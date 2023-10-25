United States Terrazzo Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Modern Applications and Innovative Designs Spearhead Demand Across Residential, Education and Commercial Sectors

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Oct, 2023, 20:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Terrazzo Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cement (Sand Cushion, Bonded, Monolithic, Polyacrylate, Rustic), Epoxy), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. terrazzo market size is expected to reach USD 13.47 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9%

The U.S. Terrazzo Flooring market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by increasing demand from the residential and commercial construction sectors.

Terrazzo flooring stands out due to its high-performance characteristics, including impact resistance, high durability, and resistance to bacteria growth. Additionally, its long-term cost-effectiveness, driven by low maintenance costs, is making it an attractive choice in the flooring industry.

While terrazzo installation costs are higher compared to coatings, tiles, and polished concrete surfaces, it offers substantial benefits in the long run. Recent industry developments include the introduction of new-generation flooring systems, software for designing customer-centric patterns, and fully automated concrete tile manufacturing processes to enhance the aesthetic appeal of terrazzo flooring.

Although ceramics have emerged as a cost-effective alternative to terrazzo, the latter remains the preferred choice for its superior floor finishing and beauty. The lower maintenance costs of terrazzo flooring compared to ceramics further contribute to its increased adoption in the U.S.

In 2022, the epoxy product segment accounted for over 66.3% of the total market revenue. Epoxy terrazzo is expected to continue dominating the market due to its resistance to common issues such as oil and chemical stains. Cement terrazzo, a traditional flooring system suitable for external applications and renovation projects without a vapor barrier, also maintains a presence in the market. It is known for its minimal maintenance requirements and longevity.

Among all flooring options available in the U.S. for educational buildings, epoxy terrazzo receives high ratings for both appearance and performance. Additionally, the renovation of existing government buildings is expected to drive demand for terrazzo flooring.

Company Profiles

  • Terrazzo USA
  • Master Terrazzo Technologies Inc.
  • Doyle Dickerson Terrazzo, Inc.
  • The Venice Art Terrazzo Co., Inc.
  • Krez Group, Inc.
  • Terrazzo and Marble Supply
  • Klein & Co. Terrazzo
  • Concord Terrazzo Company, Inc.
  • American Terrazzo
  • RBC Industries, Inc.
  • F & M Tile & Terrazzo Co., Inc.
  • Angelozzi Terrazzo
  • Key Resin Company
  • EnviroGLAS Products, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.3. Information Procurement
1.4. Information Analysis
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. Terrazzo Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Technology Overview
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Market Opportunities
3.5.4. Market Challenges
3.6. PESTEL Analysis
3.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.8. Case Studies
3.8.1. Muhammad Ali Center
3.8.2. Henderson City Hall

Chapter 4. U.S. Terrazzo Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Terrazzo Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.2. Cement
4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Million Square Feet) (USD Million)
4.2.2. Sand cushion
4.2.3. Bonded
4.2.4. Monolithic
4.2.5. Polyacrylate
4.2.6. Rustic
4.3. Epoxy

Chapter 5. U.S. Terrazzo Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Terrazzo Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Educational Buildings
5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Million Square Feet) (USD Million)
5.3. Commercial Buildings
5.4. Institutional Buildings
5.5. Transport Infrastructures
5.6. Other Applications

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants
6.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)
6.3. Vendor Landscape
6.4. Competitive Market Positioning

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Company overview
7.2. Financial performance
7.3. Product benchmarking
7.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3auw3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Assisted Living Facilities Market Report 2023-2028: Rising Silver Tide Influence - US Assisted Living Facilities Ride the Age Wave

United States Assisted Living Facilities Market Report 2023-2028: Rising Silver Tide Influence - US Assisted Living Facilities Ride the Age Wave

The "US Assisted Living Facilities Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The US Assisted...
Global Data Center Rack Market Outlook 2023-2028 - Open Rack Architecture Gains Traction for Cost Savings and Interoperability

Global Data Center Rack Market Outlook 2023-2028 - Open Rack Architecture Gains Traction for Cost Savings and Interoperability

The "Global Data Center Rack Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.