United States Roofing Services Market Insights Report 2024: A $55.57 Bn Market by 2029 from $23.2 Bn in 2023, Driven by Energy-Efficient Solutions, Water-Proofing, and Modern Architecture

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Roofing Services Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. roofing services market was valued at USD 23.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $33.57 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2023 to 2029.

The U.S. roofing services market is growing significantly due to rising interest in energy-efficient roofing, increasing demand for waterproofing solutions, growing popularity of modern architecture, rising demand for solar roofing supported by government incentives & building codes, growing popularity of smart roofs, increasing demand for green roofs, growing hospitality industry, growth of the real estate sector, and rise in home improvement projects.

The rising popularity of energy-efficient buildings increases demand for roofing services from residential spaces.

With 38% of the market share, the roof installation type dominates the services segment. It includes the installation of new roofs for structures under construction. The roof installation demand is growing significantly in the U.S. due to various factors, including weather events, building codes, and technological advancements. Hailstorms and other weather conditions can damage roofs, increasing the demand for the repair & installation of new roofs.

The commercial end-user segment is growing at a CAGR of 6.48%. The demand for roofing services for office buildings is growing significantly, driven by new construction, renovation, and sustainability initiatives. It focuses on aesthetics, energy efficiency, and ease of maintenance. The demand for roofing services from retail spaces is influenced by rebranding projects, weather-related, and repair store expansions.

The U.S. roofing services market by application is segmented into existing and new. The new application segment is projected to grow steadily in the market, and the multi-family and single-family homes propel its growth. Post-pandemic housing units have increased in the U.S., requiring new roofs, which drives the demand for roofing services in the U.S. market.

The U.S. roofing services market is highly fragmented. Most companies in this market have less than 50 employees, as established local players have strong customer relationships in their communities. Baker Roofing, Centimark Corporation, Crane Group, Flynn Group, Nations Roofing, and Tecta America Corporation are the leading players with strong market penetration.

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the U.S. Roofing Services Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Baker Roofing
  • Centimark Corporation
  • Crane Group
  • Flynn Group
  • Nations Roofing
  • Tecta America Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Best Contracting Services
  • CMR Construction & Roofing
  • Corey Construction
  • Crown Roofing LLC
  • Feazel
  • Greenwood Industries, Inc.
  • Kalreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal
  • Latite Roofing
  • PAX Services Group
  • Schreiber Corporation
  • Advanced Roofing
  • AGM Roofs
  • Apple Roofing
  • ASPEN CONTRACTING
  • BELDON GROUP OF COS.
  • BlueThread Services
  • Capital Construction LLC
  • COLLIS ROOFING
  • Cotton Holdings, Inc.
  • CP Rankin
  • Crown Roofing LLC
  • Douglass Colony Group
  • Dynamic National
  • Expert Super Seal
  • Infinity Roofing & Siding
  • INTERSTATE ROOFING CO.
  • J Ferg
  • Northpoint Roofing Systems
  • Power Home Remodeling
  • Roof Technology Partners
  • Roofing Corp of America
  • Roofing Southwest
  • Sela Commercial Roofing
  • Total Home Companies, Inc.
  • Tristate Pro
  • United States Roofing Corporation

U.S. ROOFING SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Services Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Roof Installation
  • Roof Inspection, Repair & Maintenance Services
  • Roof Replacement
  • Roof Restoration

End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Industrial

Application Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Existing
  • New

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/usg0na

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Hair Wigs & Extensions Market Report 2024-2029: Customization Craze, Toupee Trend Takes Off, Natural Look in Demand, Fashion Evolution Fuels Growth

United States Hair Wigs & Extensions Market Report 2024-2029: Customization Craze, Toupee Trend Takes Off, Natural Look in Demand, Fashion Evolution Fuels Growth

The "U.S. Hair Wigs & Extensions Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. hair wigs...
United States Self-Tanning Products Market Insights Report 2024: A $333 Million Market by 2029 Driven by Wider Availability of Products and Proliferation of E-commerce Platforms

United States Self-Tanning Products Market Insights Report 2024: A $333 Million Market by 2029 Driven by Wider Availability of Products and Proliferation of E-commerce Platforms

The "U.S. Self-Tanning Products Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.