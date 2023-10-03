United States Supplements-OTC-Rx Consumer Trends Report 2023: Insights into Modern Health Choices - A Decade of Data on Supplements and Medications

03 Oct, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Supplements-OTC-Rx Consumer Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Drawing on over a decade of trended data, this report offers an extensive perspective on the evolving supplement industry. It presents the latest insights into consumer attitudes and behaviors regarding supplements, prescription drugs, and over-the-counter medications.
This exceptional report sheds light on how modern consumers are addressing their health and wellness concerns and delves into the health-related issues they encounter.
The primary goals of this report are to generate distinctive and tailored consumer insights, enabling clients to harness these findings for optimal results. These insights can be harnessed to attract new consumers, enhance adherence, and craft compelling messaging and communication strategies.
The Health and Wellness Segmentation Model Methodology
- Development of the Health & Wellness segmentation model began in 2009 with evaluating over 515 different attitudinal and behavioral variables, later narrowed to approximately 19.
- A k-means clustering method was used. Cluster centers were defined as dense regions in the multivariate space based on a k-means segmentation of the attitudinal and behavioral variables from the Health & Wellness Consumer Trends Database survey.
- Health and Wellness segmentation can be used to identify and predict segment membership as part of a quantitative extrapolative analysis of future consumer behavior.
- 5 Unique Segments: each segment is mutually exclusive and is designed to have the maximum differentiation between consumer groups and the maximum homogeneity within each consumer group. The predictive accuracy is high at 92.2%.
- The segmentation has been overlaid on third-party data sets such as Nielsen's Homescan and can be used in custom/primary qualitative or quantitative research.
Supplements-OTC-Rx Database (SORD) and Report Methodology
- Most comprehensive data and robust data collection vehicle available which examines the intersection of dietary supplements, OTC, and pharmaceuticals
- Ongoing consumer research among U.S. general population adults
- Nationally representative sample of the U. S. population statistically valid at 95% confidence level to +/- 1.2%
- Research previously conducted and trended in USA in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021
- 2022 research was conducted among 3,012 general population consumers and conducted in 4th quarter 2022
- Conducted via on-line methodology
- Trended research also conducted globally in 13 countries
Key Topics Covered:
1. Database Overview
- Other Natural Marketing Databases Used
- Definitions of Groups
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Four Step Model for Driving Supplement Growth
- What is Trending
- Health & Wellness Consumer Segments
- Consumer Segmentation Methodology
- Segment Overview
- WELL BEINGS Snapshot
- FOOD ACTIVES Snapshot
- MAGIC BULLETS Snapshot
- FENCE SITTERS Snapshot
- EAT, DRINK & BE MERRYS Snapshot
- Importance of Daily Supplementation
- Supplement Use for Condition Management
- Supplement Quality vs. Price
- Preference for Organic and Natural
- Health & Wellness Nielsen Overlay Methodology
- Nielsen's Dollars Per Buyer Index: A Segment Sample
- Health & Wellness Composition of Supplement Groups
- Demographic Profile of Health & Wellness Segments
2. Understanding the Supplement Landscape: What's Changing
- Importance of Supplementation for Health
- Changing Demographic Profile of Supplement User
- Perceived Nutrient Deficiencies
- Supplement Use as Dietary Assurance
- Supplement Category Growth Trends
- Detailed Supplement Category Growth Trends
- Growth in Current, Lapsed and Non Supplement Users
- Reasons for Non-Use
- Current Use Trended across Generations & Ethnicities
- Profile of Generational and Ethnic Supplement Users
- Shifts among Light, Medium & Heavy Supplement Users
- Use of Specific Supplements
- Growth in Use of Specific Supplements
- Use of Specific Supplements across Generations
- Use of Supplements: Increased, Decreased, Stay the Same
- Impact of Inflation on Supplement Category Use
