United States Tequila Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Jurez Tequila, Patrn Spirits International, Pernod Ricard & Tequila Cuervo La Rojea

The Tequila Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% from 2018-2022.

Tequila Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Tequila market in the US is a key segment of the alcoholic drinks market in the US. The demand for tequila is increasing in the US. The players in the market are introducing new products to cater to the demands of consumers in the market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. One trend in the market is the increasing popularity of tequila among millennial consumers. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fatalities caused due to alcohol-impaired driving.

Key vendors

Beam Suntory

Brown-Forman

Jurez Tequila

Patrn Spirits International

Pernod Ricard

Tequila Cuervo La Rojea

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT 2017-2022



Premium tequila market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Value tequila market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Super-premium tequila market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

High-end premium tequila market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 2017-2022



Tequila market in the US by on-trade channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Tequila market in the US by off-trade channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



California

Texas

Florida

New York

Illinois



Market drivers

Market challenges



Increasing popularity of tequila among millennial consumers

Premiumization

Increasing health consciousness among consumers



Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



