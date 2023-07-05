United States Solid Perfume Markets Report 2023-2028 Featuring Major Players - Jo Malone, GoDaddy, Lush Fresh, Fury Bros, Reuzel, Le Labo Among others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Solid Perfume Market By Product Type, By Fragrance, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States solid perfume market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the factors like expanding e-commerce apparel & beauty market and increasing internet penetration.

In January 2022, there were 307.2 million Internet users in the United States. The rising working population also drove the solid perfume market in the United States. According to the American Community Survey, the percentage of persons who work primarily from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, rising from 5.7% (approximately 9 million people) to 17.9% (27.6 million people).

Easily Fits in Carrying Bags & Pockets

Solid fragrances tend to eliminate the possibility of spilling or leaking. Solid perfume is beneficial and convenient for those who do not want to worry about perfume leakage while traveling. After massaging the skin in a circular motion, the fragrant wax composition is applied to the skin's surface. Solid perfumes are portable and straightforward to store in zipper pouches and handbags.

In addition, they can be carried around in pockets. Because the perfume bottle is made of metal, solid perfumes cannot leak out, and the aroma lasts longer. Solid perfume may endure for 14 months and has a more intense aroma because of its packaging. Solid perfumes are discrete, compact, and acceptable for general wear. 

Growing Partnerships Among Companies Fuels the Market Growth

Companies are making partnerships and collaborations to satisfy consumers' needs, which drives the market for solid perfumes in the United States. For instance, in 2021, US-based beauty supplier, WWP Beauty, set its sights on disrupting the fragrance market with a 'future-focused' product range.

Three WWP delivery systems built for convenience and on-the-go beauty are home to the Essence Range of solid stick perfumes, developed in collaboration with Scentinvent Technologies. A double-ended stick and two roll-on items with specially designed technology that makes it simple to apply the product to the neck, are included in the package options. The nourishing and calming elements are mixed into the clear liquid, which melts onto the skin.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Travel-friendly properties
  • Rising mergers & acquisitions among companies
  • Increasing the internet penetration

Market Trends & Developments

  • Surging variety of fragrances
  • Growing the demand of organic products
  • Increasing popularity among younger generation
  • Growing support from e-commerce websites

Challenges

  • High competition
  • Increasing demand of liquid perfumes

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States solid perfume market.

  • Diptyque Distribution LLC
  • Le Labo Holding LLC
  • Jean Niel Inc.
  • Fury Bros LLC
  • Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics
  • GoDaddy, LLC. (Elizabeth and James)
  • SureSource LLC (Juicy Couture)
  • Reuzel, Inc.
  • Duke Cannon Supply Company LLC
  • Jo Malone London Inc.

Report Scope:

United States Solid Perfume Market, By Product Type:

  • Organic
  • Inorganic

United States Solid Perfume Market, By Fragrance:

  • Single Fragrance
  • Mixed Fragrance

United States Solid Perfume Market, By End-User:

  • Men
  • Women
  • Unisex

United States Solid Perfume Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Apparel & Beauty Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online
  • Others

United States Solid Perfume Market, By Region:

  • South
  • West
  • Mid-West
  • North-East

