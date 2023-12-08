United States Syringes & Needles Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Strategic Collaborations and Acquisitions Emerge as a Key Trend for Market Entry

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Syringes & Needles Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the US, the syringe and needles market was valued at $7.82 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $10.87 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.63%.



This report offers market size & forecast data for the US syringes & needles market. The revenue generated from the sale of syringes & needles is included in the report. The cost of drugs, vaccines, and other medications are excluded from the report's scope. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US syringes & needles market, including the US syringes & needles market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present US syringes & needles market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The demand for syringes and needles market is on the rise due to multiple factors, including an increasing geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic cases, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increase in vaccination & immunization programs, and increasing adoption of syringes & needles in treating diabetes.

By Product type, the syringes segment occupied a market share of 66.43% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% with an absolute growth rate of 41.67% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing the demand for disposable syringes and a rapid increase in immunization and vaccination programs are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

By Patient type, the adults' segment occupied 68.75% of the market share as of 2022 and is expected to reach 70.22% by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.01% and an absolute growth rate of 41.90%. This is due to the rise in the number of chronic diseases in adults and the increasing diabetic population.

By End-User type, the hospitals segment accounted for 56.95% of the market share in 2022 and is expected to reach 59.20% with an absolute growth rate of 44.42% by 2028. Hospitals are the primary point of contact for any illness & injuries. Hospitals are the major revenue contributors. All hospitals use needles and syringes to withdraw blood or fluid samples and administer drugs or vaccinations.

BD, ICU Medical, Nipro Corporation, Terumo, and Cardinal Health are the key players in the US syringes and needles market. Major players focus on strategic acquisitions, licensing, and collaboration agreements with emerging players to enter the US syringes & needles market and access commercially launched products.

VENDORS LIST

BD

ICU Medical

Nipro Medical

Terumo

Cardinal Health

Advacare

Allison Medicals

Argon Medical Devices

Aspen Surgical

ATS Life Sciences

Baxter

Codon

Credence Medsystems

Dali Medical Devices

DeRoyal

Exelint

Gerreisheimer

HMD

Medtronic

International Medsurg

MHC Medical

Nemera

NovoNordisk

Teleflex

Rectractable Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1: Syringes & Needles Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

2: Syringes & Needles Market

US: Projected Revenue of Syringes & Needles Market (2022-2028; $Billions)

3: Syringes & Needles Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Product Type (2022-2028; $Billions)

Types

General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Conventional Needles

Safety Needles

Usage

Disposable Syringes

Sterilizable Syringes

Needles

US: Projected Revenue by Patient Group (2022-2028; $Billions)

Adults

Pediatrics

US: Projected Revenue by End-users (2022-2028; $Billions)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare Settings

Others

4: Syringes & Needles Market Prospects & Opportunities

Syringes & Needles Market Opportunities & Trends

Syringes & Needles Market Drivers

Syringes & Needles Market Constraints

5: Syringes & Needles Industry Overview

Syringes & Needles Market - Competitive Landscape

Syringes & Needles Market - Key Vendor Profiles

Syringes & Needles Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Syringes & Needles Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

6: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyo5mp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

esearch and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets