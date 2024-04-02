United States Sports Fan Analytics, Trends, Marketing and Business Data, Broadcasting, Social Media, Brand, and Apparel Tracker

DUBLIN, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Fan Analytics & Trends Study in the United States" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The single largest online catalogue of sports marketing and business data.

The Sports Fan Analytics & Trends study provides you with key measurements of consumer fan behavior and demographics, trending since 2011, drawing upon nationwide consumer surveys, across 18 sport categories.

Fan Behavior and Analytics

With this study, you gain a comprehensive insight into all facets of a dynamic, rapidly shifting sports fan marketplace covering TV viewership, online viewership, attendance, social media, sponsorship influence indices, mobile device consumption patterns, consumer product brand preferences, fantasy sports, logo apparel purchasing, sports venues, and favorite professional and college team rankings.

Highlights of the Study

Key measurements of consumer fan behavior and demographics

Utilizes nationwide consumer surveys to provide comprehensive insight into all facets of a dynamic, rapidly shifting sports fan marketplace

Data sets across 18 different sports, inclusive of Major and Minor Sports: NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, Golf, Tennis, Running, College Football, College Basketball, NASCAR, IndyCar, Lacrosse (MLL/NLL), Soccer (non- USA ), Minor League Baseball, Minor League Hockey, Mixed Martial Arts

Key Attributes Reported On:

TV & Online Viewership

Attendance

Social Media

Sponsorship Influence Indices

Mobile Device Consumption Patterns

Consumer Product Brand Preferences

Fantasy Sports Involvement

Logo Apparel Purchasing

Sports Venues

Favorite/Most Popular Team Rankings

Demographics

Target Audience Includes:

Advertising and marketing agencies

Consulting firms conducting competitive intelligence on behalf of clients

PR firms

Corporate sponsors

Teams

Leagues

Sports media

Financial services

Social media networks

Social media firms and digital marketing agencies

In this report there are typically four rows of figures:

Row 1) The number of Consumers (in thousands).

Row 2) The vertical percentage is calculated by dividing the number of consumers in the current row by the number of consumers in the Total (or first) row. In some instances, an additional vertical percentage is calculated based on a subset of consumers, in which case there would be five rows of figures.

Row 3) The horizontal percentage is calculated by dividing the number of consumers in the current column by the number of consumers in the Total column.

Row 4) The Market Segment Index (in red) represents the relationship between the percentage of consumers in the segment and the percentage of consumers in the Total column. It is calculated by dividing the vertical percentage in the current column by the vertical percentage in the Total column and multiplying the result by 100.

Companies Featured

Adidas

American Express

Amazon

American

Apple

AT&T

Bank of America

Bud Light

Chick-fil-A

Charles Schwab

Coca-Cola

Coors Light

Diet Coke

Doritos

Enterprise

Fidelity

Ford

Gatorade

GEICO

Hertz

Lays

MasterCard

McDonald's

Monster

Nike

Red Bull

Samsung

Southwest

State Farm

Toyota

Verizon

Vitamin Water

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cwtcv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets