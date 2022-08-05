United States Residential Security Competitive Analysis Report 2022: Major Security Players, Professional Monitoring Revenue and Market Share, Fierce Competition, NPS Scores and Home Security

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Security: Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes today's U.S. residential security system market, its players, and market dynamics affecting the industry.

This report assesses key trends shaping the competitive landscape of the residential security arena. It compares key performance indicators and company strengths by evaluating innovation strategy, assessing partnerships, and growth strategies.

The report focuses on major players with a high volume of subscribers, including ADT, Vivint, Comcast, Xfinity, and SimpliSafe among others.

Companies seeking a piece of the U.S. marketplace for security systems and their smart home adjacencies benefit from understanding their competitors' positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

Residential Security Market

Major Security Players

Professional Monitoring Revenue and Market Share

Fierce Competition

NPS Scores and Home Security

A Changing Structure for the Residential Security Industry

COVID-19 Impact and Views of "Safe Enough"

Increased Use of Interactive Services

Diversified Mix of Professional Monitoring Services

Competitive Analysis

Affordability

Differentiation of Features

Consolidation & Partnership

Strength of the Channel

Creating a Unified Point of Control

Depth of Offerings

Competitive Profiles

ADT

Vivint Smart Home

Brinks Home

Canary Security

Amazon/Ring

SimpliSafe

Wyze

ARLO Technologies

Google Nest

Xfinity Home

Cox Communications - Homelife

Competitors on the Horizon

Abode Systems, Inc.

Cove

Kangaroo

ecobee

Implications about Competitive Strategies

Appendix

Companies Researched or Interviewed for Report

List of Figures

Contributors

Home Security System Ownership

Professional vs. Self-monitoring in US Security System Households

Major US Security Providers

Positioning of Select Home Security Systems and Devices

US Revenue Forecast in End-User Dollars

Customer Changes Made to Security Systems in 12 months Before Survey

Likelihood of Switching Monitoring Provider

US History and Forecast for Professionally Monitored Security Systems

NPS for Top Professional Monitoring Providers

NPS for Top Professional Monitoring Providers

Current Market Structure for Residential Security

Future Market Structure

Most Important Features of a Security System

Average Monthly Fee for Professional Monitoring

Installation Method for the 12 Months Prior to Survey

Professional Monitoring Fees by Company

Average Upfront Costs of Home Security System, by Installation Method

Average Price Paid of Select Smart Home Devices

Payment Method Used to Acquire Security System

AI Features by Security System Provider

Major Provider Partnerships

Security System Purchase Channels

Security System Type, by Provider

Top Platforms for Smart Home Device Control

Features by Provider

Key Activities by Provider

