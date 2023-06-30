United States Spacer Fluid Industry Report 2023: Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2017-2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 Jun, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spacer Fluid Market - United States Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Application (Onshore and Offshore), By Type (Water-Based Drilling Fluid Environment and Oil-Based Drilling Fluid Environment), and By Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States spacer fluid market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR for the forecast period, 2023-2027

High Demand for Horizontal Drilling Technique Drives the United States Spacer Fluid Market Growth

Oil & gas wellbores are growing and driving the demand for advanced exploration and drilling methods to satisfy the country's growing energy requirements. The shift from vertical to horizontal drilling methods is fueling the drilled footage per well, and increasing lateral lengths of unconventional wells in the country are expected to fuel the United States spacer fluid market.

Increasing Energy Requirement Fuels the Demand for United States Spacer Fluid Market

Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and ongoing manufacturing and production activities are accelerating energy requirements. Exploration activities are being carried out at both offshore and onshore locations to meet the surging energy production. The United States spacer fluid market is expected to witness massive demand due to the growing exploration activities and discovery of new reserves.

A Surge in Investments in Untapped Oil & Gas Reserves Supports the Growth of United States Spacer Fluid Market

The rise in demand for unconventional energy sources and the need to explore new oil & gas reserves is expected to propel the growth of the United States spacer fluid market. Companies are investing in upgrading existing infrastructure and finding innovative solutions to advance the well-cementing process, focusing on recovering from untapped oil & gas reserves.

Overall, the order of impact on the United States spacer fluid market can be summarized as:

  • High demand for horizontal drilling techniques
  • Increasing energy requirements
  • Surge in investments in untapped oil & gas reserves.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States spacer fluid market.

  • AubinGroup
  • Baker Hughes Company
  • BASF SE
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
  • Croda International Plc.
  • Halliburton Company
  • Impact Fluid Solutions
  • M & D Industries of LA Inc.
  • Schlumberger Limited
  • Trican Well Service Ltd.

Report Scope:

United States Spacer Fluid Market, By Application:

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

United States Spacer Fluid Market, By Type:

  • Water-Based Drilling Fluid Environment
  • Oil-Based Drilling Fluid Environment

United States Spacer Fluid Market, By Region:

  • South
  • West
  • Mid-West
  • North-East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgtmhc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Antibody Drug Conjugate - Competitive Landscape 2023 Study: Featuring Coverage on 180+ Companies and 300+ Drugs

Global Management Consulting Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $511.88 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.