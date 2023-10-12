United States Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2023: Mobile Revenue will Account for 53.1% of the Market in 2027, Driven by Continued Rise in Mobile Internet Subscriptions and Mobile Data ARPU

12 Oct, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States (US) Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'United States Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report,' provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in United States today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.
The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.
The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the United States will grow marginally at a CAGR of 0.7%, primarily driven by growth in mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service will remain the largest contributor to total market revenue, with revenue from the segment increasing from $172 billion in 2022 to $220.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.
This will be driven by growing mobile internet subscriptions and relatively higher data ARPU from 5G subscriptions. Fixed broadband revenue will grow during the forecast period, driven by growth in cable internet, fiber and fixed-wireless subscriptions and increasing fixed broadband ARPU.
Pay-TV service revenue, on the other hand will decline during 2022-2027, due to steady drop in subscriptions from DTH, cable TV, and IPTV services.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Demographic and macroeconomic context in United States.
- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.
- Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.
- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.
- Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.
- Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.
Scope
- The overall telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the US will grow at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2022-2027
- Mobile revenue will account for 53.1% of the total telecom revenue in 2027, driven by continued rise in mobile internet subscriptions and mobile data ARPU.
- 4G services led the mobile services market in the US in 2022. The publisher expects 5G subscription share to increase significantly during 2022-2027 period, supported by continued 5G network expansions by telcos like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile US
- The top three mobile operators Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile accounted for 93.8% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2022
Key Topics Covered:
- Market highlights
- Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type, 2023 service penetration
- Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context
- Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates
- Regulatory context
- Regulatory highlights, National Broadband initiatives, Spectrum Updates
- Telecom market outlook
- Total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue by category, 2021-2027
- Evolution of total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue, 2021-2027
- Mobile services market
- Mobile service penetration and subscription trends
- Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2021-2027
- Total mobile suscriptions, 2021-2027
- Device adoption trends
- Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2021-2027
- Handset subscriptions by type, 2021-2027
- Payment types and technology trends
- Mobile subscriptions by payment type
- Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2021-2027
- Churn and usage trends
- Churn, voice usage, data usage
- Market share trends
- Subscription market shares, 2022
- Pre-/postpaid market shares, 2022
- MVNO subscription market share, 2022
- Fixed services market
- Fixed service penetration and subscription trends
- Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2021-2027
- Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2021-2027
- Fixed service penetration and subscription trends
- Voice telephony lines by technology, 2021-2027
- Broadband lines by technology, 2021-2027
- Market share trends
- Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2022
- Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2022
- Fixed service revenue trends
- Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2021-2027
- Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2021-2027
- Pay-TV services market
- Penetration and subscription trends
- TV and pay-TV household penetration, 2021-2027
- Total pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2021-2027
- Market share trends
- Total pay-TV subscription market shares, 2022
- Service revenue trends
- Total pay-TV service revenue, 2021-2027
- Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2021-2027
- Competitive landscape and company snapshots
- Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview
- Company snapshot (AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, T-Mobile)
- Contact the Publisher
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Verizon
- AT&T
- Comcast
- T-Mobile
- Sprint
- Tracfone
- DirecTV
- Charter
- Cox
- DishUS
- Century Link
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vz0nk
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article