United States PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook, 2021-2022: How the COVID-19 Pandemic is Impacting Funding at the Federal and State Levels

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook, 2021-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook, 2021-2022 provides information and analysis on U.S. K-12 funding and policy. Also provided is information on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting funding at the federal and state levels and how the pandemic is changing policy, including accelerating the trend toward technology-based learning.



Other trends covered include the push for school choice, attempts to address school climate issues, the boom in career and technical education and the momentum to teach computer science.



A main source of the data is the U.S. Department of Education with additional information from state education departments and government websites. Other sources tapped for information include Child Trends, Funds for Learning, the National Association of State Budget Officers, and the U.S. Census Bureau.



The information and analysis contained in PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook, 2021-2022 is intended to help developers and marketers of instructional technology, educational content and school services learn more about the current state of K-12 policy and funding so they can sharpen their planning.

Funding and the policies that drive its allocation are important considerations for providers of instructional resources to consider as they market current products and develop future offerings.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Policy & Funding History

Policy & Funding in the ESSA Era

Funding

Biden on Education When Candidate

Reopening Schools: A New Policy Area

Annual Exams Required, Some Flexibility

Federal Funding Continues to Rise

Education Department Appropriations, FY2019-FY2021 (selected K-12, $ in millions)

Pandemic Leads to CARES Act

Rethink K-12 Part of CARES Act

More Funding from Second Stimulus

Selected Approved Rethink K-12 Education State Plan Highlights, 2020

American Rescue Plan Provides Another Wave of K-12 Funding

COVID-19 Relief Education Funding ($ in billions)

Title I's 50 Largest Allocations

50 Largest Title I Allocations to LEAs, FY2019 ($ in thousands)

Support for Classroom Connectivity

E-Rate Applicants Value the Program

Moving the Bar on Connectivity Needs

Connectivity for Homes as Well as Schools

E-rate to Support Cybersecurity

Trends Winning Federal & State Support

Promoting the Switch to Digital

Computer Science Moving from Elective to Requirement

States with State Plan for Computer Science Education

High Schools Teaching Computer Science

States that Require High Schools to Offer Computer Science Education

Career and Technical Education Booms

Selected Approved Perkins Career & Technical Education State Plan Highlights, 2020

State Education Funding Overview

Adoption States Influence Market & Offer Opportunities

Per-Pupil Funding Varies by State & District

Per Pupil Funding by State, FY 2018

Inequities in District-Level Funding

20 Largest School Districts & Per-Pupil Spending, FY2018

Fiscal 2021 Budgets Approved Amid Change

Select States with FY2021 K-12 Initiatives or Funding Changes & 2020 Approval Dates

For FY 2022, K-12 Support Takes New Forms

New York

California

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Georgia

Michigan

Texas

