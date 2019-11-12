United States Sauces Market Report 2019-2024: Increasing Focus on Social Media to Generate Brand Awareness

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Sauces Market Research Report: By Type, Distribution Channel, Regional Insight - Industry Size, Share Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. sauces market is predicted to attain a size of $22.4 billion by 2024, progressing at a 3.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of ethnic cuisines, busy lifestyle, changing consumer preferences to healthier products with a unique flavor, and increasing disposable income are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market. On the basis of table sauces, the market is classified into tomato, mayonnaise, soya, barbecue, chili, Schezwan, horseradish, oyster, mustard, and other sauces.

Out of these, the mayonnaise classification held the largest share in the U.S. sauces market. The surging popularity of salads and fast food as well as the rising consumption of snacks by the young population are resulting in the increasing use of mayonnaise across the nation. However, the chili and soy sauce classifications are expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. When segmented by distribution channel, the market is categorized into convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, specialist stores, and others.

Among these, in 2018, the supermarkets/hypermarkets category held the dominating share of more than 70.0% in the U.S. sauces market. Due to the changing preferences and surging number of supermarkets/hypermarkets, consumers, nowadays, are heavily buying sauces via such stores. However, during the forecast period, the online channel classification is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the market, which can be ascribed to the rising retail e-commerce sales in the nation.

In 2018, e-commerce platforms held a 14.3% share of the overall retail sales, a surge from 12.9% in 2017. Thus, the expanding e-commerce industry is projected to help the U.S. sauces market advance during the forecast period. This market is highly competitive for existing and potential players, and it is projected to create huge opportunities for them during the forecast period. Companies such as The Kraft Heinz Company, C.H. Guenther & Son Inc., and Conagra Brands Inc. are actively participating in the mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share across the globe.

Further, The Kraft Heinz Company and McCormick & Company Incorporated are continuously aiming on partnerships to serve consumers better with advanced technologies and new products. The growing popularity of ethnic cuisines is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the sauces market in the U.S.

Due to the rapid globalization and culinary culture exchange, the consumption of ethnic cuisines is increasing. The younger population in the nation is now becoming experimental; they like to explore new flavors and different cuisines. The surging popularity of ethnic cuisines, such as Mexican, Chinese, Italian, Greek, Japanese, and Indian, is generating good revenue in the sauces market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Cooking sauces

4.1.1.1.1 Dry sauces/powder mixes

4.1.1.1.2 Wet sauces

4.1.1.2 Table sauces

4.1.1.2.1 Barbecue sauce

4.1.1.2.2 Tomato sauce

4.1.1.2.3 Horseradish sauce

4.1.1.2.4 Mayonnaise

4.1.1.2.5 Mustard sauce

4.1.1.2.6 Oyster sauce

4.1.1.2.7 Soy sauce

4.1.1.2.8 Chili sauce

4.1.1.2.9 Schezwan sauce

4.1.1.2.10 Others

4.1.1.3 Dips

4.1.2 By Distribution channel

4.1.2.1 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

4.1.2.2 Specialist stores

4.1.2.3 Convenience stores

4.1.2.4 Online

4.1.2.5 Others

4.2 Price Point Analysis

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Trends

4.4.1.1 Rising demand for organic and natural sauces

4.4.1.2 Growing popularity of hot and spicy sauces

4.4.1.3 Increasing focus on social media to generate brand awareness

4.4.2 Drivers

4.4.2.1 Busy lifestyle and rising disposable income of the populace

4.4.2.2 Increasing popularity of ethnic cuisines

4.4.2.3 Growing number of immigrants in the country

4.4.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.4.3 Restraints

4.4.3.1 Fluctuating prices of raw materials

4.4.3.2 Increasing health concerns

4.4.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.4.4 Opportunities

4.4.4.1 Growing demand for new variants and packaging solutions

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

5.1. By Type

5.1.1. Cooking Sauces, by Type

5.1.2. Table Sauces, by Type

5.2. By Distribution Channel

5.3. By Region

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Key Players and their Offerings

6.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

6.2.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Major Players

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Recent Activities of Major Players

6.5 Global Strategic Developments of Key Player

6.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.5.2 Product Launches

6.5.3 Partnerships

6.5.4 Other Developments

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Kikkoman Corporation

McCormick & Company Incorporated

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever Group

Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Edward & Sons Trading Company Inc.

Ken's Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Nestle S.A.

C.H. Guenther & Son Inc.

Tas Gourmet Sauce Co.

