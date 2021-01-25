United States Surgical Procedure Volumes (SPV) Database 2020: Procedure Volume is Projected to Decline Dramatically, Followed by a Substantial Increase in 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Surgical Procedure Volumes (SPV) Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database is an essential tool for medical device and healthcare companies that need a clear understanding of surgical procedure volume data, trends and shifts.



Surgical procedure volumes in the U.S. are experiencing a significant decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to postponement or cancellation of elective procedures and, to a lesser degree, elimination of procedures that would have been performed on patients who die as a result of contracting COVID-19 disease.



This new dataset projects the trends in U.S. procedure volumes over the 2017-2025 interval.



From 2019 to 2020, procedure volume is projected to decline dramatically, followed by a substantial increase in 2021. The increase in 2021 is expected to result from the backlog of procedures postponed in 2020 which will add to the normal number of procedures estimated for 2021 in the absence of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Not all of the procedures postponed in 2020 are expected to be recovered in 2021, since some patients who resort to alternative treatments (e.g., medical therapy, physical therapy) may decide to continue with those treatments and forgo surgery, although this trend will not occur for all types of procedures.



In addition, it may be difficult for surgical services to accommodate such a large increase in volume, although the increase in comparison to 2021 procedure volume which is forecast to occur in absence of backlog procedures is only about 10%.



UPDATE: All procedure volumes in this database have been re-forecasted as of June 2020 to reflect the impact of COVID-19 on elective and non-elective procedures.

Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, United States

Cardiothoracic & Interventional Cardiology Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, United States

Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, United States

General Surgery Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, United States

Neurosurgical Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, United States

Obstetrics and Gynecological Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, United States

Ophthalmology Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, United States

Orthopedic Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, United States

Peripheral Vascular Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, United States

Spine Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, United States

Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, United States

Urological Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, United States

