United States Rosacea Market to 2023

The US Rosacea Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides a detailed analysis of the U.S. rosacea market with market sizing and growth pattern. The analysis includes rosacea market in terms of value, volume, number of patients seeking treatment, and market share by segments. It also provides an overview of the U.S. dermatology drugs market in terms of value and market share by segments.

Rosacea is a common disorder associated with skin and most prevalent among people with light skin tone, and mainly affects areas around the chin, cheeks, nose, and forehead. The main characteristic of this disease is solid-bumps and pus-filled pimples.

Rosacea is a common chronic condition of the skin with a high prevalence rate among the U.S. population. It naturally begins at any time after the age of 30 or previously. In some cases, rosacea may also occur on the neck, chest, scalp or ears. Rosacea symptoms and signs include facial flushing, fine red vascular lines, swollen, red eyelids and many more. Currently, more than 16 million populations in the U.S. are suffering from rosacea.

The U.S. rosacea market has grown over the past few years and is projected to grow at a high growth rate on the back of rising incidence of disease, and aging population. The growth in the market will be driven by unhealthy eating habits and environmental factors, rising disposable income and entrance of new medications and treatments in the market. Yet the market growth is restrained by factors such as lack of awareness and knowledge and stringent government regulations for the approval of new drugs.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and summarizes the dynamic forces that are and will be accountable for growth of the industry. Growth of the U.S. rosacea market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Galderma, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., and Allergan Plc are some of the major players whose company profiling has been done in the report. This segment of the report summarizes business overview, financial overview and the business strategies adopted by respective companies.

