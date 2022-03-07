United States Robotic Lawn Mower Markets, 2022-2027 - Drivers Include Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities, Lower Operating Cost, & Growing Demand from Golf Courses

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States robotic lawn mower market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.32% by volume during 2022-2027

Battery-powered robotic lawn mowers allow more excellent maneuverability and require lesser maintenance. With innovations in battery technology, the demand for battery-powered lawn mowers is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The West region obtains high potential for both smart and non-smart robotic lawn mowers, mainly driven by the growth in building construction activities, especially in Utah and Idaho. During 2010-2020, built nearly 54 and 49 new houses per 1000 residents in Idaho and Utah

The robotic lawn mowers market in the Midwest region is expected to spur exceptional growth and demand due to the growing residential and commercial sector. Moreover, the increasing awareness and growing tech-savvy population contribute to the rise in demand for robotic lawn mowers across the region

The adoption rate of robotic lawn mowers among end-users in the U.S. has been impressive. Due to increased demand, the market has witnessed the entry of several new vendors. The competition among these companies has intensified, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions to drive growth

Global vendors with their huge infrastructure and R&D support are rapidly expanding their footprint in the market. Thus, regional vendors find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price.

Manufacturers are creating marketing strategies based on the durability of the equipment. Thereby, the competition in the market is likely to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As

KEY POINTS

The demand for commercial robotic lawn mowers is expected to increase as the landscaping, and commercial real estate industries are poised to grow due to better economic prospects

Existing garden equipment/consumer electronics vendors are entering the business through product development and product line extension (iRobot). Product diversification is the key for new vendors to dive into the industry

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. robotic lawn mower market:

Resolution of safety hazards of traditional lawn mowers

Healthy growth of landscaping industry

Growing marketing efforts and promotional activities

The lower operating cost of robotic lawn mowers

Growing demand from golf courses

Key Vendors

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA S.p.A

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

Future GenRobots

Greenworks Tools

iRobot

Mamibot Manufacturing USA

Milagrow HumanTech

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker STIHL

The Toro Company

Volta

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.1 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Technology Trends

7.2.1 Voice Commands

7.2.2 GPS Connectivity

7.2.3 Smartphone Connectivity

7.2.4 Sensor Control

7.3 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mowers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Design & Working System

7.4 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation

7.5 Falling Interest in Lawn Care Activities

7.6 Value Chain Analysis

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers

7.6.3 Manufacturers

7.6.4 Distribution Centers

7.6.5 Dealers/Distributors

7.6.6 Retailers

7.6.7 End-Users

7.7 Impact of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

8.2 Internet Shaping End-User Purchase Behavior

8.3 Advancement in Technologies (Ai, Sensors, GPS)

8.4 Development of Smart Cities



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Resolution of Safety Hazards of Traditional Lawn Mowers

9.2 Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry

9.3 Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities

9.4 Lower Operating Cost of Robotic Lawn Mowers

9.5 Growing Demand from Golf Courses



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins

10.2 Rise of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping & High Adoption of Artificial Grass

10.3 High Acquisition, Installation & Maintenance Cost



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Geographic Insights

11.3 Segmental Overview

11.4 Market Size & Forecast

11.4.1 By Value

11.4.2 By Volume

11.5 Five Forces Analysis

11.6 Pestel Analysis



12 Lawn Area

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Small-Sized

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

12.4.3 Market by Geography 2018-2027 (Value & Volume)

12.5 Medium-Sized

12.6 Large-Sized



13 Technology

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Non-Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

13.4.3 Market by Geography 2018-2027 (Value & Volume)

13.5 Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Residential

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

14.4.3 Market by Geography 2018-2027 (Value & Volume)

14.5 Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

14.6 Professional Landscaping Services



15 Distribution Channel

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Offline

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Dealers & Distributors

15.4.3 Specialty Stores

15.4.4 Mass Market Players

15.4.5 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

15.4.6 Market by Geography 2018-2027 (Value & Volume)

15.5 Online

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Direct Sales

15.5.3 Third-Party Sales



16 Region

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

16.3 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2rr1l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets