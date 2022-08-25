United States Smart Home Consumer Report 2021: Purchase Behavior and Preferences for Smart Home Business Strategies

Aug 25, 2022, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Smart Home: Consumer Purchases and Preferences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This consumer study provides the latest data on smart home trends influencing consumer purchase behavior and preferences that provide critical intelligence for smart home business strategies.
Topics include smart product adoption and purchase intention across multiple product categories, segmentation profiles, purchase channels and installation preferences, voice and control platforms, app engagement, reliability and satisfaction scores by category, product feature interests, and attitudes about data security, interoperability, and support.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Smart Home Device Ownership
- Likely to purchase in the next 6 months
- # of Smart Home Devices Owned
- % of Buyers Purchasing Device
- Residence Type Among All BB HHs
- Smart Home Device Ownership by Type of Residence
Smart Home Device Adoption
- Smart Home Device Ownership
- Average Smart Home Devices Owned
- Number of Smart Home Devices Owned
- Smart Home Device Ownership Segments
- Super Power Users (Own 10+ Smart Home Devices)
- Technology Adoption Segments by Smart Home Device Ownership & Intention Segments
- Smart Home Device Ownership by Type of Residence
- Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership
- Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Ownership
- Smart Appliance Ownership
- Select Smart Home Device Adoption, by Select Residence Types
- Age of Smart Safety & Security Device
- Age of Smart Energy Device
- Age of Smart Appliances and Smart Control Device
Smart Home Device Purchases
- Smart Security & Safety Device Purchases
- Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Purchases
- Smart Appliance Purchases
- Smart Home Product Purchase Channel
- Smart Home Devices: Type of Purchase
- Smart Home Devices: Paid Purchases
- Average Selling Price (ASP): Select Smart Home Devices
Smart Home Buyer Journey
- Smart Security & Safety Devices: Professional Installation
- Smart Energy Devices: Professional Installation
- Installation Method, by Tech Affinity
- Top Brands Considered: Smart Door Locks and Cameras
- Top Devices: Consideration & Purchase
- Smart Home Product Purchase Considerations
- Smart Speaker/Display Ownership, by Smart Home Owners, Purchase Intenders
- Smartphone OS by Smart Home Owner, Purchase Intenders
- Triggers for Purchasing Smart Home Devices
- Purchase Triggers by Device
- Factors Encouraging Active Smart Home Shoppers to Purchase
Smart Home Purchase Intentions
- Purchase Intention: Smart Safety & Security Devices
- Purchase Intention: Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device
- Purchase Intention: Smart Appliances
- Smart Home Device Purchase Intentions
- Intention to Purchase Smart Home Devices by Smart Device Ownership
- U.S. Broadband Households Not Intending To Move In The Next 12 Months
- Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors
- Smart Home Device Purchase Incentives for Non-Owners/Non-Intenders
Impact of COVID-19
- Actions Taken Since the Emergence of COVID-19
- Actions Taken Since the Emergence of COVID-19 Among Smart Home Device Buyers
- Likelihood of Taking Home Improvement Actions
- Home Renovation Plans, Among Smart Home Device Intenders
- Home Improvement Areas
User Experience and Control Preferences
- Smart Safety & Security Device Favorability Scores
- Smart Energy Device Owner Favorability Scores
- Smart Water Product and Lighting Control System Favorability Scores
- Smart Appliance Favorability Scores
- Home Control App Usage
- Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Devices
- Control Method of Smart Safety & Security Device
- Control Method of Smart Energy Device
- Control Method of Smart Appliances and Smart Control Device
- Preferred Method of Controlling Smart Lighting Device
- Smart Lighting Device: Frequency of Interaction
Appendix: Smart Home Buyer Journey by Device Category
- Smart Home Device: Top 5 Brands Considered vs. Brand Purchased
- Smart Energy Devices: Channel Purchase Location (2015 - 2020)
- Smart Safety & Security Devices: Channel Purchase Location (2015 - 2020)
