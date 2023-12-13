United States Sustainable Packaging Market Report 2023-2028 - Consumer Demand and Heightened Environmental Consciousness Fueling Adoption

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Dec, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Sustainable Packaging Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Sustainable Packaging Market achieved a valuation of USD 45.37 billion in 2022 and is poised for significant growth in the forecast period, projected to attain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.12% through 2028 and expected to reach at USD 58.27 billion by 2028.

Sustainable packaging involves the design, creation, and utilization of packaging materials and systems that minimize their impact on the environment while fulfilling the functional requirements of safeguarding, preserving, and presenting products. The aim of sustainable packaging is to find a delicate equilibrium between environmental responsibility and the essential functions of packaging.

The United States sustainable packaging market is undergoing a profound transformation driven by shifting consumer preferences, regulatory pressures, technological advancements, and an increasing commitment to environmental responsibility. As global concerns around plastic pollution, resource depletion, and climate change intensify, sustainable packaging has emerged as a pivotal solution to mitigate the environmental effects of consumer goods.

Market Dynamics

  • Consumer demand and heightened environmental consciousness fuel the growth of the U.S. sustainable packaging market.
  • Eco-conscious consumers are seeking environmentally responsible packaging options.
  • Brands adopting sustainable packaging practices gain consumer loyalty and market share.
  • Millennials and Gen Z consumers lead the drive toward sustainability.
  • Environmental education and awareness campaigns influence consumer choices.
  • Regulatory pressures and policies, including bans on single-use plastics, drive sustainable packaging adoption.
  • Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws incentivize recyclable and compostable packaging.
  • Green procurement policies prioritize sustainable packaging materials.
  • E-commerce growth reshapes packaging needs, emphasizing sustainability.
  • E-commerce encourages optimized packaging designs, reduced waste, and eco-friendly returns.
  • Minimalist packaging designs enhance the unboxing experience.
  • Challenges include balancing functionality with sustainability, managing the complex material landscape, and the lack of standardization.
  • Sustainable packaging trends include the use of eco-friendly materials like bioplastics, recycled cardboard, and plant-based polymers.

Segmental Insights:

  • The paper segment dominates the U.S. sustainable packaging market, driven by renewable and biodegradable properties.
  • The food and beverages segment leads the market, with companies adopting sustainable packaging practices to align with consumer demand.
  • The Midwest region is at the forefront of the market due to its manufacturing infrastructure and central geographic location.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Sustainable Packaging Market.

  • Amcor Group GmbH
  • WestRock Company
  • The Smurfit Kappa Group plc
  • Mondi Group
  • Tetrapak USA Ltd.
  • Sealed Air Corp
  • Huhtamaki Americas Inc.
  • Berry United States Group, Inc.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc.,

Report Scope:

United States Sustainable Packaging Market, By Material:

  • Paper
  • Plastics
  • Glass
  • Metal

United States Sustainable Packaging Market, By Process:

  • Recycled Packaging
  • Reusable Packaging
  • Degradable Packaging

United States Sustainable Packaging Market, By End Use:

  • Food & Beverages
  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
  • Others

United States Sustainable Packaging Market, By Region:

  • Midwest
  • Northeast
  • West
  • South

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2iwo4f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

China Life Insurance Market Trends Report 2023-2028: Emergence of Online Distribution Channel, Rapidly Increasing Aging Population, and Increasing Financial Literacy Boosting Growth

China Life Insurance Market Trends Report 2023-2028: Emergence of Online Distribution Channel, Rapidly Increasing Aging Population, and Increasing Financial Literacy Boosting Growth

The "China Life Insurance Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The China...
Register Now for the World Mail & Express (WMX) Americas Conference Taking Place in Miami, United States: 18-20 February 2024

Register Now for the World Mail & Express (WMX) Americas Conference Taking Place in Miami, United States: 18-20 February 2024

The "WMX Americas 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The World Mail & Express Americas Conference is a must-attend ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.