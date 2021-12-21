United States Sexual Wellness Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring LifeStyles, Reckitt Benckiser, Diamond Products, and Church & Dwight

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Sexual Wellness Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US dominated the sexual wellness market in North America in 2020. Large-scale condoms and other sexual wellness product promotions have enabled the government and vendors to reach audiences, especially in the South region.

Market growth in the US is due to the innovation and introduction of new product formats. 1 out of 5 people in the US have STIs totaling over 65 million STI cases in the country; therefore, contraceptives are no longer confined to birth control; and this has fueled the sexual wellness market, especially the demand for condoms in the country.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The sex toys segment accounted for almost half of the market share in 2020 and will dominate during the forecast period. The constant efforts of vendors to promote their products in expos, such as the bi-annual Adult Novelty Manufacturers Expo (ANME), have helped to connect manufacturers and retailers. The exotic lingerie and sexual lubricant segments are seeing increased demand among end-users during the forecast period

The sexual wellness market for males accounted for a lion share in 2020; due to the growing shift of vendors toward creating female-centric products, the sexual wellness products catering to the female gender are expected to grow at a significant CAGR as compared to male products.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The sexual wellness market in the Western US will grow significantly during the forecast period. The primary revenue contributors in the Western US are California and Washington. Institutional buyers such as USAID, UNFPA, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and PSI are the major growth boosters for the sexual wellness market in the US.

The primary reason for the increase in demand was the increased popularity of innovative condoms such as Hex condoms by LELO among end-users.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The competitive scenario in the U.S. sexual wellness industry is moderately fragmented, with many key players providing sexual lubricants with high functionalities and designs. The major vendors in the industry are LifeStyles, Reckitt Benckiser, Diamond Products, and Church & Dwight.

The competition will be based solely on features such as quality, quantity, technology, services, innovation, and price. The market competition is expected to intensify further with increased product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities.

SNIPPETS

Southern US dominated the sexual wellness market with a one-third share in 2020 and will grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The demand for condoms is expected to increase from institutional buyers such as USAID, UNFPA, WHO, and other NGOs and foundations. However, the need for female condoms will witness strong traction in the country after the arrival of low-cost female condoms and expand the retail presence of significant players.

Southern and Mid-Western US have high growth potential factors for condoms. Constant product development and bringing in new features are keys to achieve increased growth in sales.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. sexual wellness market

Growing penetration of the digital marketplace

The rising shift towards female customers

Innovation in condom designs

Sex education programs driving awareness

Government initiative for free condom distribution

Increasing acceptance of sexual wellness products among women

The evolvement of gender-neutral tone in the market

Prominent Vendors

Lifestyles Holdco Pte. Ltd

Church & Dwight

Diamond Products

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Okamoto Industries

Karex Berhad

Doc Johnson

Other Prominent Vendors

BioFilm

B. Cumming

Caution wear

CalExotics

Calvin Klein

Empowered Products

Good Clean Love

Guy & O'Neill

HBM Group

ID Lubricants

Innovus Pharma

L Brands

Live Well Brands

Mayor Laboratories

MD Science Lab

PHE

Sensuous Beauty

Silk Parasol

Sliquid

StaySafe Condoms

STRATA Various Product Design

Suki (OhMiBod)

Topco Sales

Trigg Laboratories

Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company

X.R. Brands