- Impact of Inflation on Purchasing Behaviors
- Reasons for Increased Supplement Use
- Concerns when Taking Supplements
- Concerns when Taking Supplements across Generations
- Top 3 Concerns When Taking Supplements: Generational Detail
- Interest in Personalized Supplements
3. Supplement Dynamics: Building Loyalty
- Preference for Other Supplement Formats
- Preference for Other Supplement Formats by Generation
- Preference for Edible Formats
- Supplement Formats Preferred
- Ranked Formats: 2011 and 2022
- Ranked Formats by Generation
- Important Attributes Toward Supplement Purchase
- Growth in Importance of Attributes
- Concern Over Nutrient Bioavailability and Absorption
- Preference for Organic or Natural Sourcing
- Preference for Sustainable Ingredients
- Preference for Plant-Based Supplements
- Recognition and Understanding of Certifications
- Lack of Recognition of Certifications
- Impact of Certifications on Likelihood to Purchase
- Impact of Certifications on Likelihood to Purchase by Generations
- Sources of Influence on Supplement Purchase
- Physicians' Influence on Supplement Use
4. The Herbal Landscape
- Trended Use of Herbal Supplements
- Average Daily Supplement Use among Herbal Users
- Use of Supplement Categories by Herbal Users
- Use of Specific Herbal Supplements
- Use of CBD /Hemp Trended
- Importance of Sustainable Sourcing among Herbal Users
- Important Attributes of Supplement Purchase among Herbal Users
- Supplement Brand Use among Herbal Users
- Use of Algae and Seaweed
- Reasons for Use of Medicinal Mushrooms
5. Body Systems and Health Connections
- Use of Supplements for Health Management
- Condition Managers' Discussion of Supplement Use with Physician
- Likelihood to Use Supplements for Specific Conditions
- Growth in Likelihood to Use Supplements for Specific Conditions
- Condition Management (37 conditions)
- Top 10 Conditions Managed- Trended
- Growth in Conditions Managed: 2020-2021
- Top 10 Ranked Conditions across Generations
- Likelihood to Use Supplements Plotted against Conditions Managed
- Likelihood to Use Supplements among Niche Condition Managers
- Level of Concern about Preventing Conditions
- Growth in Concern about Preventing Conditions
- Concern about Preventing Conditions among Generations
- Concern about Preventing Conditions During Pandemic Years
- Concern for Prevention Plotted against Conditions Managed
- Reasons for Increased Supplement Use among Immune Managers
- Methods Used to Manage Immune Issues
- Effect of COVID-19 on Management of Emotional Issues
- Management of Emotional Issues-Trended
- Management of Emotional Issues by Immune Issues
- Management of Emotional Issues by Generations
- Purchase of Supplements to Manage Stress due to Inflation
- Attitudes Surrounding Brain Fitness
- Methods Used to Manage Brain Fitness
- Management of Digestive Issues
- Methods Used to Manage Digestive Issues
- Methods Used to Manage Lack of Energy
- Methods Used to Manage 35 Different Issues (1)
- Methods Used to Manage 35 Different Issues (2)
- Ranked Order of Conditions by Method Used to Manage
- Growth in Supplement Use for Condition Management
- Growth in Non-Use of Any Method to Manage Conditions
- Preference for a Supplement Remedy over an Rx or OTC
6. Pathways to Purchase
- Channels Shopped for Supplements & Growth in Channels Shopped
- Channels Shopped Most Often
- Supplement Sourcing Preferences and Brand Loyalty by Internet Shoppers
- Mass Merchandiser Shopping by Demographic Groups
- Impact of Inflation on Supplement Use by Channel Shoppers
- Growth in Grocery Shopping by Demographic Groups
- Attitudes Regarding Store Brands by Brand Users
- Brand Loyalty vs. Price
- Monthly Spending on Supplements
- Monthly Spending on Supplements by Channel & Retail Shoppers
- Retailers Shopped for Supplements
7. Use of OTC and Prescription Medications
- Types of Over-the Counter Medications Used & Growth
- Use of Sleeping Aids-Trended
- Use of Digestive Remedies-Trended
- Use of Decongestants, Cough & Cold Remedies-Trended
- Use of OTC Medications by Condition Managers
- Concerns about OTC Medications
- Conditions for Which a Prescription Medication is Used
- Use of Prescription Medications by Condition Managers
- Concerns about Prescription Medications
- Physicians' Involvement with Prescribing Medications
- Monthly Spending on OTC and Prescription Medications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/knylce
