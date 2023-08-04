United States Surgical Clippers & Staplers Industry Research Report 2023-2028: Key Advancements in Surgical Clippers & Staplers Enhancing Operating Room Efficiency

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Surgical Clippers & Staplers Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the US surgical clippers & staplers market, providing exhaustive information about the shift towards adopting innovative products in the country.

Despite the availability of substitutes, stringent regulations are driving the usage of clippers in the market. The introduction of advanced medical staplers with fewer complications for wound closures and the growing number of surgeries contribute to the increasing usage of surgical clippers & staplers.

Healthcare professionals are increasingly aware of the benefits of these products, further driving their usage in surgical procedures. With a rising number of surgeries, including C-sections, joint replacements, and bone repairs, the demand for surgical devices like clippers & staplers is expected to witness significant growth in the US market.

Surgical clippers, which efficiently reduce hair in surgical sites without cutting the skin like razors, offer a safer option for medical professionals. On the other hand, surgical stapling devices provide an effective alternative to sutures for wound closure and connecting or removing internal blood vessels.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

New surgical clippers launched can remove hair at a faster rate. This reduces the patient preparation time in the operating room so that nurses can prepare the patients in less time.

Advancements like robotic staplers and internal staplers have eased the work of a surgeon. These will reduce the complications associated with wound closures and helps in faster recovery.

Powered staplers dominate the market and are expected to increase by $600 MN . The usage of manual staplers are becoming less, as powered staplers provide better comfort and closure to the surgeon

. The usage of manual staplers are becoming less, as powered staplers provide better comfort and closure to the surgeon Vendors have developed new surgical staplers especially designed for minimally invasive procedures. There is a constant increase in the number of minimally invasive procedures conducted in the US.

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the End-user segment. Raise of healthcare settings like outpatient settings, physician offices, and wound care dressing hospitals will increase the further usage of clippers and staplers.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors (Surgical Clippers)

3M

Cardinal Health

Medline

Sourcemark

Key Vendors (Surgical Staplers)

Ethicon

Medtronic

Other Prominent Vendors

Conmed

Frankenman International

Grena

GPC Medical

Intuitive medical

Integra Lifesciences

Meril Lifesciences

Purple Surgicals

Reach Surgicals

Smith+Nephew

Watson medical

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Clippers Type

Accessories

Devices

Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Ni-MH

Surgical Stapler

Product

Staples

Staplers

Source

Powered

Manual

End-user

Hospitals

ASCs

Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ko39ba

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets