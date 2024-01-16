United States Single Cell Genomics and Proteomics Growth Opportunities: The Integration of Multi-Omics Data to Drive the Development of Personalized Medicine

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Single Cell Genomics and Proteomics in the United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, single-cell analysis has changed rapidly. It began as a niche, specialized technology with few companies offering solutions, which then became commonly used in academia. Subsequently, its use has spread to areas such as biopharma, with more companies investing in the research and development (R&D) of single-cell analysis projects.

Globally, the single-cell genomics and proteomics market is growing at high rates. The United States represents about 60% of the total market and is on track to increase about 12% to 16% annually. Much of that growth is characterized by public funding, such as funding by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and increasing biopharma investments.

Greater adoption and better handling of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools will drive this market's growth. These novel tools encourage the development of software and data analysis solutions to help researchers interpret data.

This report examines the US single-cell genomics and proteomics market and provides a forecast from 2023 to 2028. It assesses the market for single-cell analysis tools used for analytical and isolation purposes across workflows, technologies, and applications.

The research provides information on market concentration and evolution, leading providers, application areas, and technologies. This study will help vendors understand critical trends emerging for various application domains.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors by Workflow
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis
    • Revenue Forecast by Workflow
    • Percent Revenue Forecast by Workflow
    • Forecast Analysis by Workflow
    • Revenue Forecast by Application
    • Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
    • Forecast Analysis by Application
    • Revenue Forecast by Technology
    • Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology
    • Forecast Analysis by Technology
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis
  • Key Companies to Watch
  • Company Solutions
  • Key Technologies and Workflow - Competitor Landscape
  • Interest in Single-cell Genomics
  • Single-cell Analysis Workflow Technology
  • Key Partnerships and Collaborations

Funding Trends

  • Early-stage Company Funding Trends for Single-cell Analysis
  • Research Center Funding Trends for Single-cell Analysis
  • Single-cell Genomics and Proteomics Cores around the World

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Bioinformatics Tools and Platforms for Analyzing and Interpreting Large-scale Single-cell Data
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Automation and High-throughput Solutions for Tissue Dissociation Processes
  • Growth Opportunity 3: The Integration of Multi-Omics Data to Drive the Development of Personalized Medicine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oorsz2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia Breast Cancer Screening Market Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - AstraZeneca, Hologic, Becton, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health

Asia Breast Cancer Screening Market Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - AstraZeneca, Hologic, Becton, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health

The "Asia Breast Cancer Screening Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company ...
Walmart Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, Major ICT Contracts

Walmart Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, Major ICT Contracts

The "Walmart - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides insight...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.