United States Security Manual ISO Compliant Templates 2023: 28 Electronic Forms that are Ready to Use and User Bill of Rights for Sensitive Data and Privacy

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Security Manual Template - 2023 - ISO Compliant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Security Manual Template - ISO compliant is provided in Word. Included also are the Business Impact questionnaire (Word) and a Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Form (PDF and Excel). It is a complete Security Manual and can be used in whole or in part to comply with Sarbanes Oxley, define responsibilities, actions and procedures to manage the security of your computer, communication, Internet and network environment.
As a bonus you get 7 job descriptions and 28 ELECTRONIC FORMS that will help you implement the policies and procedures in this electronic document.
Policy and Procedure Manual Compliance Management Made Easy -- California Consumer Privacy Act/GDPR/ISO/HIPAA/SOX/CobiT/FIPS Compliant/WFH
Comes in eReader, MS Word, and PDF formats. Includes 28 Electronic Forms that are ready to use and User Bill of Rights for Sensitive Data and Privacy
The Security Manual Template - ISO Compliant is provided in MS WORD, PDF, and ePub formats. In addition, it includes an MS Excel Security Audit Program and 320 job descriptions from the Internet and IT Positions Description HandiGuide. Each job description comes as a WORD file using a descriptive long file name.
Many organizations fail to realize the benefits of security information management due to the often exhaustive financial and human resource costs of implementing and maintaining the software.
However, Janco's Security Manual Template - the industry standard - provides the infrastructure tools to manage security, make smarter security decisions and respond faster to security incidents and compliance requests within days of implementation. The template provides a framework for evaluating SIM services and shows how they could be applied within your organization.
Address issues like Work From Home (WFH) operational requirements, Identify Protection and SIEM (Security Information and Event Management). It is a complete must-have tool.
Security incidents are rising at an alarming rate every year. As the complexity of the threats increases, so do the security measures required to protect networks and critical enterprise data. CIOs, Data center operators, network administrators, and other IT professionals need to comprehend the basics of security in order to safely deploy and manage data and networks.
Securing a typical business network and IT infrastructure demands an end-to-end approach with a firm grasp of vulnerabilities and associated protective measures. While such knowledge cannot stop all attempts at network incursion or system attack, it can empower IT professionals to eliminate general problems, greatly reduce potential damages, and quickly detect breaches.
With the ever-increasing number and complexity of attacks, vigilant approaches to security in both large and small enterprises are a must. The Security Manual Template meets that requirement.
Comprehensive, Detailed, and Customizable
The Security Manual is over 240 pages in length. All versions of the Security Manual Template include both the Business IT Impact Questionnaire and the Threat Vulnerability Assessment Tool (they were redesigned to address Sarbanes Oxley compliance).
In addition, the Security Manual Template PREMIUM Edition contains 16 detailed job descriptions that apply specifically to security and Sarbanes Oxley, ISO security domains, ISO 27000 (ISO27001 and ISO27002), PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FIPS 199, and CobiT.
The Security Manual has recommended policies, procedures and written agreements with employees, vendors and other parties who have access to the company's technology assets. To make this process as easy as possible, Janco provides 18 formatted electronic forms for distribution and documentation. All forms are in easy-to-edit Microsoft Word templates so all you need to do is add your corporate logo, make your own additions and changes and your task of policy and procedure documentation is nearly complete!
