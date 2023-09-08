United States Retail Tenant Directory 2023: Essential Service for Leasing Agents, Developers, and Professionals

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Tenant Directory Online Subscription" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Retail Tenant Directory's comprehensive company information primarily serves leasing agents, developers, and professionals engaged in the retail real estate industry. The directory also attracts financial and maintenance service firms, among others. Subscribing online provides access to optimized ways of utilizing this data.

The Retail Tenant Directory stands out with its extensive experience, high-quality data, and holistic industry overview. RTD Online has earned its position as the top source for retail facts and leads, as evidenced by the substantial number of industry peers and competitors who rely on it.

Retailing is among the most volatile of industries. Each year, hundreds of retail companies dissolve, merge or are acquired and nearly a quarter of all leasing decision-makers change jobs. Our staff tracks these changes in real-time to ensure you get the most accurate information available.

Retail Tenant Directory is an online subscription-based publication of Shopping Center Database Inc. that lists exclusive inside company details for nearly 5,400 active retail chains in the U.S. Updated on a weekly basis, RTD Online provides leads to active retailers, who to contact and where, in-depth company profiles, where retailers are looking to expand, preferred store size and more.

Recognized throughout the industry as the most accurate data source available, the Retail Tenant Directory has become the standard by which all other similar resources are measured.

Find Tenants and Prospects Faster

Once you've compiled a list of the retailers you wish to prospect you can print out the detailed company profiles in that list and export contact information directly into Microsoft Excel for use in marketing campaigns.

The Retail Tenant Directory gives you 100% verified information - directly from the retailers themselves - to contact these tenants - address, phone and fax numbers, web site addresses and emails (where available), plus the names of over 16,000 retail executives, including the people responsible for site selection.

It also provides crucial information such as:

Number of stores

Desired square footage

Preferred type of center

Annual Sales

Minimum frontage

Desired lease length

Demographic requirements

Expansion plans

Companies Mentioned

7-Eleven, Inc.

A & W Restaurants

AAMCO Transmissions Inc.

Aaron's Company, Inc.

Abbey Carpet Company, Inc.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Ace Hardware Corporation

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

Aeropostale

Albertsons LLC

Aldi USA , Inc.

, Inc. Alliance Franchise Brands/Marketing & Print Division

AMC Theatres

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

Annex Brands Inc.

Anytime Fitness LLC

Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Aspen Dental Management Inc.

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

AT&T Mobility LLC

Athletico Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy

AutoZone, Inc.

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Bath & Body Works

Batteries Plus, LLC

Beall's Retail Group

Beltone Electronics Corporation

Best Buy Co., Inc.

Big Lots Stores, Inc.

Bloomin Brands Inc.

Bojangles' Restaurants Inc.

BP America Inc.

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC

Brinker International

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Burger King Worldwide

Burlington Stores Inc.

Caleres

Caliber Collision Centers

Captain D's LLC

CARSTAR Automotive

Carter's Inc.

Casey's General Stores, Inc.

CEC Entertainment Concepts, Inc.

Cellular Sales

Charleys Philly Steaks

Check Into Cash, Inc.

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Checksmart Financial Company Chester's International, LLC

Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chico's FAS, Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Church's Texas Chicken

Cinemark USA , Inc.

, Inc. Circle K

Citi Trends, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

Claire's Stores

Club Pilates Franchise LLC

CNG Financial Corp.

Concentra

Confulent Health, LLC

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cricket Wireless LLC

Crumbl Franchising, LLC

Culver Franchising System, LLC

Curves North America Inc.

CVS Health

Darden Restaurants Inc.

Davi Nails International

Davita

Daylight Donut Flour Company LLC

Del Taco Inc.

Denny's Corporation

Designer Brands Inc.

Dessange Group North America, Inc.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dine Brands Global

Discount Tire Company

Do it Best Corp.

Dollar General Corporation

Dollar Tree, Inc.

Domino's

Driven Brands, Inc.

