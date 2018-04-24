United States Seating Company (USSC) & ClearMotion Announce Licensing Agreement & Partnership for Award-Winning Active Seat Technology, Formerly Known as Bose Ride

EXTON, Pa., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Seating Company ("USSC"), a leading manufacturer of high quality, ergonomic seating for the commercial and military markets has entered into a partnership with ClearMotion, an automotive technology company specializing in digital chassis control. The two companies announce a strategic licensing agreement for ClearMotion's proprietary control software, algorithms and mechatronics for active seating. ClearMotion's active suspension seat, formerly known as Bose Ride, cancels road disturbances and reduces whole-body vibration and fatigue for drivers by up to 94%.

"United States Seating is excited to partner with ClearMotion, the clear market leader in active technology and a company that is equally as passionate about improving the quality of life of drivers," said Joseph Mirabile, President and CEO of USSC. "This technology will help us improve the health and safety of our customers in ways that were not previously possible."

"We are glad to partner with USSC, a company that mirrors our commitment to enhance comfort, safety, wellness and quality of time in vehicles," said Shakeel Avadhany, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearMotion. "This partnership will expand our technology into new markets and deploy groundbreaking products to our customers."