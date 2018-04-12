United States Teleshopping Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

LONDON, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5368778



According to "United States Teleshopping Market By Operation Type, By Category, By Payment Mode, By Source of Order, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023", teleshopping market is estimated to surpass $ 15.2 billion by the end of 2018 in the US. The country's teleshopping market is facing stiff competition from e-commerce, with an increasing number of people now preferring shopping on mobile and internet, thereby hampering the growth of teleshopping market in the US. Strengthening position of many e-commerce giants in the United States, which offer products at much lower cost as compared to teleshopping companies is further expected to negatively impact the teleshopping market in the country over the next five years. United States teleshopping market is dominated by these major players – QVC, Inc., HSN, Inc., EVINE Live Inc., Shop LC, America's Collectibles Network, Tristar Products, Inc., Ideal Shopping Direct Limited, Gem Shopping Network Inc., America's Value Channel, and Canis Television and Media Ltd., among others.



"United States Teleshopping Market By Operation Type, By Category, By Payment Mode, By Source of Order, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023", discusses the following aspects of teleshopping market in the US:

•Teleshopping Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Operation Type (Infomercials & Dedicated Channels), By Category, By Payment Mode (Debit/Credit Card, Cash on Delivery, etc.), By Source of Order (Television & Internet)

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with teleshopping manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



