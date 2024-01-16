United States Single Cell Genomics and Proteomics Growth Opportunities: The Integration of Multi-Omics Data to Drive the Development of Personalized Medicine

16 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Single Cell Genomics and Proteomics in the United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In recent years, single-cell analysis has changed rapidly. It began as a niche, specialized technology with few companies offering solutions, which then became commonly used in academia. Subsequently, its use has spread to areas such as biopharma, with more companies investing in the research and development (R&D) of single-cell analysis projects.
Globally, the single-cell genomics and proteomics market is growing at high rates. The United States represents about 60% of the total market and is on track to increase about 12% to 16% annually. Much of that growth is characterized by public funding, such as funding by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and increasing biopharma investments.
Greater adoption and better handling of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools will drive this market's growth. These novel tools encourage the development of software and data analysis solutions to help researchers interpret data.
This report examines the US single-cell genomics and proteomics market and provides a forecast from 2023 to 2028. It assesses the market for single-cell analysis tools used for analytical and isolation purposes across workflows, technologies, and applications.
The research provides information on market concentration and evolution, leading providers, application areas, and technologies. This study will help vendors understand critical trends emerging for various application domains.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors by Workflow
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Workflow
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Workflow
- Forecast Analysis by Workflow
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Forecast Analysis by Technology
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
- Company Solutions
- Key Technologies and Workflow - Competitor Landscape
- Interest in Single-cell Genomics
- Single-cell Analysis Workflow Technology
- Key Partnerships and Collaborations
Funding Trends
- Early-stage Company Funding Trends for Single-cell Analysis
- Research Center Funding Trends for Single-cell Analysis
- Single-cell Genomics and Proteomics Cores around the World
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Bioinformatics Tools and Platforms for Analyzing and Interpreting Large-scale Single-cell Data
- Growth Opportunity 2: Automation and High-throughput Solutions for Tissue Dissociation Processes
- Growth Opportunity 3: The Integration of Multi-Omics Data to Drive the Development of Personalized Medicine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oorsz2
