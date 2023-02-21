United States State of Cybersecurity Industry2022: Enabling Innovation - Cybersecurity is Going through a Metamorphosis as Financial Services Leaders Prepare their Organizations for the Future

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States: State of Cybersecurity 2022 - Enabling Innovation: Cybersecurity'S Next Act" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the current state of cybersecurity, the way leaders across financial services are working to protect and provide access to their data and the impact breaches have had in how organizations approach cybersecurity.



The state of cybersecurity is going through a metamorphosis as financial services leaders prepare their organizations for the future.

Leaders are transitioning from a mentality of fortifying the IT perimeter to one where an organization provides secure, distributed access to customers, staff and third-parties. The rise of the mobile channel, growing demand for third-party access to customer data, new vendors being deployed for product innovation and remote workforces are just a few of the examples of what is driving this shift.



Yet none of these phenomena are completely new. Many have been occurring in the background for some time, such as the growing importance of the digital channel, while others became more widespread in the last two years, such as employees working from home.

Furthermore, there were certain third-party consumer-directed services that traditionally catered to younger consumers that are now reaching a broader audience, such as P2P money transfers, that have made providing secure data access to a third-party a priority for many financial institutions.



The accelerant behind these changes was the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects that the virus has had on how businesses operate and how consumers engage with them appear to be longer lasting.

That is, once the pandemic fades into the history books, many of the changes brought on by the impact of the virus are likely to remain and grow in popularity due to the convenience and greater access they offer, such as employees working remotely, consumers digitally acquiring and servicing financial products and the use of mobile wallets.



Unfortunately, as managing access to identities, data and devices has increased in complexity, cybercrime has also grown. This has pushed up cybersecurity defenses that can inadvertently act as a roadblock to innovation and product development, underscoring the importance of having the right strategy to enable business transformation.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key findings

About this report

Confidence is high in how cybersecurity is being handled

Cybersecurity risks are growing as data access demand and faster money usage expand

Future cybersecurity threats weigh heavily on leaders' minds

Increased resourcing and risk insurance are the cavalry for many

Two-factor authentication comes to the rescue

Companies are just at the tipping point for proactively looking for vulnerabilities

Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljzq4y-states?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets