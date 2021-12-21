United States Sexual Wellness Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring LifeStyles, Reckitt Benckiser, Diamond Products, and Church & Dwight

Dec 21, 2021, 09:00 ET
The US dominated the sexual wellness market in North America in 2020. Large-scale condoms and other sexual wellness product promotions have enabled the government and vendors to reach audiences, especially in the South region.
Market growth in the US is due to the innovation and introduction of new product formats. 1 out of 5 people in the US have STIs totaling over 65 million STI cases in the country; therefore, contraceptives are no longer confined to birth control; and this has fueled the sexual wellness market, especially the demand for condoms in the country.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
The sex toys segment accounted for almost half of the market share in 2020 and will dominate during the forecast period. The constant efforts of vendors to promote their products in expos, such as the bi-annual Adult Novelty Manufacturers Expo (ANME), have helped to connect manufacturers and retailers. The exotic lingerie and sexual lubricant segments are seeing increased demand among end-users during the forecast period
The sexual wellness market for males accounted for a lion share in 2020; due to the growing shift of vendors toward creating female-centric products, the sexual wellness products catering to the female gender are expected to grow at a significant CAGR as compared to male products.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The sexual wellness market in the Western US will grow significantly during the forecast period. The primary revenue contributors in the Western US are California and Washington. Institutional buyers such as USAID, UNFPA, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and PSI are the major growth boosters for the sexual wellness market in the US.
The primary reason for the increase in demand was the increased popularity of innovative condoms such as Hex condoms by LELO among end-users.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The competitive scenario in the U.S. sexual wellness industry is moderately fragmented, with many key players providing sexual lubricants with high functionalities and designs. The major vendors in the industry are LifeStyles, Reckitt Benckiser, Diamond Products, and Church & Dwight.
The competition will be based solely on features such as quality, quantity, technology, services, innovation, and price. The market competition is expected to intensify further with increased product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities.
SNIPPETS
- Southern US dominated the sexual wellness market with a one-third share in 2020 and will grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period
- The demand for condoms is expected to increase from institutional buyers such as USAID, UNFPA, WHO, and other NGOs and foundations. However, the need for female condoms will witness strong traction in the country after the arrival of low-cost female condoms and expand the retail presence of significant players.
- Southern and Mid-Western US have high growth potential factors for condoms. Constant product development and bringing in new features are keys to achieve increased growth in sales.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. sexual wellness market
- Growing penetration of the digital marketplace
- The rising shift towards female customers
- Innovation in condom designs
- Sex education programs driving awareness
- Government initiative for free condom distribution
- Increasing acceptance of sexual wellness products among women
- The evolvement of gender-neutral tone in the market
Prominent Vendors
- Lifestyles Holdco Pte. Ltd
- Church & Dwight
- Diamond Products
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Okamoto Industries
- Karex Berhad
- Doc Johnson
Other Prominent Vendors
- BioFilm
- B. Cumming
- Caution wear
- CalExotics
- Calvin Klein
- Empowered Products
- Good Clean Love
- Guy & O'Neill
- HBM Group
- ID Lubricants
- Innovus Pharma
- L Brands
- Live Well Brands
- Mayor Laboratories
- MD Science Lab
- PHE
- Sensuous Beauty
- Silk Parasol
- Sliquid
- StaySafe Condoms
- STRATA Various Product Design
- Suki (OhMiBod)
- Topco Sales
- Trigg Laboratories
- Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company
- X.R. Brands
