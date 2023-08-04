United States Surgical Clippers & Staplers Industry Research Report 2023-2028: Key Advancements in Surgical Clippers & Staplers Enhancing Operating Room Efficiency

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Aug, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Surgical Clippers & Staplers Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the US surgical clippers & staplers market, providing exhaustive information about the shift towards adopting innovative products in the country.

Despite the availability of substitutes, stringent regulations are driving the usage of clippers in the market. The introduction of advanced medical staplers with fewer complications for wound closures and the growing number of surgeries contribute to the increasing usage of surgical clippers & staplers.

Healthcare professionals are increasingly aware of the benefits of these products, further driving their usage in surgical procedures. With a rising number of surgeries, including C-sections, joint replacements, and bone repairs, the demand for surgical devices like clippers & staplers is expected to witness significant growth in the US market.

Surgical clippers, which efficiently reduce hair in surgical sites without cutting the skin like razors, offer a safer option for medical professionals. On the other hand, surgical stapling devices provide an effective alternative to sutures for wound closure and connecting or removing internal blood vessels.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • New surgical clippers launched can remove hair at a faster rate. This reduces the patient preparation time in the operating room so that nurses can prepare the patients in less time.
  • Advancements like robotic staplers and internal staplers have eased the work of a surgeon. These will reduce the complications associated with wound closures and helps in faster recovery.
  • Powered staplers dominate the market and are expected to increase by $600 MN. The usage of manual staplers are becoming less, as powered staplers provide better comfort and closure to the surgeon
  • Vendors have developed new surgical staplers especially designed for minimally invasive procedures. There is a constant increase in the number of minimally invasive procedures conducted in the US.
  • Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the End-user segment. Raise of healthcare settings like outpatient settings, physician offices, and wound care dressing hospitals will increase the further usage of clippers and staplers.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors (Surgical Clippers)

  • 3M
  • Cardinal Health
  • Medline
  • Sourcemark

Key Vendors (Surgical Staplers)

  • Ethicon
  • Medtronic

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Conmed
  • Frankenman International
  • Grena
  • GPC Medical
  • Intuitive medical
  • Integra Lifesciences
  • Meril Lifesciences
  • Purple Surgicals
  • Reach Surgicals
  • Smith+Nephew
  • Watson medical

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Clippers Type

  • Accessories
  • Devices

Battery Type

  • Lithium Ion
  • Ni-MH

Surgical Stapler

  • Product
  • Staples
  • Staplers

Source

  • Powered
  • Manual

End-user

  • Hospitals
  • ASCs
  • Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ko39ba

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Europe Roofing Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Sustainability Drives Growth - Focus on Energy Efficiency and Environmentally Friendly Solutions

Europe Green Ammonia Industry Report 2023-2028: European Union's Commitment Boosting Green Ammonia Production for a Greener Future

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.