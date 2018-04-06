United States Small Business Credit Card Market 2017-2022: Small Business Credit Cards have Plenty of Growth Potential in the U.S.

The research report, U.S. Small Business Credit Card Forecast, 2017-2022: Healthy Market, Room for Improvement, projects that small business card will approach $700 billion by 2022.

Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, and credit card issuers have products that help them finance, procure, and transact. Small business credit cards control and report expenses with integration into many small business accounting programs; special tools help keep the financials organized.

The report suggests that an additional 50 percent of transactions now posted on consumer cards could instead run on small business payment cards if small business owners realize that the dedicated cards have features suitable for running a small business.

Highlights of the research report include:

Estimated spend volume

Shadow credit, small business spend posted to personal credit cards

Detailed market view of co-brand and issuer small business cards

Essential features of a small business card.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Small Business Credit Cards in the U.S.: An Overview



3. Defining the Small Business Card Market

Growth Barrier: Preference for Consumer Cards

Small Business Card Transactions Break $500 Billion

4. Consumer Credit Cards versus Business Cards: Same, but Different?



5. Small Business Credit Cards: A 2018 Market Scan

Small Business Charge Cards: American Express

Small Business Secured Cards: Wells Fargo

Small Business Co-Brands

Small Business Offerings by National Issuers

Small Business Offerings by Regional and Small Business Card Issuers

6. Small Business Credit Cards: A Tool for Growing Companies



7. Small Business Credit Cards: The "So What"



8. Conclusions



Companies Mentioned



American Express

BB&T

Bank of America

Bank of the West

Capital One

Chase

Citi

Discover

FICO

Key Bank

MasterCard

Navy Federal Credit Union

PNC

Regions Bank

SunTrust

U.S. Bank

Vis

Wells Fargo

