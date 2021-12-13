United States Residential Air Purifier Market Analysis and Competitor Profiles 2021-2025

Dec 13, 2021, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Air Purifier Market in the US 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The residential air purifier market in the US is poised to grow by $ 632.39 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period. This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization and increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality.
The residential air purifier market in US analysis includes the technology, product, and distribution channel segments.
The residential air purifier market in the US is segmented as below:
By Technology
- HEPA
- Electrostatic precipitators
- Ionizers and ozone generators
- Others
By Product
- Dust collectors
- Fume and smoke collectors
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
This study identifies the convenience, ease of use, and portability of the product as one of the prime reasons driving the residential air purifier market growth in the US during the next few years.
The report on the residential air purifier market in us covers the following areas:
- Residential air purifier market in US sizing
- Residential air purifier market in US forecast
- Residential air purifier market in US industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential air purifier market vendors in the US that include Airpura Industries Inc., Alen Corp., AlgenAir LLC, AllerAir Industries Inc., Austin Air Systems Ltd., Blueair AB, Guardian Technologies LLC, Honeywell International Inc., LakeAir, and Rabbit Air.
Also, the residential air purifier market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is convenience, ease of use, and portability of the product."
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Dust collectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fume and smoke collectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- HEPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrostatic precipitators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Drivers Challenges and Trends
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airpura Industries Inc.
- Alen Corp.
- AlgenAir LLC
- AllerAir Industries Inc.
- Austin Air Systems Ltd.
- Blueair AB
- Guardian Technologies LLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- LakeAir
- Rabbit Air
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtl3jr
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article