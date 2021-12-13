United States Residential Air Purifier Market Analysis and Competitor Profiles 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Air Purifier Market in the US 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The residential air purifier market in the US is poised to grow by $ 632.39 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period. This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization and increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality.

The residential air purifier market in US analysis includes the technology, product, and distribution channel segments.

The residential air purifier market in the US is segmented as below:

By Technology

HEPA

Electrostatic precipitators

Ionizers and ozone generators

Others

By Product

Dust collectors

Fume and smoke collectors

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

This study identifies the convenience, ease of use, and portability of the product as one of the prime reasons driving the residential air purifier market growth in the US during the next few years.

The report on the residential air purifier market in us covers the following areas:

Residential air purifier market in US sizing

Residential air purifier market in US forecast

Residential air purifier market in US industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential air purifier market vendors in the US that include Airpura Industries Inc., Alen Corp., AlgenAir LLC, AllerAir Industries Inc., Austin Air Systems Ltd., Blueair AB, Guardian Technologies LLC, Honeywell International Inc., LakeAir, and Rabbit Air.

Also, the residential air purifier market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is convenience, ease of use, and portability of the product."



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Dust collectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fume and smoke collectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

HEPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrostatic precipitators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape



Drivers Challenges and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airpura Industries Inc.

Alen Corp.

AlgenAir LLC

AllerAir Industries Inc.

Austin Air Systems Ltd.

Blueair AB

Guardian Technologies LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

LakeAir

Rabbit Air