Dunkin' Brands

Dutch Bros. Coffee

Edible Arrangements LLC

Edward Jones

EG America, LLC

Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc.

Express, Inc.

Extra Space Storage, Inc.

EZCORP, Inc.

F45 Training Holdings Inc.

Famous Brands International

Fastenal Company

Fastsigns International, Inc.

FAT Brands Inc.

FedEx Office

Firehouse Restaurant Group, Inc.

First Cash Financial Services, Inc.

Fisher Auto Parts

Fit Body Bootcamp

Five Below, Inc.

Five Guys Enterprises, LLC

FOCUS Brands LLC

Follett Corporation

Food Lion, LLC

Foot Locker, Inc.

Forever 21 Retail, Inc.

FullSpeed Automotive

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers

GameStop Corp.

Gap Inc.

General Nutrition Center

Genesco Inc.

Genuine Parts Co.

Gerber Collision & Glass

Glentel

Go! Retail Group

Goddard Systems, Inc.

Godfather's Pizza, Inc.

Goodwill Industries International, Inc.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

GPM Investments LLC

Great Clips, Inc.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz LP

H & R Block, Inc.

Habitat for Humanity International, Inc.

Hallmark Cards Inc.

Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa

Harbor Freight Tools USA , Inc.

, Inc. Hibbett Inc.

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc.

Holiday Stationstores

Hot Topic, Inc.

Hudson Group

Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, Inc.

International Dairy Queen, Inc.

Irving Oil Corp.

Jack in the Box, Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jacksons Food Stores, Inc.

Jamba Juice LLC

Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc.

Jiffy Lube International, Inc.

Jimmy John's Franchise, Inc.

Franchise, Inc. Jo-ann Stores , LLC

, LLC Kahala Franchising LLC

KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc.

Kohl's Corporation

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, LLC

Kumon North America , Inc.

, Inc. Kwik Trip, Inc.

L.A. Fitness International LLC

Landry's Inc.

Learning Care Group, Inc.

Les Schwab Tire Centers

Leslie's Poolmart, Inc.

Liberty Tax Service

Lids Sports Group

LINE-X

Little Caesar Enterprises Inc.

Long John Silver's LLC

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Luxottica Group

Maaco Franchising, Inc.

Macy's, Inc.

Marco's Franchising, LLC

Massage Envy Franchising, LLC

Mathnasium, LLC

Mattress Firm, Inc.

Maurices, Inc.

Mavis Tire Supply LLC

McDonald's USA , LLC

, LLC Medicine Shoppe International, Inc.

Merle Norman Cosmetics, Inc.

Michaels Stores, Inc.

Minuteman Press International

Miracle-Ear

MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC

Monro Inc.

Murphy USA Inc.

Inc. MyEyeDr.

National Vision Inc.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Franchising, LLC

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

Orangetheory Fitness

Orion Food Systems

Packing and Shipping Specialists, Inc.

Palm Beach Tan, Inc

Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.

Pandora Jewelry LLC

Panera Bread

Papa John's International Inc.

Papa Murphy's International, Inc.

Paradies Lagardre Travel Retail

Party City Retail Group

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

Pep Boys

Pet Supplies Plus

Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

PetSmart LLC

Pilot Travel Centers LLC

Planet Fitness, Inc.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc.

Populus Financial Group, Inc.

PPG Industries Inc.

PPG Paints

Prime Communications

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Pure Barre

Purpose Financial, Inc.

QDOBA Restaurant Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

QuikTrip Corp.

RaceTrac, Inc.

Rack Room Shoes Inc.

Rainbow Apparel Companies

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Ratner Companies

Red Lobster Hospitality LLC

Red Robin International

Red Wing Shoe Co.

Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Nails, Salon & Spa, LLC

Regis Corporation

Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rita's Franchise Company, LLC

Rite Aid Corporation

Ross Stores , Inc.

, Inc. rue21, inc.

Safelite Auto Glass

Safeway

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Saloncentric

SAM'S Club Save A Lot, Ltd.

