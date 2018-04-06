United States Small Business Credit Card Market 2017-2022: Small Business Credit Cards have Plenty of Growth Potential in the U.S.

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "U.S. Small Business Credit Card Forecast, 2017-2022: Healthy Market, Room for Improvement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research report, U.S. Small Business Credit Card Forecast, 2017-2022: Healthy Market, Room for Improvement, projects that small business card will approach $700 billion by 2022.
Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, and credit card issuers have products that help them finance, procure, and transact. Small business credit cards control and report expenses with integration into many small business accounting programs; special tools help keep the financials organized.
The report suggests that an additional 50 percent of transactions now posted on consumer cards could instead run on small business payment cards if small business owners realize that the dedicated cards have features suitable for running a small business.
Highlights of the research report include:
- Estimated spend volume
- Shadow credit, small business spend posted to personal credit cards
- Detailed market view of co-brand and issuer small business cards
- Essential features of a small business card.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Small Business Credit Cards in the U.S.: An Overview
3. Defining the Small Business Card Market
- Growth Barrier: Preference for Consumer Cards
- Small Business Card Transactions Break $500 Billion
4. Consumer Credit Cards versus Business Cards: Same, but Different?
5. Small Business Credit Cards: A 2018 Market Scan
- Small Business Charge Cards: American Express
- Small Business Secured Cards: Wells Fargo
- Small Business Co-Brands
- Small Business Offerings by National Issuers
- Small Business Offerings by Regional and Small Business Card Issuers
6. Small Business Credit Cards: A Tool for Growing Companies
7. Small Business Credit Cards: The "So What"
8. Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- American Express
- BB&T
- Bank of America
- Bank of the West
- Capital One
- Chase
- Citi
- Discover
- FICO
- Key Bank
- MasterCard
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- PNC
- Regions Bank
- SunTrust
- U.S. Bank
- Vis
- Wells Fargo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jntcqw/united_states?w=5
