United States Shell Eggs Industry Report 2023

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Shell Eggs Market: Analysis By Production, By Consumption, By Type (Caged, Free Range & Cage Free and Pasture Raised), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Breaker, Institution and Export), Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US shell eggs market was valued at US$13.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth US$16.20 billion in 2028. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.79% over the projected period of 2023-2028.

The US egg industry is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for eggs. The industry is highly efficient and productive, and it has a strong commitment to food safety. The industry is also investing in research and development to improve the quality and safety of eggs.

In addition, the demand for specialty eggs is also expected to grow in the coming years. This trend is likely due to consumer concerns about animal welfare and the environment. As a result, many egg producers are expected to switch to producing specialty eggs, thus providing lucrative opportunities to the market.

The US shell egg market's production has reached 261.62 millions of 30 dozen cases in 2022. The US is among the world's largest producers of eggs, with an annual production of over 90 billion eggs. The US egg industry is highly efficient, with a production rate of over 270 eggs per hen per year.

This is due in part to the use of advanced breeding techniques and improved feed rations. The US egg industry is also highly regulated. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) sets standards for egg production, including requirements for animal welfare, food safety, and labeling. These standards help to ensure that US eggs are safe and of high quality.

The egg industry is constantly innovating, with new technologies being developed to improve the production, quality, and safety of eggs. These innovations are expected to continue in the coming years, leading to even better eggs for consumers.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The caged shell eggs segment dominated the market in 2022. Caged shell eggs refer to eggs produced by hens housed in cages. The hens are typically confined to small cages, providing limited space for movement. Caged egg production is highly standardized and allows for consistent quality and size of eggs.

This consistency can be advantageous for certain industries, such as bakeries or food manufacturers, that require uniform egg sizes for their production processes. Caged shell eggs often have a longer shelf life due to reduced exposure to environmental factors. They are widely available throughout the year, meeting the consistent demand from consumers and foodservice establishments, driving the market growth.

However, Caged egg is losing share due to state mandates that require cage-free production and consumer preference for more humane production.

Retail emerged as a prominent segment, accounting for a major share in the US market. Retail distribution involves the sale of shell eggs through various retail channels, such as supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, and online platforms. The retail shell egg market is a large commodity category with high household penetration dominated by industrial farms.

The retail segment is driven by consumer demand for shell eggs for household consumption. Retail channels provide convenient access to shell eggs for consumers. Supermarkets and grocery stores are located in local communities, making it easy for consumers to purchase eggs while doing their routine shopping.

Online platforms also offer the convenience of doorstep delivery. Retail distribution offers a range of egg options, including different sizes, grades, types (organic, free-range, specialty), and packaging. Additionally, branding and marketing efforts by egg producers and retailers influence consumer preferences and drive growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The shell eggs market also sees the emergence of new and innovative players. These companies may introduce unique products, adopt advanced production techniques, or leverage technology to enhance distribution and consumer engagement.

The competitive landscape of the US shell eggs market is comprised of several players operating in the industry. These companies vary in terms of size, production capacity, and market share. Alongside the market leaders, numerous regional and local egg producers operate in specific geographic areas.

These companies cater to local markets, emphasizing the freshness and quality of their eggs. They often have strong relationships with local retailers and consumers. 72% of egg production in the US comes from the top 25 producers, which generally use industrial farms with large flocks to produce eggs.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Population and Consumer Demand

Growing Food Industry

Online Retail and Direct-to-Consumer Models

Shift in Dietary Patterns

Growing Health and Nutrition Awareness

Rising Demand of Specialty Eggs

Challenges

Increasing Demand for Egg Substitutes

Breakage of Shell Eggs

Disease Outbreaks

Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Cage-free and Organic Eggs

Technological Advancements and Automation

Traceability and Transparency

Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Farming Practices

The key players in the US shell eggs market are:

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

Vital Farms, Inc.

MPS Egg Farms

Herbruck's Poultry Ranch

Michael Foods, Inc.

Daybreak Foods

Versova Holdings LLP

Kreider Farms

ISE America, Inc.

Minnich Poultry LLC

Braswell Eggs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8u0wn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets