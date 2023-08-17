United States Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Report 2023-2028: Smart Solutions for a Digital Era - Utilization and Adoption on the Rise

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Temperature Monitoring Systems Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Temperature Monitoring Systems Market is projected to reach a value of $1.8 billion by 2028 from $1.41 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%

This report analyzes the complete US temperature monitoring systems market in-depth. Exhaustive information regarding the shift towards adopting innovative products in the US.

Temperature monitoring systems are used in various industries, including healthcare, pharmacies, food & beverage, and semiconductor & electronic industries. The non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems are becoming more popular for monitoring the products and processes and alerting the system in case of any deviation from the standard process. The scope of temperature monitoring systems in various fields are expanding.

The shift towards digitalization and the increase in the adoption of remote working is driving the demand for products like temperature monitoring systems in the market. Logistics is one of the applications which uses both contact and contactless temperature monitoring systems in the market, to monitor both highly sensitive products and non-sensitive products in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Contactless temperature monitoring systems can take readings immediately and accurately by spot-checking several surfaces in seconds. One major application of contactless temperature monitoring is its wide range of temperature measurements.
  • COVID-19 vaccine distribution was one of the significant processes in which a large volume of temperature monitoring systems was involved to monitor the temperature of the vaccines while transporting them across the globe
  • The food & beverage industry is currently experiencing a digital revolution. Large corporations, smaller, and more agile brands are embracing digital technologies to gather extensive data on their workflow processes and enhance safety and quality in food processing, packaging, and distribution.
  • The major players focus on strategic acquisitions, licensing, and collaboration agreements with emerging players to enter the temperature monitoring systems market to access commercially launched products.
  • Materials, cells respond differently at various temperatures. Every process has its own method that tests the materials and cells at various temperatures to keep them working at the ideal temperature. Temperature monitoring systems play a major role.

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Honeywell
  • Sensata
  • Testo
  • Convatech

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Deltaohm
  • Dickson
  • E-Control
  • Eupry
  • Fluke
  • Hanwell
  • Mesalabs
  • Monnit
  • Omega
  • Oneevent
  • Primex
  • Sensoscientific

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

  • Contact -Based
  • Non-Contact-Based

End-User

  • Chemical & Petrochemical Industries
  • Semiconductor & Electronics
  • Healthcare Food & Beverage
  • Others

Application

  • Industrial
  • Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9but5

