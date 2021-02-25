United States Structural Pest Control Market Report 2021-2026: Service Providers to Opt for Chemicals that are Effective Against Coronavirus

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Structural Pest Control Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. structural pest control market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2021-2026.



The U.S. structural pest control market share is highly affected owing to the frequent outbreak of infectious diseases. Since the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the US, maintaining health and hygiene for personal wellness has gained momentum. As the disease is highly contagious, it has become crucial for residential, commercial, and industrial places to maintain the highest standards of hygiene to ensure public and employee safety.



There is an increased demand for pest control services from medical centers, public offices, educational institutions, hotels, and restaurants. Another important factor contributing to the growth of the market in the US is the introduction of digital and smart pest control technology. Although the penetration of digital technology is currently low, it is expected to gain momentum soon with the growth in the U.S. structural pest control market.



U.S. Structural Pest Control Market Segmentation



The U.S. structural pest control market research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, method, application, geography. High affordability of general pest control services is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the segment. The growing incidence of pest infestation has increased the demand for these services.



General pest control services are largely based on the usage of low-toxic chemicals and mechanical devices, which help to reduce the growth of ants, mosquitoes, and rodents. Rodent elimination services are observing a spike among consumers as rodents alone are responsible for several disorders, including gastric diseases. Connected devices and remote monitoring systems for rodents are opening opportunities for services and customers.



Easy availability and high cost-effectiveness are the major reasons responsible for the high adoption of chemical and mechanical methods. The spread of the COVID-19 virus across the US has driven service providers to opt for chemicals that are effective against coronavirus. Owing to the high efficiency, vendors are focusing on developing effective chemicals with the fusion of ethyl alcohol.



Chemical methods are more popular than mechanical ones as they are highly effective in insect extermination and are less complicated. They are highly preferred in commercial and industrial industries, especially in workplaces, hospitals, and manufacturing units because this application method is efficient for large rooms and preventive facilities.



The demand for pest control services from the residential sector is projected to be high in the US during the forecast period. In the industrial sector, a majority of industries have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, and hence pest control services are expected to decline for the short term, particularly in the logistics industry.



In the commercial sector, office spaces, coworking spaces, and travel and hospitality shut down, and hence the overall services were impacted during Q1 & Q2 2020. However, with the reopening of commercial and industrial activities in the country, the market is expected to revive soon, bringing opportunities for vendors in the US. Residential-sector plague infestation is increasing, especially in high-density areas such as metropolitan cities, where population mobility is currently high.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Rollins, Terminix, Ecolab, Anticimex, and Rentokil are the major pest control companies in the US. The U.S. structural pest control market is extremely competitive, therefore an approach to acquire well-established, leading firms, is often adopted to expand in the market.



The market, on the whole, is growing steadily due to the rise of the bed bug infestation in the US, with an annual growth projection of bed bugs at around 2.9%. As part of the inorganic growth policy, vendors are engaging in M&As to extend their reach to other states and increase their revenue and profit margins. These inorganic projects supplement vendors' organic growth strategies and thus provide access to a broader client base.



Prominent Vendors

Anticimex

Ecolab

Massey Services Inc.

Rentokil

Rollins

Terminix

Truly Nolen

Other Prominent Vendors

Arrow Exterminators

Cook's Pest Control

Dodson Pest Control

Eastern Termite & Pest Control

Hulett Environmental Services

Ehrlich

Lindsey Pest Services

Rose Pest Solutions

ABC Home & Commercial Services

Abell Pest Control

Home Paramount

Plunkett's Pest Control

Clegg's Pest Solutions

Excel Pest Solutions

US Pest Protection

Assured Environments

15 Region



