles

Cambium Learning



Cengage



Discovery Education



Goodheart-Willcox Company



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt



Kahoot!



McGraw Hill



Pearson



Renaissance Learning



Savvas Learning Company



Scholastic Corporation



Stride

