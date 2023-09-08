United States Retail Tenant Directory 2023: Essential Service for Leasing Agents, Developers, and Professionals

08 Sep, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Tenant Directory Online Subscription" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Retail Tenant Directory's comprehensive company information primarily serves leasing agents, developers, and professionals engaged in the retail real estate industry. The directory also attracts financial and maintenance service firms, among others. Subscribing online provides access to optimized ways of utilizing this data.
The Retail Tenant Directory stands out with its extensive experience, high-quality data, and holistic industry overview. RTD Online has earned its position as the top source for retail facts and leads, as evidenced by the substantial number of industry peers and competitors who rely on it.
Retailing is among the most volatile of industries. Each year, hundreds of retail companies dissolve, merge or are acquired and nearly a quarter of all leasing decision-makers change jobs. Our staff tracks these changes in real-time to ensure you get the most accurate information available.
Retail Tenant Directory is an online subscription-based publication of Shopping Center Database Inc. that lists exclusive inside company details for nearly 5,400 active retail chains in the U.S. Updated on a weekly basis, RTD Online provides leads to active retailers, who to contact and where, in-depth company profiles, where retailers are looking to expand, preferred store size and more.
Recognized throughout the industry as the most accurate data source available, the Retail Tenant Directory has become the standard by which all other similar resources are measured.
Find Tenants and Prospects Faster
Once you've compiled a list of the retailers you wish to prospect you can print out the detailed company profiles in that list and export contact information directly into Microsoft Excel for use in marketing campaigns.
The Retail Tenant Directory gives you 100% verified information - directly from the retailers themselves - to contact these tenants - address, phone and fax numbers, web site addresses and emails (where available), plus the names of over 16,000 retail executives, including the people responsible for site selection.
It also provides crucial information such as:
- Number of stores
- Desired square footage
- Preferred type of center
- Annual Sales
- Minimum frontage
- Desired lease length
- Demographic requirements
- Expansion plans
