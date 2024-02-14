United States School Furniture Market Insights Report 2024-2029: Demand for Ergonomic and STEM-friendly Designs Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US School Furniture Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US school furniture market is expected to reach $2.26 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the school furniture market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of school furniture is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of US school furniture, including the US school furniture market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The US school furniture market is growing significantly due to the growing demand for ergonomic furniture, rising consumer preference for stem-friendly furniture, increasing demand for durable & easy to maintain furniture, rising trend of sustainability & green initiatives, rising popularity of ready-to-assemble furniture, rise in school improvement projects, increasing school enrolment rates, and growing demand for new technology supportive furniture.

Demand for tables with ample storage space in the US school furniture is growing significantly. With the rise in demand for different learning spaces, there is a significant demand for STEM-friendly furniture, which can be easily rearranged and moved to make different styles.

Haworth Inc., Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Krueger International, Smith System, Steelcase, The HON Company, and Virco are the leading players with intense market penetration. Vendors such as Artcobell, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Fleetwood Group, Haskel Education, Hertz Furniture, Marco Group, Paragon Furniture, Scholar Craft, School Specialty, VS America, Inc., and others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

The demand for Instructor desks is rising in the US market, as they support traditional and digital learning devices and materials. In the US, the demand for ergonomic furniture, especially chairs, is growing significantly. It helps maintain health and reduces posture issues in students.

The study also considers a detailed scenario of the present school furniture market and its market dynamics for 2024-2029 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Haworth Inc.
  • Herman Miller, Inc.
  • HNI Corporation
  • Krueger International
  • Smith System
  • Steelcase
  • The HON Company
  • Virco

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Artcobell
  • Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
  • Fleetwood Group
  • Haskel Education
  • Hertz Furniture
  • Marco Group
  • Paragon Furniture
  • Scholar Craft
  • School Specialty
  • VS America, Inc.
  • 9to5 Seating
  • Academia Furniture Industries
  • Allied Plastics Co., Inc.
  • American Desk Manufacturing Company
  • AmTab Manufacturing Corporation
  • Bretford Manufacturing, Inc.
  • Classroom Essentials Online
  • Cramer, Inc.
  • Diversified Woodcrafts, Inc.
  • Global Furniture Group
  • Interior Concepts
  • Intermetal
  • MooreCo Inc.
  • National Public Seating
  • Norix Group Inc.
  • Sauder Education
  • School Outfitters
  • SitOnIt Seating
  • SmartDesks
  • W.B. Mason Co., Inc.
  • Worthington Direct

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Seating
  • Storage
  • Others

Application Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Classroom
  • Library & Laboratory
  • Others

Ownership Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Public
  • Private

Education Levels Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Prekindergarten, Elementary, and Middle
  • Secondary & High
  • Others

