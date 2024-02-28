United States Self-Tanning Products Market Insights Report 2024: A $333 Million Market by 2029 Driven by Wider Availability of Products and Proliferation of E-commerce Platforms

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Self-Tanning Products Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. self-tanning products market was valued at USD 266.04 million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $331.1 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.71% from 2023 to 2029

The U.S. self-tanning products market report contains exclusive data on 40 vendors. The US self-tanning products market is a dynamic and vibrant space, with a diverse range of vendors present. Continuous innovation drives the market; thus, companies focus on developing products with customizable results, quick-drying formulas, and natural ingredients.



Wider Availability of Products

In the U.S., self-tanning products are available in a wide range due to increased accessibility, new technologies & innovations, greater product variety, and increased consumer demand & awareness. Self-tanning products are available across various distribution channels, including beauty & personal care outlets, supermarkets & hypermarkets, online stores, salons & spas, etc. Manufacturers continuously innovate and develop new technologies to provide convenience and improve consumer results, thus resulting in market growth.



Proliferation of E-commerce Platform

The rapid growth of e-commerce platforms has a significant impact on self-tanning products in the U.S. market due to various factors, including 24/7 accessibility, competitive pricing & discounts, wider product selection, detailed product information, personalized recommendation & targeted marketing, convenience & delivery options, subscription services for businesses, and social media influence.

Online retailers offer frequent discounts and competitive pricing on self-tanning products in the U.S. market. Due to the convenience of delivery options, it enhances the consumer experience. They are the most popular e-commerce websites in this market. During the forecast period, it drives the demand for self-tanning products in the U.S. market.



U.S. SELF-TANNING PRODUCTS MARKET INSIGHTS

Lotion dominates the product segment with the largest share, with over 50% in the U.S. self-tanning products market. The lotion is applied to the skin and has a low viscosity. It feels like a creamy or gel-based product but contains a small amount of DHA, providing a subtle glow over time. The lotion segment is expected to dominate due to its user-friendliness and affordability. With new technology and innovations, companies focus on developing formulas with faster drying times and streak-free applications. Such factors help boost the demand for lotions in the US self-tanning products market.

The face tanner application segment is growing significantly, with the fastest CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period. There is increasing awareness of maintaining the delicate nature of facial skin. People prefer self-tanning products with natural ingredients for facial application, including DHA, which offers gentlerness to the skin. It drives the demand for face tanner in the U.S. market during the forecast period.

Based on gender, the female segment has the largest market size in the U.S. self-tanning products market. Higher-income women prefer to buy premium brand products and professional services. Women who participate in fitness activities, attend social events, and are active on social media are likelier to use self-tanning products in the U.S. market. The media portrayals and cultural norms associate a tanned appearance with health and beauty, driving the demand for self-tanning products among the female population.

The online store is the fastest-growing distribution segment, with a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. Online shopping offers a convenient way of browsing, selecting, and buying self-tanning products as per consumers' requirements. Online stores provide a better option to compare with various other brands. It helps reduce the time and effort spent visiting physical stores. It drives the demand for self-tanning products from e-commerce platforms in the U.S. market.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

Beiersdorf AG

Clarins

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

L'Oreal

Natura &Co

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Sunless, Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

Bali Body

Coco & Eve

Bondi Sands

Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Fake Bake

Hain Celestial Group

Isle Paradise

Kao Corporation

Love Cosmetics Pty Ltd.

Tan Luxe

Australia Gold

Caribbean Sol International, LLC

COOLA LLC,

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC.

DRUNK ELEPHANT

Eco Tan

KORA ORGANICS

Lux Unfiltered

MARQUE OF BRANDS

Mine Tan

Perfect Glow Sunless

Pro Tan

Rose Gold Sunless

Skinerals

Skinny Tan

Soleil Toujours

Sun Laboratories

Tan Towel

Tanologist

Tarte Inc.

The Kind Brand Company Ltd

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product Market Insights (2023-2029)

Lotions

Mousses

Sprays

Others

Application Insights (2023-2029)

Body Tanner

Face Tanner

Gender Market Insights (2023-2029)

Female

Male

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2023-2029)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Beauty & Personal Care Outlets

Online Stores

