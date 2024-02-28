United States Self-Tanning Products Market Insights Report 2024: A $333 Million Market by 2029 Driven by Wider Availability of Products and Proliferation of E-commerce Platforms

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Feb, 2024, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Self-Tanning Products Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. self-tanning products market was valued at USD 266.04 million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $331.1 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.71% from 2023 to 2029

The U.S. self-tanning products market report contains exclusive data on 40 vendors. The US self-tanning products market is a dynamic and vibrant space, with a diverse range of vendors present. Continuous innovation drives the market; thus, companies focus on developing products with customizable results, quick-drying formulas, and natural ingredients.

Wider Availability of Products

 In the U.S., self-tanning products are available in a wide range due to increased accessibility, new technologies & innovations, greater product variety, and increased consumer demand & awareness. Self-tanning products are available across various distribution channels, including beauty & personal care outlets, supermarkets & hypermarkets, online stores, salons & spas, etc. Manufacturers continuously innovate and develop new technologies to provide convenience and improve consumer results, thus resulting in market growth.

Proliferation of E-commerce Platform

 The rapid growth of e-commerce platforms has a significant impact on self-tanning products in the U.S. market due to various factors, including 24/7 accessibility, competitive pricing & discounts, wider product selection, detailed product information, personalized recommendation & targeted marketing, convenience & delivery options, subscription services for businesses, and social media influence.

Online retailers offer frequent discounts and competitive pricing on self-tanning products in the U.S. market. Due to the convenience of delivery options, it enhances the consumer experience. They are the most popular e-commerce websites in this market. During the forecast period, it drives the demand for self-tanning products in the U.S. market.

U.S. SELF-TANNING PRODUCTS MARKET INSIGHTS

  • Lotion dominates the product segment with the largest share, with over 50% in the U.S. self-tanning products market. The lotion is applied to the skin and has a low viscosity. It feels like a creamy or gel-based product but contains a small amount of DHA, providing a subtle glow over time. The lotion segment is expected to dominate due to its user-friendliness and affordability. With new technology and innovations, companies focus on developing formulas with faster drying times and streak-free applications. Such factors help boost the demand for lotions in the US self-tanning products market.
  • The face tanner application segment is growing significantly, with the fastest CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period. There is increasing awareness of maintaining the delicate nature of facial skin. People prefer self-tanning products with natural ingredients for facial application, including DHA, which offers gentlerness to the skin. It drives the demand for face tanner in the U.S. market during the forecast period.
  • Based on gender, the female segment has the largest market size in the U.S. self-tanning products market. Higher-income women prefer to buy premium brand products and professional services. Women who participate in fitness activities, attend social events, and are active on social media are likelier to use self-tanning products in the U.S. market. The media portrayals and cultural norms associate a tanned appearance with health and beauty, driving the demand for self-tanning products among the female population.
  • The online store is the fastest-growing distribution segment, with a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. Online shopping offers a convenient way of browsing, selecting, and buying self-tanning products as per consumers' requirements. Online stores provide a better option to compare with various other brands. It helps reduce the time and effort spent visiting physical stores. It drives the demand for self-tanning products from e-commerce platforms in the U.S. market.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Clarins
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • L'Oreal
  • Natura &Co
  • Shiseido Co., Ltd.
  • Sunless, Inc.
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Bali Body
  • Coco & Eve
  • Bondi Sands
  • Crown Laboratories, Inc.
  • Fake Bake
  • Hain Celestial Group
  • Isle Paradise
  • Kao Corporation
  • Love Cosmetics Pty Ltd.
  • Tan Luxe
  • Australia Gold
  • Caribbean Sol International, LLC
  • COOLA LLC,
  • Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC.
  • DRUNK ELEPHANT
  • Eco Tan
  • KORA ORGANICS
  • Love Cosmetics Pty Ltd.
  • Lux Unfiltered
  • MARQUE OF BRANDS
  • Mine Tan
  • Perfect Glow Sunless
  • Pro Tan
  • Rose Gold Sunless
  • Skinerals
  • Skinny Tan
  • Soleil Toujours
  • Sun Laboratories
  • Tan Towel
  • Tanologist
  • Tarte Inc.
  • The Kind Brand Company Ltd

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Lotions
  • Mousses
  • Sprays
  • Others

Application Insights (2023-2029)

  • Body Tanner
  • Face Tanner

Gender Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Female
  • Male

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
  • Beauty & Personal Care Outlets
  • Online Stores

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0euyp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Sleep Disorder Clinics Market Insights Report, 2023-2024 and Forecasts to 2029: Rising Prevalence of Sleep Disorders, Rising Healthcare Collaborations, Rising Elderly Population

United States Sleep Disorder Clinics Market Insights Report, 2023-2024 and Forecasts to 2029: Rising Prevalence of Sleep Disorders, Rising Healthcare Collaborations, Rising Elderly Population

The "U.S. Sleep Disorder Clinics Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. sleep...
Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments to Grow by 38.6% to Reach $2.34 Billion in 2024 - Investment Opportunities to 2029

Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments to Grow by 38.6% to Reach $2.34 Billion in 2024 - Investment Opportunities to 2029

The "Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.