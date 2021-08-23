United States Sawmills Industry 2021-2027: Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts
Aug 23, 2021, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sawmills Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2027, NAIC 321113" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.
Key Findings
- Sawmills Industry (U.S.) to reach $33,556,358,262 million by 2027.
- Sawmills Industry, including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee
This Report Features:
- Historical data
- Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
- Operating ratios
- Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
- Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
- Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Industry Summary
- Revenues historical through 2020
- Revenues projected through 2027
- Employee Count 2012-2019
- Annual Growth Rate 2020
- CAGR 2012 through 2020
- CAGR 2021 through 2027
- Top U.S. Companies
Employment and Establishments
- Number of Firms 2012-2019
- Number of Establishments 2012-2019
- Employees, 2012-2019
- Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2012-2019
- Sales per Employee
Average Annual Operating Ratios
- Revenue Compared to All Industries
- Expenses Compared to All Industries
- Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries
Companies Mentioned
- Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LP)
- PotlatchDeltic Corporation
- Weyerhaeuser Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eivc1r
Source: Plunkett Research Ltd