Electronic Forms
- Application & File Server Inventory
- Blog Policy Compliance Agreement
- BYOD Access and Use Agreement
- Company Asset Employee Control Log
- Email Employee Agreement
- Employee Termination Procedures and Checklist
- FIPS 199 Assessment
- Internet Access Request Form
- Internet and Electronic Communication Employee Agreement
- Internet use Approval
- Mobile Device Access and Use Agreement
- Mobile Device Security and Compliance Checklist
- New Employee Security Acknowledgment and Release
- Outsourcing and Cloud Security Compliance Agreement
- Outsourcing Security Compliance Agreement
- Preliminary Security Audit Checklist
- Privacy Compliance Policy Acceptance Agreement
- Risk Assessment (pdf & docx)
- Security Access Application
- Security Audit Report
- Security Violation Procedures
- Sensitive Information Policy Compliance Agreement
- Server Registration
- Social networking Policy Compliance Agreement
- Telecommuting Work Agreement
- Text Messaging Sensitive Information Agreement
- Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Inventory
- Work From Home Work Agreement
Key Topics Covered:
1. Security - Introduction
- Scope
- Objective
- Applicability
- Best Practices
- Best Practices When Implementing Security Policies and Procedures
- Best Practices Network Security Management
- Best Practices to Meet Compliance Requirements
- Best Practices to Manage Compliance Violations
- Best Practices Data Destruction and Retention
- Best Practices Ransomware Protection
- WFH Operational Rules
- Web Site Security Flaws
- ISO 27000 Compliance Process
- Security General Policy
- Responsibilities
2. Minimum and Mandated Security Standard Requirements
- ISO Security Domains
- ISO 27000
- Gramm-Leach-Bliley (Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999.
- FTC Information Safeguards.
- Federal Information Processing Standard - FIPS 199.
- NIST SP 800-53
- Sarbanes-Oxley Act
- California SB 1386 Personal Information Privacy
- California Consumer Privacy Act - 2018
- Massachusetts 201 CMR 17.00 Data Protection Requirements
- What Google and Other 3rd Parties Know
- Internet Security Myths
3. Vulnerability Analysis and Threat Assessment
- Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Tool
- Evaluate Risk
4. Risk Analysis - IT Applications and Functions
- Objective
- Roles and Responsibilities
- Program Requirements
- Frequency
- Relationship to Effective Security Design
- Selection of Safeguards
- Requests for Waiver
- Program Basic Elements
5. Staff Member Roles
- Basic Policies
- Security - Responsibilities.
- Determining Sensitive Internet and Information Technology Systems Positions
- Personnel Practices
- Education and Training
- Contractor Personnel
6. Physical Security
- Information Processing Area Classification.
- Classification Categories
- Access Control
- Levels of Access Authority
- Access Control Requirements by Category.
- Implementation Requirements
- Protection of Supporting Utilities
7. Facility Design, Construction, and Operational Considerations
- Building Location
- External Characteristics
- Location of Information Processing Areas
- Construction Standards
- Water Damage Protection
- Air Conditioning
- Entrances and Exits.
- Interior Furnishings
- Fire
- Electrical
- Air Conditioning
- Remote Internet and Information Technology Workstations
- Lost Equipment
- Training, Drills, Maintenance, and Testing
8. Media and Documentation
- Data Storage and Media Protection
- Documentation
10. Data and Software Security
- Resources to Be Protected
- Classification
- Rights
- Access Control
- Internet/Intranet/Terminal Access/Wireless Access
- Spyware
- Wireless Security Standards
- Logging and Audit Trail Requirements
- Satisfactory Compliance.
- Violation Reporting and Follow-Up
11. Internet and Information Technology Contingency Planning
- Responsibilities
- Information Technology
- Contingency Planning
- Documentation
- Contingency Plan Activation and Recovery
- Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity and Security Basics
12. Insurance Requirements
- Objectives
- Responsibilities
- Filing a Proof of Loss
- Risk Analysis Program
- Purchased Equipment and Systems
- Leased Equipment and Systems
- Media
- Business Interruption.
- Staff Member Dishonesty
- Errors and Omissions
13. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
- Best Practices for SIEM
- KPI Metrics for SIEM
14. Identity Protection
- Identifying Relevant Red Flags
- Preventing and Mitigating Identity Theft.
- Updating the Program
- Methods for Administering the Program
15. Ransomware - HIPAA Guidance
- Required response
16. Outsourced Services
- Responsibilities
- Outside Service Providers - Including Cloud
17. Waiver Procedures
- Purpose and Scope
- Policy
- Definition
- Responsibilities
- Procedure
18. Incident Reporting Procedure
- Purpose & Scope
- Definitions
- Responsibilities
- Procedure
- Analysis/Evaluation
19. Access Control Guidelines
- Purpose & Scope
- Objectives
- Definitions of Access Control Zones
- Responsibilities
- Badge Issuance
