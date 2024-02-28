United States Roofing Services Market Insights Report 2024: A $55.57 Bn Market by 2029 from $23.2 Bn in 2023, Driven by Energy-Efficient Solutions, Water-Proofing, and Modern Architecture

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Roofing Services Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. roofing services market was valued at USD 23.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $33.57 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2023 to 2029.



The U.S. roofing services market is growing significantly due to rising interest in energy-efficient roofing, increasing demand for waterproofing solutions, growing popularity of modern architecture, rising demand for solar roofing supported by government incentives & building codes, growing popularity of smart roofs, increasing demand for green roofs, growing hospitality industry, growth of the real estate sector, and rise in home improvement projects.

The rising popularity of energy-efficient buildings increases demand for roofing services from residential spaces.

With 38% of the market share, the roof installation type dominates the services segment. It includes the installation of new roofs for structures under construction. The roof installation demand is growing significantly in the U.S. due to various factors, including weather events, building codes, and technological advancements. Hailstorms and other weather conditions can damage roofs, increasing the demand for the repair & installation of new roofs.

The commercial end-user segment is growing at a CAGR of 6.48%. The demand for roofing services for office buildings is growing significantly, driven by new construction, renovation, and sustainability initiatives. It focuses on aesthetics, energy efficiency, and ease of maintenance. The demand for roofing services from retail spaces is influenced by rebranding projects, weather-related, and repair store expansions.

The U.S. roofing services market by application is segmented into existing and new. The new application segment is projected to grow steadily in the market, and the multi-family and single-family homes propel its growth. Post-pandemic housing units have increased in the U.S., requiring new roofs, which drives the demand for roofing services in the U.S. market.

The U.S. roofing services market is highly fragmented. Most companies in this market have less than 50 employees, as established local players have strong customer relationships in their communities. Baker Roofing, Centimark Corporation, Crane Group, Flynn Group, Nations Roofing, and Tecta America Corporation are the leading players with strong market penetration.

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of the U.S. Roofing Services Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

Baker Roofing

Centimark Corporation

Crane Group

Flynn Group

Nations Roofing

Tecta America Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Best Contracting Services

CMR Construction & Roofing

Corey Construction

Crown Roofing LLC

Feazel

Greenwood Industries, Inc.

Kalreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal

Latite Roofing

PAX Services Group

Schreiber Corporation

Advanced Roofing

AGM Roofs

Apple Roofing

ASPEN CONTRACTING

CONTRACTING BELDON GROUP OF COS.

BlueThread Services

Capital Construction LLC

COLLIS ROOFING

Cotton Holdings, Inc.

CP Rankin

Crown Roofing LLC

Douglass Colony Group

Dynamic National

Expert Super Seal

Infinity Roofing & Siding

INTERSTATE ROOFING CO.

J Ferg

Northpoint Roofing Systems

Power Home Remodeling

Roof Technology Partners

Roofing Corp of America

Roofing Southwest

Sela Commercial Roofing

Total Home Companies, Inc.

Tristate Pro

United States Roofing Corporation

U.S. ROOFING SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Services Market Insights (2023-2029)

Roof Installation

Roof Inspection, Repair & Maintenance Services

Roof Replacement

Roof Restoration

End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Application Market Insights (2023-2029)

Existing

New

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/usg0na

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets