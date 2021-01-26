United States Self-Service Kiosks Market to 2025: Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Discussion on the Future of Market
The report covers the market for self-service kiosks with regards to the user base, across different end-user industries. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the U.S market for self-service kiosks in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.
Self-service kiosks are interactive and intuitive in nature, making them an important platform for customer self-service. Basically, self-service kiosks are application-specific electronic systems that can significantly increase operational efficiency and are widely regarded as a business tool that can easily streamline products and service delivery. As well, self-service kiosks are used in industrial applications as they can provide streamlined process control effectively.
Kiosks are evolving as an important tool for organizations to evaluate consumer behavior and purchasing habits. Interactive and self-service kiosks are finding applications across domains including quick-service restaurants, healthcare, travel, tourism, entertainment, and retail. Some benefits to businesses from self-service kiosks include lower operational costs, and increased revenue, and a consequent return on investment (ROI).
One of the key reasons for the strong growth of self-service kiosks in the retail space is the need for a multi-channel environment, which is necessary to connect to customers, including prospective customers. In addition, the proliferation of contactless payments, such as those using nearfield communication (NFC) and mobile payment, will also lead to a growing need for self-service kiosks in retail stores.
In the healthcare sector, self-service kiosks can be used for a variety of purposes such as appointment check-in, secure patient identification, real-time demographics verification, real-time eligibility checks, consent form viewing and e-signature, outstanding balance, and co-pay collection, alert notifications, facility directions, and ordering prescription refills.
Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on the application and end-user industry. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of self-service kiosks OEMs, software providers, and service providers.
Market projections for 2021 were estimated based on the assumption that the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will be largely completed by the end of the second quarter of 2021.
The Report Includes:
- 52 tables
- An overview of the U.S self-service kiosks market
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 to 2025 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Market share analysis of the self-service kiosks market, by application and end-user verticals
- Identification of market drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting the market and analysis of the current regulations in the self-service kiosk market
- Information on benefits of kiosk enabled healthcare system and applications of self-service kiosks for telemedicine
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 on self-service kiosk market and discussion on future of self-service kiosks
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Acquire Digital Inc., DynaTouch, Honeywell International Inc., TEAMSable POS, and Zebra Technologies Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 U.S. Self-Service Kiosks: Market Overview
- History of Self-Service Kiosks
- Adoption of Kiosks in Non-Traditional Industries
- Further Popularity of Small-Sized Models
- Period of Acquisitions, Mergers and Partnerships
- Future of Self-Service Kiosks
- Development of Artificial Intelligence-Based Self-Service Kiosks
- Tablet Kiosks: Future of Self-Service
- Impact of COVID-19
- Consumer Perception Towards Touchscreen Kiosks
- Growth in Demand for Touchless Kiosks
- Increase in Usage of Mobile Phones for Self-Ordering
- Regulatory Impacts
- ADA & Accessibility
- Access Board Regulations
- PCI Regulations
- EMV Regulations
- HIPPA Regulations
- FDA Regulations
- Market Drivers
- Self-Service Kiosks Enhance Consumer Experience in the QSR and Retail Segments
- Self-Service Kiosks Increase Revenue and Reduce Operating Costs
- Growth of Smart City Kiosks
- Increasing Demand for Contactless Payment
- Market Restrains
- Increasing Cyberattacks
- High Initial Costs
Chapter 4 U.S. Self-Service Kiosks Market by Application
- Introduction
- Check-In Kiosks
- Check-Out Kiosks
- Ticketing Kiosks
- Self-Ordering Kiosks
- Financial Services Kiosks
- Bill Payment Kiosks
- Digital Signage Kiosks
- Bitcoin Kiosks
- Temperature Screening Kiosks
- Others
Chapter 5 U.S. Self-Service Kiosks Market by End-User Industry
- Introduction
- Hospitality & Entertainment
- Financial Services
- Medical/Healthcare
- Benefits of Kiosk-Enabled Healthcare System
- Applications of Self-Service Kiosks for Telemedicine
- Retail
- Restaurants & Quick Service Restaurants
- Travel & Transportation
- Government
- Educational Institutions
- Others
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Key Developments
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- 22Miles Inc.
- Acquire Digital Inc.
- Alveni Llc (USA)
- Analytical Design Solutions Inc., DBA Kioware
- Au Optronics Corp.
- Burroughs Inc.
- Dynatouch
- Evoke-Creative
- Frank Mayer And Associates Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kiosk Group
- Kiosk Innovations
- Kiosk Information Systems
- Lilitab Llc
- Marathon Deployment Inc.
- Mimo Monitors
- Nanonation Inc.
- Olea Kiosks Inc.
- Parabit Systems
- Peerless Industries Inc.
- Provisio Llc
- Pyramid Computer Gmbh
- Qwick Media Inc.
- Self-Service Networks
- Storm Interface
- Teamsable Pos
- Tech For All Inc.
- Vispero
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7lg8b
