United States Shower Enclosures Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Custom Shower Enclosures on the Upswing, Neo-Angle Shower Enclosures Ideal for Small Bathrooms

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Shower Enclosures Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US shower enclosures market was valued at $3.80 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $5.15 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the shower enclosures market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of shower enclosures is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US shower enclosures, including the US shower enclosures market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present shower enclosures market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The US Shower enclosures market is growing significantly due to the growing popularity of frameless shower enclosures, increasing demand for custom shower enclosures, emerging need for smart shower enclosures, increasing remodeling activities of residential bathrooms, raising awareness about the benefits of shower enclosures, rising construction activities, rising demand for stylish and luxury bathrooms, and surge in the hospitality industry.

The demand for frameless shower enclosures is rising from high-end residential spaces, as its cost is high and growing remodeling of bathroom activities due to high disposable income.

Framed shower enclosures are more durable than others. Since there are more daily visitors in the hospitality industry, the demand for framed shower enclosures is rising in the US.

American Bath Group, Aston Global Inc., DreamLine, Kohler Co., Lixil Corporation, and Masco Corporation are the leading players with intense market penetration. Vendors such as American Shower Door Corporation, Dixie Shower Doors, Fleurco Products Inc., Holcam Bath & Shower Enclosures, HUPPE, Jacuzzi Inc., JELD-WEN, Kera Bath & Shower, Binswanger Glass, Alumax Bath Enclosures, and others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

& Shower, Binswanger Glass, Alumax Bath Enclosures, and others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence. The demand for custom shower enclosures is rising across the US market, as it can easily make the design as per the bathroom space.

There is significant demand for semi-frameless shower enclosures in the US market, as they balance affordability and style.

The popularity of neo-angle shower enclosures is rising in the US residential sector, as they are best suited for smaller bathrooms.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

American Bath Group

Aston Global Inc.

DreamLine

Kohler Co.

Lixil Corporation

Masco Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Alumax Bath Enclosures

American Shower Door Corporation

Binswanger Glass

Dixie Shower Doors

Fleurco Products Inc.

Holcam Bath & Shower Enclosures

HUPPE

Jacuzzi Inc.

JELD-WEN

Kera Bath & Shower

& Shower ABC Glass and Mirror, Inc.

Apollo

Eagle Valley Glass & Mirror

FOSHAN KORRA BATH WARE CO., LTD.

Guardian Industries Holdings Site.

HMI Glass

Hydro Systems

Interogo Foundation

Katarina's Shower Doors, Glass & Windows.

MY Shower Door

Oasis Shower Doors

Porcelanosa

Ritec International Limited

Roca Sanitario, S.A

SCHICKER LUXURY SHOWER DOORS, INC.

SHKL

Smart Glass Technologies, LLC

VIGO Industries

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Design Market Insights (2022-2028)

Rectangle & Square

Neo-Angle

Others

Product Market Insights (2022-2028)

Frameless Shower Enclosures

Semi-Frameless Shower Enclosures

Framed Shower Enclosures

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)

Residential

Commercial

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of the US Shower Enclosures Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ainp0j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets