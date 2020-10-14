United States Representative Angie Craig Visits Inspired Spine Burnsville Campus

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a brief introduction to the company this past Spring, US Rep. Angie Craig (MN Congressional District 2) visited Inspired Spine's Burnsville campus to learn more about how Inspired Spine is rapidly advancing the field of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery and creating jobs in Minnesota.

Since its formation in 2012, Inspired Spine has been disruptively innovating the spinal healthcare market. The company has made great strides improving medical device technology and approaches to spine surgery, while simultaneously paving the road for broader patient accessibility to safer and more effective spine treatments via its comprehensive training program for doctors and their staff across the country.

Representative Craig spent her time touring Inspired Spine's multi-building campus. The campus includes a medical device development and manufacturing building, Inspired Spine's Burnsville Clinic and Concierge Suites where out-of-town patients stay when traveling to the Twin Cities for their care. Other stops on the tour included a brand-new Imaging Center, which is still under construction, and the future location of Inspired Spine's Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC). The addition of the Imaging Center and ASC are consistent with Inspired Spine's vision of enabling patients to receive all aspects of their care in a single location, improving their overall experience.

Representative Craig's visit was a great success as she was excited to learn that a Destination Spine Care Center integrated with a Medical Device Innovation Hub is being developed in Burnsville. It brings Inspired Spine great joy that its mission will build Minnesota's economy by creating jobs while helping back pain sufferers "get their lives back" during the current ongoing pandemic.

Inspired Spine's overall plan for its Medical Campus is to continue building and creating a one-stop center for patients to receive everything they need throughout their pain relief journey. As they build out the Imaging Center and ASC, Inspired Spine will continue to evolve into a National Brand synonymous with being the destination for world class spinal healthcare.

