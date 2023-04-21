United States State of College Course Materials Market Report 2022-2024 Featuring Pearson, Cengage, McGraw Hill, Wiley, Chegg

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The State of College Course Materials in the United States 2022-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The State of College Course Materials 2022-2024 report has found that college course materials will decrease 3.5% to $3.1 billion in 2022, reversing the previous year's one year period of positive results. The author also expects that sales of course materials will continue a slow decline by slightly over 2.0% over the next couple of years.

In addition to analyzing the market size and segments for the college course materials industry, The State of College Course Materials 2022-2024 provides details on a wide range of other issues, trends, and forces impacting the market.

These include types of institutions where students are enrolling:

The growth of distance education

Federal and state policy and funding developments

Print vs. digital growth in instructional materials

The rise of subscription and inclusive access plans

New technology trends

Company mergers & acquisitions and operating performance of key companies such as Pearson; Cengage, McGraw Hill; Wiley, Chegg and others

The growth in workforce education and the state and growth of Open Education Resources (OER).

Key Findings

Among the key findings highlighted in the report are:

How falling enrollment, which has dropped 1.6% from 2022 to 2021 is negatively impacting the instructional materials industry

The increase in the number of faculty using Open Education Resources, which has grown 7% from the year before to a total of 40%.

How digital materials are still growing, but at slower rate

The impact of the increased activity in workforce education on the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

Table | The Marist Mindset List for the Class of 2025

4. Market Size & Enrollment

Institution Types and Numbers

Table | Number of U.S. Degree-Granting Postsecondary Institutions, 2020-2021 v. 2019-2020

Public vs. Private

For-Profit Private Institutions Outnumber Nonprofit Schools

Institutions with First-Year Undergraduates

Table | Degree-Granting Institutions with First-Year Undergraduates, 2019-2020 vs. 2010-2011 vs. 2000-2001

Institutional Closure and Consolidation

Where Students Are Enrolled

Table | Total Fall Enrollment in Degree-Granting Postsecondary Institutions, 2000, 2010, 2020

Two-Year Enrollments Down, Four-Year Enrollments Up

Fall 2021 and 2022 Undergraduate Enrollments Continue the Pattern of Decline

Table | U.S. Undergraduate Enrollment Percentage Changes by Sector, Fall 2020-Fall 2022

Shifting Market for For-Profit Institutions

Table | Career College Enrollment Index

The Appeal of Distance Education

Table | Undergraduate Enrollment in Distance Education Courses, Fall 2020 v. Fall 2019

Table | Post-Secondary Enrollment in Distance Education, by Type of Institution, Fall 2020

Degrees by the Numbers

Table | Certificate/Associate/Bachelor's Degrees Awarded, 2019-2020 vs. 2009-2010

Fields of Study

Table | Fields with Largest Number of Bachelor's Degrees Awarded in 2019-2020 and % Change from 2010-2011

5. Policy & Funding

Introduction

Costs of Attending College in 2022-2023

Table | Undergraduate Tuition and Fees, 2022-2023 vs 2021-2022

Federal Funding for Higher Education

Table | Selected Higher Education Programs in President Biden's Department of Education Budget Request; FY20

Highlights of Proposed Postsecondary Education Funding

Federal Pandemic Stimulus Funding Continues to Have an Impact

Education Department News in 2022

Taking a Look at Student Loans and Financial Aid

Student Loan Forgiveness Faces Legal Challenges

Seeking Out Violations and Fraud in the World of Student Aid

Addressing Financial Aid Confusion

State Support for Higher Education

Table | State Fiscal Support for Higher Education, FY2022 vs. FY2021 ($ in 000; ranked by % change)

Workforce Development

Table | Apprenticeship Building America Grants, 2022

Department of Labor Announces Pre-Apprenticeship Program

6. Course Materials

Introduction

Long-Term Decline in Course Materials Spend Continues

Table | Select Findings from 2021-2022 Student Watch

Digital Usage

Print Makes a Comeback with Teachers Post-Pandemic

Survey Shows Satisfaction with Digital Materials

Inclusive Access Programs on the Rise

Direct-to-Student Subscription Programs Expand

Looking to New Technology

Segmenting Industry Sales

Table | Sales by Segment of Key College Course Materials 2022 ($ in 000,000)

Course Materials 2022 ($ in 000,000) Table | Changes in Digital Higher Education Revenue Share at Three Publishers, Full Years 2019-2021

Operating Performance of Providers and Distributers

Table | Leading Publicly Traded Higher Education Publishers by Higher Education Revenue,

Pearson Launches Pearson+ DTC Subscription

Cengage Integrates Businesses, Drives Further Digital Transformation

McGraw Hill Changes Hands, Continues Digital Transformation

Wiley's Education Publishing Finally on the Rise

Chegg's Textbook and E-Textbook Revenue Declines

Digital DSS, First Day Businesses Fuel Barnes & Noble

Open Educational Resources

Federal Government Gets Behind OER

California Prioritizes OER for Community Colleges

OpenStax Expands Implementation, Gains Federal Funding

Course Hero, Lumen Pair to Expand Access to OER

Institutions Encourage Adoption, Creation, and Use of OER

Table | Putting OER to Work, 2022

7. Trends and Industry Adaptations

Introduction

Mergers and Acquisitions in 2021

Table | Higher Education Merger & Acquisition Index, 2021

M&A Market Cools a Bit in 2022

Table | Higher Education Merger & Acquisition Index, 2022

Continued Focus on Workforce Education

M&A Activity Targets Workforce Readiness

8. Conclusions & Outlook

Introduction

Table | Selected Higher Education Revenue Changes for Instructional Resources Providers, First Nine Months

Negative Headwinds Continue

Enrollment

Workforce Education Competes with Academic Fields of Study

Rising Costs Add to Student Pressures

Spend on Instructional Materials Still Declining

Traditional Colleges & Universities Adapting to New Realities

Outlook for College Course Materials

Table | Sales by Segment of Key College Course Materials, 2022-2024P ($ in 000,000)

