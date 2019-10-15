United States Self-Improvement Products and Services Market Report 2019: Examination of the $11 Billion Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Market for Self-Improvement Products and Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the $11 billion market for motivational self-improvement programs and products that seek to improve us physically, mentally, financially or spiritually.
Discusses the market for: books, CDs/DVDs, audiobooks, infomercials, motivational speakers, public seminars, workshops, retreats, webinars, holistic institutes, personal coaching, apps, Internet courses, training organizations and more. Nature of the business, $ value/growth and outlooks for each market segment.
Major topic categories covered: weight loss/exercise, business/sales skills, business opportunities/investing, improving relationships, and general motivational.
The study analyzes market segments/industry structure, the market's $ size/growth (2003-2023 forecast), latest trends, latest survey findings of trade associations (ICF Coaching, Audio Publishers, National Speakers Assn.), the shift to Internet delivery of content, customer demographics, in-depth profiles of 60 top motivational speakers (Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Phil McGraw, Dr. Laura, Brian Tracy, Suze Orman, Tom Hopkins, Robert Kiyosaki, Zig Ziglar, many others), top 100 infomercials list, 2019 status report of the U.S. weight loss market, and more.
Contains a 115-page chapter profiling the activities/specialties and revenues of the top motivational speakers and gurus, with in-depth profiles of the top 60. 100 in-depth competitor company and guru profiles:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology
2 Executive Overview of Major Findings
3 The Motivational Speakers Market
4 The Personal Coaching Market
5 The Direct Response Market: Infomercials
6 The Self-Improvement Books Market and New Age Bookstores
7 The Self-Improvement Audiobooks Market
8 Holistic Institutes & Training Organizations
9 The Public Seminars Market
10 Status Report of the U.S. Weight Loss Market
11 Reference Directory of Information Sources
Companies Mentioned
- APA
- Audible.com
- Centerpointe Research Institute
- Consumer Electronics Association
- Dale Carnegie Training
- Esalen Institute
- Franklin-Covey Co.
- Fred Pryor/Career-Track
- Harper Audio
- Hay House
- ICF
- Jenny Craig
- Landmark Education
- Medifast
- Naropa
- National Seminars Group
- New Star
- New York Open Center
- Nightingale-Conant
- NPD Group
- NutriSystem
- Oasis Center
- Omega Institute
- Option Institute
- PricewaterhouseCoopers
- Random House
- Robbins Research
- Sandler Training
- Self-Improvement Online, Inc.
- Selfgrowth.com
- Simon & Schuster
- Skillpath
- StatShot
- Success Resources America
- The Chopra Center
- TIME Warner
- Toastmasters International
- Wainwright House
- Weight Watchers
