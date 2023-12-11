United States Shower Enclosures Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Custom Shower Enclosures on the Upswing, Neo-Angle Shower Enclosures Ideal for Small Bathrooms

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Dec, 2023, 12:26 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Shower Enclosures Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US shower enclosures market was valued at $3.80 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $5.15 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the shower enclosures market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of shower enclosures is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US shower enclosures, including the US shower enclosures market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present shower enclosures market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The US Shower enclosures market is growing significantly due to the growing popularity of frameless shower enclosures, increasing demand for custom shower enclosures, emerging need for smart shower enclosures, increasing remodeling activities of residential bathrooms, raising awareness about the benefits of shower enclosures, rising construction activities, rising demand for stylish and luxury bathrooms, and surge in the hospitality industry.
  • The demand for frameless shower enclosures is rising from high-end residential spaces, as its cost is high and growing remodeling of bathroom activities due to high disposable income.
  • Framed shower enclosures are more durable than others. Since there are more daily visitors in the hospitality industry, the demand for framed shower enclosures is rising in the US.
  • American Bath Group, Aston Global Inc., DreamLine, Kohler Co., Lixil Corporation, and Masco Corporation are the leading players with intense market penetration. Vendors such as American Shower Door Corporation, Dixie Shower Doors, Fleurco Products Inc., Holcam Bath & Shower Enclosures, HUPPE, Jacuzzi Inc., JELD-WEN, Kera Bath & Shower, Binswanger Glass, Alumax Bath Enclosures, and others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.
  • The demand for custom shower enclosures is rising across the US market, as it can easily make the design as per the bathroom space.
  • There is significant demand for semi-frameless shower enclosures in the US market, as they balance affordability and style.
  • The popularity of neo-angle shower enclosures is rising in the US residential sector, as they are best suited for smaller bathrooms.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • American Bath Group
  • Aston Global Inc.
  • DreamLine
  • Kohler Co.
  • Lixil Corporation
  • Masco Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alumax Bath Enclosures
  • American Shower Door Corporation
  • Binswanger Glass
  • Dixie Shower Doors
  • Fleurco Products Inc.
  • Holcam Bath & Shower Enclosures
  • HUPPE
  • Jacuzzi Inc.
  • JELD-WEN
  • Kera Bath & Shower
  • ABC Glass and Mirror, Inc.
  • Apollo
  • Eagle Valley Glass & Mirror
  • FOSHAN KORRA BATH WARE CO., LTD.
  • Guardian Industries Holdings Site.
  • HMI Glass
  • Hydro Systems
  • Interogo Foundation
  • Katarina's Shower Doors, Glass & Windows.
  • MY Shower Door
  • Oasis Shower Doors
  • Porcelanosa
  • Ritec International Limited
  • Roca Sanitario, S.A
  • SCHICKER LUXURY SHOWER DOORS, INC.
  • SHKL
  • Smart Glass Technologies, LLC
  • VIGO Industries

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Design Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Rectangle & Square
  • Neo-Angle
  • Others

Product Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Frameless Shower Enclosures
  • Semi-Frameless Shower Enclosures
  • Framed Shower Enclosures

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Residential
  • Commercial

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the US Shower Enclosures Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ainp0j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Global Market Report 2023, By Product Type (LDL-C; LDL-P; LDL-B) , By Component, By Disease Type, By Distribution Channel and By End User

Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Global Market Report 2023, By Product Type (LDL-C; LDL-P; LDL-B) , By Component, By Disease Type, By Distribution Channel and By End User

The "Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global low-density lipoprotein...
3D Cell Culture and 3D Bioprinting Market Report 2023-2033 - Bridging the Gap between Bench and Bedside

3D Cell Culture and 3D Bioprinting Market Report 2023-2033 - Bridging the Gap between Bench and Bedside

The "3D Cell Culture and 3D Bioprinting Market Report 2023-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. World revenue for the 3D Cell...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.